St. Martin’s the first to bow out of Wexford Senior football championship as Crossabeg-Ballymurn fight back for draw

Andrew Butler of Crossabeg-Ballymurn netting his penalty past Conor Coleman in the dying minutes in New Ross.

Crossabeg-Ballymurn 1-9 St. Martin’s 0-12

A SENSATIONAL finish saw the first big talking point of the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship unfolding in O’Kennedy Park, New Ross on Saturday, with St. Martin’s crashing out of contention after conceding a goal and a point to strong-finishing Crossabeg-Ballymurn in additional time.

Only a victory would have left the men in maroon with any of hope of qualifying from Group A, but now they face the unappetising prospect of being in the relegation final regardless of how they fare against Kilanerin.

And while they grew increasingly frustrated with the match officials as the second-half progressed, in the cold light of day they will surely wonder how they managed to squander the 0-10 to 0-3 lead they enjoyed with 20 minutes remaining.

Credit goes to Crossabeg-Ballymurn who have been a breath of fresh air on their first campaign in the top flight, as they defied the odds in many respects to claim a precious point here.

Certainly, if I had been told at this time last year – when they were preparing to start their successful Intermediate campaign – that they would secure a result of this magnitude without Pádraig Foley, Seamus Carroll, Conor and Paddy Devereux, I wouldn’t have believed it.

Saturday’s draw left them briefly on top of Group A, before the now-qualified Gusserane leap-frogged them with their narrow win over St. Anne’s.

And with only one point now separating the four teams still in contention for three places, it means that Crossabeg-Ballymurn could finish in any one of the top five positions and are not yet guaranteed a quarter-final spot before Sunday’s big clash with the Rathangan men in Chadwicks Wexford Park.

After trailing by 0-6 to 0-3 at half-time, and then conceding four points on the bounce on the restart, their comeback that sent St. Martin’s packing seemed highly unlikely.

That remained the case when Ciarán Lyng latched on to a long Jake Firman free to kick the first point of the closing quarter, leaving the Piercestown and Murrintown side with an 0-11 to 0-6 lead after they ended a ten-minute barren period.

Crossabeg-Ballymurn netminder Ben Turner came forward for a second successful placed-ball conversion from three attempts in the 53rd minute, only for Kyle Firman to reply and maintain that five-point gap.

Full-forward Andrew Butler then assumed centre stage, first earning and slotting over a 58th-minute free that reduced the margin to four.

Crossabeg-Ballymurn went for broke, and their big moment arrived exactly one hundred seconds into additional time when a Ronan Devereux pass played in Shane Cullen who was hauled down by Conor Firman.

With a clear goalscoring opportunity denied, referee David Jenkins spread his arms to indicate a penalty and issued the St. Martin’s captain with a black card.

Butler beat Conor Coleman – deputising for the injured Tomás Hayes – with a tidy finish from the spot, making possession from the kick-out a precious commodity.

The Intermediate titleholders won the break and, after Oisín Foley had a kick blocked, the ball spun loose to Shane Cullen who had the legs taken from under him after he nicked it away from his closest opponent.

It wasn’t a difficult free in terms of distance or its central location, but with so much riding on it one could understand the tension on the sideline before it was taken.

However, Butler was equal to the task, with Crossabeg-Ballymurn left to celebrate a draw that felt more like a win given the circumstances.

He received a sneaky box in the face from behind after the final whistle in a thankfully brief melee that mainly consisted of the usual pushing, jersey-holding and mouthing, but it must have felt like it was worth it after scoring all bar three points of his side’s haul.

Their first outing without the now-departed Pádraig Foley was watched by a tiny crowd, and there was next to nothing to write home about in a largely dull first-half.

Only two of the nine points registered arrived from open play, with St. Martin’s deservedly ahead by 0-6 to 0-3 at the break.

They had led by 0-4 to 0-1 at the end of the first quarter, after a brace of frees apiece from Ciarán Lyng and Darren Codd yielded that sole response from a Butler placed ball – a third-minute leveller before St. Martin’s hit three points on the trot.

Butler kicked the opener from play in the 19th minute from a Ronan Devereux delivery, with Codd knocking over another free before left half-forward Joe Barrett availed of a crossfield pass from Lyng to make it 0-6 to 0-2 in the 26th minute.

A late Butler free left three between them at the break, but a St. Martin’s side minus the suspended Luke Kavanagh in attack dominated the first seven minutes on the restart.

Codd converted another free before Lyng split the posts with a trademark outside-of-the-boot left-footed peach.

And when Jack Devereux and Codd widened the margin to seven (0-10 to 0-3), it looked like both teams would be left with plenty to fight for in the closing round this coming weekend.

Indeed, the latter score could have been a lot worse from Crossabeg-Ballymurn’s point of view, as Ben Turner made a fine save to deny Jack Devereux in the build-up.

They had struggled to read the breaks off Daithí Waters, but they fared much better in this regard after Ronan Devereux was given the onerous task of marking the influential veteran.

Hope appeared on the horizon when Oisín Foley, Ben Turner (free) and Andrew Butler picked off points between the 42nd and 46th minutes, although they still had a great deal to do (0-10 to 0-6).

What followed served to underline the fighting spirit among a group that would have been very happy to have secured a second year as a Senior side with one round left before this competition began.

However, now that they have a taste for it, they will realise that there’s nothing to be fearful of either as they go all out next Sunday to secure a quarter-final place that their efforts thus far deserve.

Crossabeg-Ballymurn: Ben Turner (0-2 frees); Jack Fortune, David Kehoe (capt.), Aaron Cummins; Ronan Devereux, Oisín Foley (0-1), Robert Murphy; Robert Byrne, Bill Eviston; Mark Byrne, Mark O’Connor, Shane Cullen; Evan Kinlough, Andrew Butler (1-6, 0-4 frees, 1-0 pen.), Cian Kinlough. Subs. – Conor Bernard for R. Byrne, inj. (37), James Dixon for E. Kinlough (42), Conor Barlow for Cummins (56).

St. Martin’s: Conor Coleman; Michael Codd, Eoin O’Leary, Sam Audsley; Jake Firman, Conor Firman (capt.), Philip Dempsey; Daithí Waters, Patrick O’Connor; Zac Firman, Jack Devereux (0-1), Joe Barrett (0-1); Kyle Firman (0-1), Darren Codd (0-5, 4 frees), Ciarán Lyng (0-4, 2 frees). Subs. – Paudie Kelly for Devereux (47), Diarmuid Barry for Z. Firman (56), Oisín Kavanagh for K. Firman, inj. (60+1). Sin-bin: Conor Firman (60+2).

Referee: David Jenkins (Gusserane).