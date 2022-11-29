St. Martin’s always comfortable against Ferns after establishing eleven-point lead

St. Martin’s 2-11 Ferns St. Aidan’s 0-7

ST. MARTIN’S have a Panda Under-19 football Division 1 shield final to look forward to after doing most of the damage in the first-half of their commanding win over Ferns St. Aidan’s in Piercestown on Friday.

The hosts utilised the strong wind to their advantage in that opening period, surging into a 2-8 to 0-3 lead by the interval and never looking like surrendering when play resumed.

Corey Byrne-Dunbar may have given Ferns the lead after a mere 31 seconds, but it was a false dawn as St. Martin’s went on to lay siege to the opposition’s goal for the remainder of the first quarter.

The only surprise was that they weren’t ahead by more than 1-4 to 0-2 by the midway point of the half, because the woodwork was struck three times while a couple more goal chances were driven wide.

Joe Mernagh, impressive midfielder and captain Zach Breslin, and Mernagh again from a free had pushed them into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead before that green flag was raised in the eleventh minute.

A Rory Devereux handpass released Mernagh whose shot was saved by William Kavanagh, but the rebound was a simple tap-in for Sam Norval, the promising young soccer player who is on the books of Waterford FC.

Ferns were generally outplayed, although Charlie Murphy – who had moved from full-back to the left wing – did advance to force Callum McCleane into a good save in the 20th minute.

The netminder had foiled Ferns captain Conor O’Toole on their previous attack, with James Kinsella pointing from play and a free to leave the visitors trailing by 1-5 to 0-3.

However, the concession of 1-3 without reply from the 23rd minute up to half-time left them with a mountain to climb.

The goal arrived first, with Oisín Kavanagh and Josh Whitty combining before Zach Breslin rattled the net, while the points were added by Kavanagh, Norval and Breslin.

The second-half was a pretty mundane affair, although the accompanying music from the teen disco in the adjoining clubhouse kept everyone on their toes on a chilly night.

St. Martin’s dropped Sam Norval into a sweeping role and retained control at their ease, with the four points that were shared up to the 53rd minute all arriving from frees.

Joe Mernagh knocked over two early efforts for the leaders, with Corey Byrne-Dunbar responding with one and then ending 14 dull scoreless minutes with another.

The main Ferns marksman added two late points from play, with a Rory Devereux response in between.

St. Martin’s were able to empty their bench without disrupting their flow, and next up is a final clash with Starlights who had a bloodless passage after St. Mary’s (Rosslare) were unable to muster a team for their scheduled trip to Bellefield last Friday.

That game will be played in St. Patrick’s Park at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

St. Martin’s: Callum McCleane; Eoin Sinnott, Eoin Ormonde, Leo Barry; Josh Whitty, Paul Coggins, Nathan Roche; Brian Codd, Zach Breslin (capt., 1-2); Ciarán Kelly, Rory Devereux (0-2), Mark Hennessy; Joe Mernagh (0-4, 3 frees), Sam Norval (1-1), Oisín Kavanagh (0-2). Subs. – Oscar Barry for Kelly (43), James Hegarty for Hennessy (51), Conor Dempsey for Coggins (56), Alex Lafferty for Kavanagh (56), Bobby Crosbie for Mernagh (56).

Ferns St. Aidan’s: William Kavanagh; Darragh Breen, Charlie Murphy, Craig Dreelan; Jerry Sheridan, Seán Gahan, George Warren; Conor O’Toole (capt.), Stephen O’Toole; Jack Byrne, James Kinsella (0-2, 1 free), Liam Byrne; Matthew Hanley, Corey Byrne-Dunbar (0-5, 2 frees), Jack Brennan. Subs. – Niall Logan for J. Byrne (HT), Jack Byrne for Brennan (48).

Referee: James Flood (St. Mary’s, Maudlintown).