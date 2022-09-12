St. James’ edge out Sarsfields in tight Wexford Senior football championship tie

St. James’ 1-9 Sarsfields 1-6

IT WAS tight and tense in Grantstown on Saturday, but St. James’ held their nerve and secured a valuable second set of points in Group B of the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship courtesy of a couple of scores in additional time.

A Sarsfields side yet to get off the mark harboured genuine designs of snatching a draw at the very least after a kick by substitute Conall Clancy was eventually deemed to be a point following initial disagreement between the umpires in the 58th minute.

That score reduced the St. James’ lead to the minimum (1-7 to 1-6), but they came good at the finish with the last two points of a hard-fought contest.

Attackers from deep got the job done, starting when Robbie Barron fed Brian Molloy to split the posts at the start of the four and a half minutes of additional time.

And Molloy turned provider for the last score, passing to Colum Fitzgerald whose accurate kick ensures the Ramsgrange side sit on four points prior to their clash with HWH-Bunclody in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday.

That is part one of a double-header that will also feature Sarsfields against Glynn-Barntown – a game that the town team simply must win to leave themselves in with any chance of qualification.

This clash followed a frustratingly similar pattern for the youthful losers, because they were competitive throughout but continue to find it next to impossible to translate reasonable displays into productive outcomes.

Ryan Furlong returned to keep tabs on Kevin O’Grady after holidays ruled him out of the first two rounds, while Shane Hall and Conor Kehoe were also back after missing the defeat to Castletown.

However, Kehoe only lasted 13 minutes before succumbing to injury, and his pace was missed in a Sarsfields attack heavily reliant on the twin threat posed by Luke Murphy and Eoin Roche.

Long balls to Roche inside proved a key component in their approach, while Murphy’s eagerness to put the head down and run hard at the posts at every opportunity yielded an impressive 1-2 from play.

St. James’ were a lot stronger with the return to midfield of Matthew O’Hanlon, who missed the loss to Shelmaliers, while there was a major influence exerted at full-forward for the second-half by the experienced Graeme Molloy, who was unlucky not to grab a couple of goals.

There was precious little between the sides in an opening period featuring more wides than scores. Sarsfields had seven misses while St. James’ recorded five on the way to deadlock at the break (1-3 each), and for a long time it looked like a draw would be the most likely outcome.

Matthew O’Hanlon picked out Kevin O’Grady for the opening score – a sixth-minute point – before a cracking response from their rivals midway through the first quarter.

Eoin Roche was located in the left corner, and his handpass found Luke Murphy who cut in with menace and arrowed a low shot into the corner of John Ryan’s net for a 1-0 to 0-1 lead.

And Sarsfields went close to adding a second in the eleventh minute, with Conor Kehoe narrowly off target in his last involvement after Darby Purcell and Roche combined to create the opening.

That was a let-off for St. James’, and they responded in the best possible manner. A mere 40 seconds later, Matthew O’Hanlon’s delivery was grabbed by full-forward Tommy Walsh and crashed into the roof of the net to hand them a 1-1 to 1-0 advantage.

Sarsfields substitute Shane Bergin equalised from a Cillian Twomey lay-off, but the Ramsgrange lead was restored with a fine kick from distance by young Darragh McPhillips.

An Eoin Roche mark – from an Andrew Harrington kick inside – made it 1-2 each, before Aidan Shannon latched on to a fisted clearance by Sars goalkeeper Colm O’Dowda to edge them in front again. And although Roche ensured parity for the third occasion in additional time, John Ryan deserves credit for tipping his goalbound shot over the bar after a long Dylan Furlong pass.

Luke Murphy put Sarsfields into a 1-4 to 1-3 lead on the restart, after Graeme Molloy kicked a wide at the other end in his first involvement in the action.

And the former Wexford and Leinster defender looked set to find the net from close range in the 34th minute, only for a free out to be awarded to the opposition for something that occurred in the build-up.

He had another opportunity after catching a long ball in from Brian Molloy, but Colm O’Dowda was equal to the task and brought off an excellent save.

With every score precious, Matthew O’Hanlon stepped up twice midway through the half, first from a free earned by Darragh Lyons and then from play some 35 metres out to leave St. James’ with a 1-5 to 1-4 advantage.

They doubled that margin in the 48th minute with arguably their best point of the evening, a superb kick from Darragh McPhillips at the road-side end following a crossfield pass from Kevin O’Grady.

Matthew O’Hanlon used his head in the 51st minute when he was tasked with restarting play from an indirect free, playing a one-two with Graeme Molloy before knocking over his third point of the half to ensure a 1-7 to 1-4 lead.

Luke Murphy pulled one back, with Colm O’Dowda making another top-notch stop from Kevin O’Grady prior to that disputed point from Conall Clancy in the 58th minute.

Those late scores from Brian Molloy and Colum Fitzgerald were precious for St. James’, and they survived three Sarsfields attacks – included a fisted wide after O’Dowda sent a ’45 into the goalmouth – to add to their opening round win over Glynn-Barntown.

St. James’: John Ryan; Paul Barron, Darragh Lyons, Jason Barron (capt.); Josh White-Keating, Brian Molloy (0-1), Robbie Barron; Matthew O’Hanlon (0-3, 1 free), Colum Fitzgerald (0-1); Tommy Barron, Alan Walsh, Aidan Shannon (0-1); Darragh McPhillips (0-2), Tommy Walsh (1-0), Kevin O’Grady (0-1). Subs. – Graeme Molloy for A. Walsh (HT), Philip Molloy for Lyons, inj. (56), Brendan Doyle for T. Walsh (60+3).

Sarsfields: Colm O’Dowda; Ryan Furlong, Dylan Furlong (capt.), Alex Kirby; Colm Browne, Shane Hall, Cillian Twomey; Ciarán Kirwan, Conor Halligan; John Bridges, Darby Purcell, Andrew Harrington; Conor Kehoe, Luke Murphy (1-2), Eoin Roche (0-2, 1 mark). Subs. – Shane Bergin (0-1) for Kehoe, inj. (13), Stuart Hession for Harrington (45), Conall Clancy (0-1) for Bridges (49).

Referee: Jimmy Heavey (Geraldine O’Hanrahans).