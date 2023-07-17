St. Martin’s are the masters against Naomh Éanna

Gorey struggled after Coleman goal

VISION AND precision combined for the key first goal that turned this clash of two capable teams decisively in favour of St. Martin’s in Group A of the Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday.

They held a narrow 0-14 to 0-13 lead over Naomh Éanna in this repeat of their semi-final win from last year when Rory O’Connor caught a delivery down the left flank by impressive corner-back Philip Dempsey in the 42nd minute.

He was instinctively aware of the unpopulated space on the far side of the field, putting perfect weight on the pass that hopped invitingly for the onrushing Joe Coleman.

We don’t see too many first-time pulls nowadays, but this was tailor-made for such an approach and the big man made a sweet connection to beat Jack Cushe with a low shot to the far corner of the net.

St. Martin’s had the bit between their teeth at that stage and never relented, with the outcome well and truly decided when the O’Connor brothers combined for goal number two in the 54th minute.

Jack arrowed in a long line ball from the right, with Rory catching and turning before crashing to the net at the Clonard end for an unassailable 2-18 to 0-15 advantage.

The teams have established a keen recent rivalry, with the Gorey side winning a preliminary quarter-final on penalties in 2021 before St. Martin’s turned the tables by 0-20 to 0-15 in the penultimate round last year.

Naomh Éanna were the victors in their recent league final, and it could be argued that they weren’t as hell-bent on the two points here as their rivals, having won their first two outings.

St. Martin’s had recovered from a loss to St. Anne’s by beating Glynn-Barntown, and this latest success leaves them well placed to take on Oylegate-Glenbrien in Bellefield on Saturday.

Cian Molloy (Naomh Éanna) wins the ball as Diarmuid O'Leary tackles.

Naomh Éanna will meet the Killurin men, and they will need to get their attack firing because a mere six points from play was a very poor haul from this outing.

Indeed, only two of their front six contributed for a paltry four in total, as wing-backs Charlie McGuckin and Eoin Conroy posted scores to add to a Conor McDonald trio and one from Gearóíd Cullen.

St. Martin’s looked sharper from the off even though Jake Firman was suspended, with an early exchange of points between Diarmuid O’Leary and Jack Cullen (free) followed by three on the trot from Joe Coleman (free), David Codd and another Coleman placed ball.

Naomh Éanna didn’t lead at any stage, and they trailed by 0-9 to 0-4 at the end of the opening quarter as a resolute Martin’s defence combined well to restrict their scoring opportunities.

Meanwhile, there was a neat spread of marksmen at the other end, with five attackers plus one midfielder contributing from play as they enjoyed an interval lead of 0-12 to 0-8.

Rory O’Connor operated on the ’40 and accounted for two points, with his team looking comfortable until Naomh Éanna hit the last three scores of the half from McDonald (two) and a Pádraig Doyle free in between.

A four-point deficit looked a lot more manageable than seven, and it was down to one after a lovely turn led to McDonald’s third in the 37th minute (0-13 to 0-12).

A Jack O’Connor free was tipped over by Jack Cushe before Pádraig Doyle hit back, but Gorey’s good progress on either side of half-time was rendered worthless by that Joe Coleman goal.

Gearóid Cullen (Naomh Éanna) survives Philip Dempsey's challenge.

Darren Codd added a point before Jack Devereux – promoted after the Intermediate ‘A’ win earlier in the day – marked his arrival off the bench in fine fashion.

After picking off a point from his first involvement, he was fouled just 30 seconds later and Joe Coleman duly stretched the lead to 1-17 to 0-13.

Gorey’s best goal chance arrived in the 47th minute, with Cian Ó Tuama’s delivery won by substitute Cian Browne who handpassed inside for Conor McDonald.

The county attacker shot at Dylan Byrne although a hurl was thrown in his direction, and the pointed free that followed from Pádraig Doyle after referee David Jenkins consulted with his umpires was poor consolation.

An efficient St. Martin’s only shot five wides, and they had scored 1-6 before the first of just two after the break arrived in the 53rd minute.

Rory O’Connor had the ball in the net a mere 45 seconds later, and the game was well and truly over.

While this was an off-night for a Gorey side minus the services of Eoin Molloy, Cathal Stokes and J.J. Twamley, they are capable of better and it wouldn’t be a surprise if these teams meet again in the knockout rounds for a third successive year next month.

St. Martin’s: Dylan Byrne; Eoin O’Leary, Conor Firman (capt.), Philip Dempsey; Patrick O’Connor, Joe O’Connor, Joe Barrett; Jack O’Connor (0-1 free), David Codd (0-1); Diarmuid O’Leary (0-1), Rory O’Connor (1-3, 0-1 free), Luke Kavanagh; Kyle Firman (0-2), Joe Coleman (1-9, 0-7 frees), Darren Codd (0-2). Subs. – Jack Devereux (0-1) for Kavanagh (43), Daithí Waters for Coleman (60).

Naomh Éanna: Jack Cushe; Seán Doyle, Tom Stafford, Cian Ó Tuama; Charlie McGuckin (0-1), Cian Molloy, Eoin Conroy (0-1); Gary Molloy, Jack Doran; Cathal Dunbar, Pádraig Doyle (0-5 frees), Jack Cullen (0-6 frees); Aodhán Doyle, Conor McDonald (capt., 0-3), Gearóid Cullen (0-1). Sub. – Cian Browne for G. Cullen (43).

Referee: David Jenkins (Gusserane).

FOOTNOTE: The late Jim O’Mahony, joint-President of the St. Martin’s club along with his great friend Séamus ‘Shanks’ Whelan, was warmly remembered in a minute’s silence before the game. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.