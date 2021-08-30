St Martin’s face Oulart-The Ballagh in senior hurling relegation decider

Billy Dunne of Oulart-The Ballagh in possession against St Anne's during the preliminary quarter-final of the Pettitt's Senior hurling championship. Oulart-The Ballagh will now face St Martin's in a relegation final, with the losers dropping to Intermediate.

EITHER Oulart-The Ballagh or St. Martin’s won’t have a Senior hurling team in 2022.

That’s the main topic of discussion among GAA followers after a weekend of incredible drama in Chadwicks Wexford Park was followed by the draws for the dreaded relegation series that pitted the pair together.

And that will have come as very good news for the other three clubs bidding to preserve their status, as two of that group will definitely stay up for next year.

The draw was kindest of all to Crossabeg-Ballymurn and Cloughbawn as, while the winner of their clash will survive, the loser will also get one last chance in a do-or-die meeting with Fethard.

However, given the wonderful records of both clubs spanning back to Oulart-The Ballagh’s breakthrough title win over St. Martin’s in the inaugural year of the Pettitt’s sponsorship (1994), it seems almost unthinkable that the loser of their meeting will be demoted to the second-tier Intermediate ranks.

Their fixture hasn’t been finalised yet, but the outcome will be watched with considerable interest all over the county.

The game will also see two former Wexford managers – John Meyler and Liam Dunne – locked together in a battle of sideline wits, and only one will be smiling at the finish.

Their pairing was so seismic that it took much of the focus off the actual quarter-final draw, but there’s one stand-out fixture there as holders Shelmaliers will face Naomh Eanna in a repeat of last year’s decider.

That game will complete the last eight programme in Chadwicks Wexford Park at 5.30 p.m. on Sunday, with the action beginning at the same venue at 2 p.m. on Saturday with the meeting of Glynn-Barntown and Faythe Harriers.

That feels like an appropriate pairing as it comes so soon after the sad demise of Willie Carley Snr., although it’s a real shame that he has left us since he would have been in the thick of the friendly banter before, during and after this local Wexford District derby.

It’s one of four quarter-finals that are all extremely tough to call, with another meeting of near neighbours at 5.45 p.m. on Saturday when Rapparees come up against Ferns St. Aidan’s.

And the early afternoon fixture on Sunday will see St. Anne’s from Rathangan locking horns with their namesakes from Rathnure.

That relegation preliminary is also on the fixtures schedule, with Bellefield hosting the second clash this campaign of Crossabeg-Ballymurn and Cloughbawn at 1.30 p.m. on Sunday.

Those pairings were made after an action-packed weekend that was highlighted by the first penalty shoot-out in Wexford club hurling history, with Naomh Eanna edging out St. Martin’s 2-1 at the end of an epic clash that finished 2-25 to 1-28 after extra-time.

Twenty additional minutes were also needed to separate Ferns St. Aidan’s from Fethard on Saturday, while St. Anne’s and Faythe Harriers ended up with big winning margins over Oulart-The Ballagh and Cloughbawn respectively.

Elsewhere, the re-made draw for The Courtyard Ferns Intermediate hurling championship preliminary quarter-finals produced a couple of repeat pairings.

Buffers Alley and Taghmon-Camross were chosen to meet again in Bellefield (2 p.m.), along with Blackwater and Adamstown (New Ross, 5.45 p.m.), with both of those matches on Saturday.

Ballygarrett, who had raised concerns after the first draw, will now play Rathgarogue-Cushinstown (Bellefield, Saturday, 5.45 p.m.) rather than HWH-Bunclody, whose match will be against Monageer-Boolavogue (New Ross, Sunday, 1.30 p.m.).

The Intermediate ‘A’ hurling preliminary quarter-finals are: St. Mary’s, Rosslare v. Shamrocks (New Ross, Saturday, 2 p.m.); Liam Mellows v. Our Lady’s Island (St. Patrick’s Park, Saturday, 2 p.m.); Oulart-The Ballagh v. St. Patrick’s (Monamolin, Saturday, 5.45 p.m.); Geraldine O’Hanrahans v. Duffry Rovers (Bellefield, Sunday, 5.30 p.m.).

The Permanent TSB Junior hurling quarter-final match-ups are: Horeswood v. Rapparees (Taghmon, Sunday, 1.30 p.m.); Marshalstown-Castledockrell v. Bannow-Ballymitty (Oylegate, Sunday, 3.30 p.m.); Glynn-Barntown v. Davidstown-Courtnacuddy (New Ross, Sunday, 5.30 p.m.); Kilmore v. Faythe Harriers (Taghmon, Sunday, 5.30 p.m.).

In the Permanent TSB Junior ‘A’ preliminary quarter-finals, the four games are: Oylegate-Glenbrien v. Rathnure (St. Patrick’s Park, Saturday, 5.45 p.m.); Clongeen v. Cloughbawn (St. Patrick’s Park, Sunday, 1.30 p.m.); Naomh Eanna v. Adamstown (Farmleigh, Sunday, 1.30 p.m.); Buffers Alley v. Oulart-The Ballagh (St. Patrick’s Park, Sunday, 5.30 p.m.).



