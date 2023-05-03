St. Kieran’s ease to league win as Peter’s concede eight goals

ST. KIERAN’S made light work of St. Peter’s in Inistioge on Thursday to claim the Leinster Schools Senior hurling league title, adding more silverware to the All-Ireland crown they won last month.

The 34-point victory was as one-sided as the scoreline suggests, but the crazy thing about this win is that just four of the Kieran’s starting 15 were in the line-up when the ball was thrown-in at Croke Park last month.

That kind of strength-in-depth and this outstanding performance suggests that as well as having the best team in Leinster, the Kilkenny school probably have the makings of the second best 15 as well.

It wasn’t just the fact that St. Kieran’s scored at will and could have gone into double-digits in goals if they wanted it, it was the unbelievable ease with which they did everything. It was a remarkable show of hurling ability.

Everything was just so easy for the Kilkenny school, with the skills of the game so incredibly clean and effortless, it really was special.

In one sense it was a sight to behold, but on the other it was deeply depressing as they were light years ahead of a slightly short-handed but decent St. Peter’s side.

The Summerhill boys battled well, with David McCarthy probably the stand-out performer, but it wasn’t in any way, shape or form a day to remember for St. Peter’s.

They were comfortably and consistently second best all over the park.

It was evident right from the first whistle that the league trophy was heading up to the Marble City. Ben Phelan got the opening goal on the board in the third minute and he was denied a second by John Sunderland as St. Kieran’s built a 1-5 to nil lead.

Joe Mernagh got the first St. Peter’s score in the eleventh minute but they would have to wait ten more minutes before McCarthy added a second.

In the meantime St. Kieran’s had struck another 1-3, with a Seán Hunt goal from an interception making it 2-8 to 0-1.

For a brief spell, that lasted maybe six or seven minutes, it looked like St. Peter’s had found another gear and were about to make a game of it.

McCarthy knocked over three in a row from the 21st minute to cut the deficit a little, but a disastrous end to the half ended any lingering hope.

Phelan got his second goal in the 29th minute and he set up Tomás Roche for a major seconds later to make it 4-8 to 0-4 at the interval.

Unfortunately for the Wexford town school, the second-half scoreline, 4-10 to 0-4, would prove to be more of the same.

Patrick Berry and Robbie Delaney got the first two scores of the second period but back came Kieran’s with a quick 1-2, which included another goal from a defensive turnover, finished by Roche again.

McCarthy’s fourth point made it 5-10 to 0-7, but St. Kieran’s scored 3-7 unanswered in the next 15 minutes to race clear. James Hughes got the goal his performance deserved, while Hunt completed a hat-trick with another pair of majors.

Substitute Eoin Sinnott got St. Peter’s final point in the 56th minute but it was of little consolation. Roche added the last score of the game for St. Kieran’s as they ended the season in perfect fashion, with a Leinster league title to add to their All-Ireland crown.

St. Peter’s: John Sunderland (Shelmaliers); Shane Kelly (Shelmaliers), Finn Ryan (St. Anne’s), Alex Kirby (Faythe Harriers); Eoin Ormonde (St. Martin’s), Robbie Delaney (Shelmaliers, capt., 0-1), Michael Furlong (Glynn-Barntown); Páidí Power (St. Anne’s), Adam O’Connor (Blackwater); Brian O’Meara (Buffers Alley), Ciarán Cash (Blackwater), David McCarthy (Crossabeg-Ballymurn, 0-4, 2 frees); Jack Hennessy (Oylegate-Glenbrien), Joe Mernagh (St. Martin’s, 0-1), Patrick Berry (Glynn-Barntown, 0-1). Subs. - Matthew Bishop (Crossabeg-Ballymurn) for Kirby (31), Eoin Sinnott (St. Martin’s, 0-1) for O’Connor (31), Eoghan Cassin (Faythe Harriers) for O’Meara (40), Ronan Furlong (Shelmaliers) for Cash (40), Eric O’Gorman (St. Martin’s) for McCarthy (50), Ben Redmond (Blackwater) for Hennessy (50).

St. Kieran’s: James McEvoy; Cathal Keegan, Ciarán Nolan, Timmy Kelly; Cathal Hickey, Killian Corcoran, Pádraig Naddy (0-1); Aaron McEvoy (0-1), Mark Holohan (0-1); Tomás Roche (2-3), Matthew Kelleher, Rob Ring (0-1); Seán Hunt (3-1), James Hughes (1-8, 0-5 frees), Ben Phelan (2-1). Subs. - Tom McPhillips (0-1) for Kelleher, inj. (20), Diarmuid Loughlin for A. McEvoy (31), Seán Langan for Ring (31), Andy McEvoy for Nolan (40).

Referee:Seán McMahon (Kilkenny).