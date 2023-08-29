St. Anne’s seal victory in tight Wexford Senior football contest against Sarsfields

THE OPPORTUNISM of Philip Rawson went a long way towards deciding the outcome in Taghmon on Friday, with a more clinical St. Anne’s side making better use of their chances to record a three-point win over Sarsfields in Group A of the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship.

His side trailed by 1-7 to 0-9 at the start of the final quarter when the midfielder scored their all-important goal, reacting quickest for a close-range finish after a dipping Dylan O’Brien shot came back into play off the woodwork.

When the impressive Justin Moran added his fourth point, and substitute Seán Kelly then stretched the gap to four, it was hard to see a viable way back into a generally even contest for Sarsfields given that their District rivals had all the momentum.

However, they got the lift they so clearly needed in the 50th minute, when corner-forward Conor Kehoe cut in from the left for a cracking goal. After beating Kenny Cloney and Aidan Rochford for pace, the angle appeared to be too narrow to trouble netminder Graham Holmes, but his low drive went through the net at the other side and suddenly St. Anne’s were clinging to a 1-11 to 2-7 lead.

Darragh Furlong (St. Anne's) delivers a pass as Dylan Furlong (Sarsfields) looks on.

Sarsfields ended with nine wides to the victors’ four, including four from second-half frees, and that wayward finishing hurt them in the closing stages as they failed to register again.

In contrast, St. Anne’s continued their superior efficiency in front of the posts as Liam Rochford nailed his third point before Seán Kelly closed the scoring with only the second effort from their 1-13 haul to arrive from a free.

Opportunities from placed balls were non-existent in a first-half that was so devoid of contact that referee Thomas Furlong only saw fit to award four frees, all for Sarsfields.

The physicality was somewhat more engaging after the break, with a 10-9 free count in favour of the losers, but they were gradually reeled in after leading by 1-5 to 0-6 at half-time.

The goal had edged them into a 1-1 to 0-3 lead in the 21st minute, with Colm Browne cutting out a loose crossfield pass before releasing Eoin Roche whose dipping shot went over Graham Holmes’ head and ended in the net.

The pattern of the game had been set beforehand, as Sarsfields hit three wides and another effort at a point rebounded off the crossbar in between the first two St. Anne’s scores from Darragh Furlong and Justin Moran – in the first and twelfth minutes.

Full-forward Darby Purcell finally got the Butters off the mark at the start of the second quarter, with Liam Óg McGovern soloing forward from left half-back for a solo point before the arrival of that Eoin Roche goal (1-1 to 0-3).

Purcell, Dylan Furlong and Roche (two frees) added to the Sars’ haul before half-time, with Liam Rochford, Mark Furlong and Justin Moran keeping St. Anne’s in touch.

The floodlights were turned on for the second-half and the eventual victors had the gap down to 1-7 to 0-9 by the 43rd minute, after Mark Furlong (free), Rochford and Moran added to their individual tallies while Eoin Roche registered a brace at the other end.

Shane Hall (Sarsfields) on the ball as Justin Moran (St. Anne's) gives chase.

And while there might have been a shade of good fortune about the favourable rebound that led to Rawson’s key score, in fairness the same could be said for the earlier Sars major as Roche looked like he was shaping up for an attempt at a point.

The losers’ top scorer was also centrally involved in the last action as his side sought an equalising goal, with Shane Hall lobbing a high ball into the square.

Roche tried to get a shot away and Sarsfields appealed for a penalty, but the referee wasn’t interested and seconds later St. Anne’s were able to relax after repeating the outcome from the sides’ previous championship meeting – a 1-11 to 0-10 win at the same venue in 2018.

The Rathangan men will play HWH-Bunclody in McCauley Park, Bellefield on Saturday, with Sarsfields in action against Crossabeg-Ballymurn in Chadwicks Wexford Park earlier in the day.

St. Anne’s: Graham Holmes; Brian Kavanagh, Tomás Cullen (capt.), Kenny Cloney; Eoin Ryan, Aidan Rochford, Liam Óg McGovern (0-1); Liam Schokman, Philip Rawson (1-0); Kevin Breen, Justin Moran (0-4), Liam Rochford (0-3); Dylan O’Brien, Mark Furlong (0-2, 1 free), Darragh Furlong (0-1). Subs. – Mikey Fogarty for Breen (38), Seán Kelly (0-2, 1 free) for O’Brien (48).

Sarsfields: Colm O’Dowda; Ryan Furlong, Alex Kirby, Cillian Lawlor; Colm Browne, Shane Hall, Shane Bergin; Cathal Kirwan, Dylan Furlong (capt., 0-1); Eoin Doyle, Eoin Roche (1-4, 0-2 frees), Stuart Hession; Conor Kehoe (1-0), Darby Purcell (0-2), John Bridges. Subs. – Cillian Twomey for Hession (52), Ciarán Kirwan for Bergin (52), Andrew Harrington for Bridges (57).

Referee: Thomas Furlong (Adamstown).