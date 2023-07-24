St. Anne's versus Faythe Harriers abandoned in sad circumstances

(Abandoned at half-time)

AN AIR of deep sadness engulfed Chadwicks Wexford Park shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday.

The animated half-time talk in the stands after a close-fought opening to the meeting of Faythe Harriers and St. Anne’s in Group A of the Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship turned quickly to hushed voices and looks of anguish as some upsetting news was gradually passed on.

Noel O’Keeffe, a wonderful servant of the GAA at so many levels, had lost his long battle against serious illness at some stage between the first and last whistles blown by referee John Carton in the opening half.

An inkling that something was amiss occurred when the man in the middle emerged from the tunnel after the break and headed towards the middle of the field, only to be summoned back inside.

His umpires were removing their white coats at the same time, and a former St. Anne’s player quickly informed us of the sad news.

The announcement over the PA that the game would not be continuing was met with a spontaneous round of applause from a section of the St. Anne’s support in the middle of the stand who were aware of the unfolding situation – their own immediate tribute to a man whose contribution to their club went above and beyond the call of duty.

Combined with his ground-breaking work in developing players and teams in Bridgetown Vocational School, and his services to administration as a former County Board Vice-Chairman and Coiste na nÓg Treasurer, the late Noel leaves a legacy of outstanding service that was firmly rooted in a devotion to the St. Anne’s club.

And with two of his three sons, Diarmuid and Micheál, involved as player and mentor respectively on the night, it was only right and proper that the game should be abandoned.

The teams will do it all over again this Wednesday at the same venue, with the re-fixture required to take place ahead of the last round of group games that will be played simultaneously next Sunday.

And there’s still so much to play for, as St. Anne’s need one point from their last two outings to be fully sure of a place in the quarter-finals.

Faythe Harriers are in an even trickier position, as they could be facing one of three scenarios depending on the outcome of Wednesday night’s game coupled with their closing clash against St. Martin’s – booking a knockout place in the best-case scenario, finishing safe but in the no man’s land of fifth, or left to face a dreaded relegation decider against either Oulart-The Ballagh or Rathnure.

They had recovered very well from a poor start on Friday, outscoring St. Anne’s by 1-8 to 0-3 from the 15th minute onwards to lead when the action concluded prematurely by 1-9 to 1-7.

Lee Chin had given them the advantage from a free after 70 seconds, but they went on to concede 1-4 without reply as Mark Furlong (free), Liam Óg McGovern, Andy Kennedy (free) and Liam Rochford picked off points before the arrival of that opening goal.

Andrew Moran had seen a shot saved by James Henebery a few minutes before McGovern latched on to a favourable break and soloed away from Richie Kehoe before rattling the net at the Clonard end.

St. Anne’s seemed to have an effective plan in their efforts to curb Lee Chin, with Eoin Ryan man-marking him for the most part when he drifted around the forward line, but Diarmuid O’Keeffe picking him up when he went out around midfield.

Veteran Jim Berry was posted at full-forward for the Harriers, and his 15th-minute point was the catalyst for a change in fortunes that saw them move clear in the second quarter.

That was largely down to an excellent scoring contribution by Conall Clancy, as he reeled off 1-3 from play and offered a constant threat.

His goal in the 23rd minute provided the equaliser (1-5 each), with Eoin Roche popping a handpass to the speedy attacker whose first shot was saved, before he doubled home the rebound.

Diarmuid O’Keeffe almost replied twice, pinging a piledriver just over the crossbar from a lovely weighted stick pass from Liam Schokman before forcing James Henebery into a fine save with a low dive to his left.

Clancy’s third point was followed by a second for Liam Rochford before two late placed balls from Chin (free and ’65) left the Harriers feeling good about their chances at the interval (1-9 to 1-7).

Now they will be seeking to build on those positives when the teams return to square one and go at it again this Wednesday.

Faythe Harriers: James Henebery; Alex Lynch (joint-capt.), Kyle Scallan, Danny Walsh; Colm Heffernan, Richie Kehoe, Cormac Byrne; Josh Sheil, Lee Chin (joint-capt., 0-5, 4 frees, 1 ’65); Conall Clancy (1-3), John Bridges, Darby Purcell; Luke Murphy, Jim Berry (0-1), Eoin Roche. Sub. – Jack Murphy for Roche, temp. (11-16).

St. Anne’s: Andy Kennedy (0-1 free); Eoin Ryan, Tomás Cullen, Finn O’Driscoll; Justin Moran, Aidan Rochford, Liam Schokman; Brian Kavanagh, Diarmuid O’Keeffe (0-1); Mikey Fogarty, Liam Óg McGovern (1-1), Cillian Byrne; Liam Rochford (0-2), Mark Furlong (capt., 0-2 frees), Andrew Moran. Sub. – Kevin Breen for Fogarty, temp. (26-28).

Referee: John Carton (Monageer-Boolavogue).