St. Martin's respond in style with runaway win over Glynn-Barntown

ST. MARTIN’S bounced back from their first round loss in the best possible manner with this runaway derby win over an outclassed Glynn-Barntown side in a dull conclusion to the weekend’s Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship action in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday.

This was the ‘welcome to the big time’ experience that Faythe Harriers had been unable to offer the losers here at the same venue nine days earlier, but the scale of this defeat clearly underlined the massive task on manager Garry Laffan’s hands in the coming weeks.

The gulf in standards between the teams is best illustrated by the events that occurred in the immediate aftermath of St. Martin’s being reduced to 14 men in the 23rd minute.

The white flag was eventually raised to mark a Diarmuid O’Leary point, but only after referee Eamonn Furlong had correctly shown a straight red card to midfielder Jake Firman for striking with the fist during a grappling match on the ground with Darragh Carley, who was booked.

That score made it 1-8 to 0-5 in favour of St. Martin’s but, even though they were a man down and playing into the wind, they were still the ones to hit an unanswered 2-2 before the interval and leave the contest firmly out of Glynn-Barntown’s reach.

Rory O’Connor’s menacing runs posed problems from the off, and he seemed set to find the net for a second time in the 25th minute before he was on the receiving end of a heavy tackle.

However, the ball spilled loose invitingly for Kyle Firman – the winners’ sharpest attacker – and he hammered home a goal before adding a point for good measure after a poor Glynn-Barntown clearance.

Joe Coleman’s fourth converted free then widened the gap to eleven points before another present – this time a stray short pass around the middle third – gift-wrapped the third Martin’s goal in additional time.

Diarmuid O’Leary made the initial incision before parting to Rory O’Connor, who spotted the run inside by Luke Kavanagh. The county attacker delivered a lovely soft, weighted pass off the hurl, and Kavanagh made the most of it to leave St. Martin’s with a commanding 3-10 to 0-5 interval advantage.

After that it was a mere formality, with the second-half as boring and uneventful a 30-odd minutes as I can ever recall during a Senior game in the main county ground.

That was hardly the fault of the clear leaders, because all they had to do was keep their side of the scoreboard ticking over.

And they did so at their ease, adding nine points while conceding a mere five and not looking in any way hampered by their numerical disadvantage.

Darragh Carley, who had marking duties on Luke Kavanagh from the off, became the spare man after Jake Firman’s dismissal, but this was a very weak overall effort from Glynn-Barntown who only managed to register two points from play after the break.

They had hit the opening two points from Liam Donoghue and John Leacy but it proved a false dawn, as Joe Coleman (free) and Rory O’Connor brought the sides level inside five minutes.

Glynn-Barntown joint-captain David Clarke seems to get all the thankless tasks for his side, and this time his goal was to keep tabs on O’Connor after getting the Lee Chin marking assignment in round one.

John Leacy of Glynn-Barntown has Jack O'Connor (St. Martin's) in close proximity.

And although Fionn Cooney briefly restored Glynn-Barntown’s lead in the fifth minute, it was the last time they were in that position as O’Connor levelled from a Diarmuid O’Leary pass before grabbing the opening goal as we moved towards the midway stage of the first quarter.

Kyle Firman found Joe Barrett whose attempt at a shot was blocked but broke into the path of O’Connor, and his pull wasn’t the hardest but it was too far out of reach for Mark Fanning to stop as it found the bottom left corner of the Clonard end net for a 1-3 to 0-3 advantage.

Glynn-Barntown were still in touch when a John Leacy ’65 reduced arrears to 1-4 to 0-5 in the 14th minute, but the remainder of the half was an unmitigated disaster from their point of view.

The 2-6 they shipped without reply left them a beaten docket a long way out from full-time, and it could have been even worse because Fanning dived low to his left to make a fine penalty save from Joe Coleman in the 18th minute after a foul on Kyle Firman.

It was 1-5 to 0-5 at that stage, but Jake Firman, Coleman (free) and Diarmuid O’Leary added points before St. Martin’s had to deal with the dismissal of the former.

It didn’t knock them out of their stride in any shape or form, as they went even better than in 2016 when they had 15 points to spare in a championship clash between the sides in Bellefield.

And even though Glynn-Barntown had prevailed in the 2021 quarter-final and a group game last year, those winning teams bore no resemblance to the one fielded on Sunday.

Jack O’Connor provided an early second-half highlight when he arrowed over a line ball from the left, but they were in short supply thereafter.

However, Kyle Firman did brighten proceedings in a three-minute period at the end of the third quarter when he scored three points on the bounce, and the generous applause afforded to the inside forward when he made way for veteran Daithí Waters was well merited.

Glynn-Barntown’s quest for a first win will continue in Tagoat against unbeaten St. Anne’s on Friday, while St. Martin’s can expect a more searching test in the re-match of their 2022 semi-final win and recent league final loss to Naomh Éanna in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday.

As well as the suspended Jake Firman, they are likely to be without defender Sam Audsley who had to be helped from the field early in the second-half with an injury.

St. Martin’s: Dylan Byrne; Eoin O’Leary, Patrick O’Connor, Conor Firman (capt.); Joe Barrett, Sam Audsley, Philip Dempsey; Jack O’Connor (0-2, 1 line ball), Jake Firman (0-1); Rory O’Connor (1-5, 0-2 frees), Diarmuid O’Leary (0-1), Luke Kavanagh (1-0); Darren Codd (0-2), Kyle Firman (1-4), Joe Coleman (0-4 frees). Subs. – David Codd for Audsley, inj. (35), Joe O’Connor for C. Firman, temp. (37-39), O’Connor for Coleman (42), Daithí Waters for K. Firman (49).

Glynn-Barntown: Mark Fanning (joint-capt., 0-1 free); Kevin Crean, Donal Buckley, Pádraig Donnelly; Darragh Carley, Ger Dempsey, David Clarke (joint-capt.); Robbie Hillis, Tommy Gallagher (0-1); Seán Cooney, Kevin Mahoney, Cormac Cooney (0-1); Fionn Cooney (0-1), John Leacy (0-5, 3 frees, 1 ’65), Liam Donoghue (0-1). Subs. – Alan Mahoney for Crean (27), Conor Graydon for Donnelly (30), Edmund Kenny for K. Mahoney (39), Ríoghan Crosbie for Hillis (46), Daragh Murphy for S. Cooney (53).

Referee: Eamonn Furlong (Rapparees).