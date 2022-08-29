St. Anne’s romp to easy victory over Martin's in Wexford Senior football championship

St. Anne’s 2-13 St. Martin’s 0-6

WHATEVER ABOUT the destination of the two points, the margin of victory was certainly a big surprise in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday when St. Anne’s coasted to a very commanding victory over listless St. Martin’s in this drab and uninspiring Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship Group A derby.

It was all too easy for the Rathangan side, and their dominance was so pronounced that injury victim Diarmuid O’Keeffe was scarcely missed from his usual centre-back berth.

St. Martin’s have reached the semi-finals at least in every year since 2017, but this was one of their poorest performances in a long time and they will need to produce a strong response against Starlights at the same venue on Sunday.

Perhaps it could be attributed in part to the natural disappointment that cannot be avoided after a hurling final loss, while St. Anne’s had an extra fortnight to prepare after their controversial exit from the race for small ball honours to Saturday’s rivals.

One bright aspect to the game, for neutrals as well as St. Martin’s followers, was the return to action of Ciarán Lyng. The former Wexford ace played no Senior club football last year, and confined himself to a late cameo to bail out the Intermediate ‘A’ team in their hour of need during the recent hurling campaign.

He was the only Martin’s attacker to pose any sort of a threat in this tie, although direct opponent Tomás Cullen was also among the better performers for St. Anne’s and carried the ball forward at every opportunity.

With Joe, Jack, Rory and Barry O’Connor, Ben Maddock and Kyle Firman all missing from the group that lost to Gusserane by three points in last year’s semi-final, St. Martin’s weren’t even a shadow of their normal selves.

And it probably wouldn’t have been any different if they had managed to avail of a golden goal chance in the third minute. Diarmuid Barry played a one-two with Jack Devereux but was off balance when he guided his left leg at the ball from point-blank range, and it flew over the town end crossbar.

At least St. Martin’s had something to show from that opportunity, unlike St. Anne’s who should have goaled too just 60 seconds later. Eoin Ryan and Aidan Rochford combined to put Dylan O’Brien in the clear, but Tomás Hayes darted off his line to make a super save.

Liam Rochford levelled in the seventh minute after swapping passes with Ben Moore, and St. Anne’s started to sail off into the sunset as they added the next 1-4 without reply.

O’Brien gave them the lead for the first time before one of several strong runs by Liam Óg McGovern led to a foul and a tap-over free for accurate Mayo native Seán Kelly.

Their first goal followed in the 14th minute from a well-worked move, with Kelly finding Aidan Rochford who handpassed across the square for Mikey Fogarty to fling himself at the ball and box it to the net (1-3 to 0-1).

Eoin O’Leary made an important intervention to block an Aidan Rochford piledriver before Kelly added two more points, the second from a mark after he grabbed a Páraic O’Keeffe delivery (1-5 to 0-1). There was no spark whatsoever from St. Martin’s, even though their old guard combined when Daithí Waters fed Ciarán Lyng for their first point in almost 21 minutes.

Kelly was enjoying himself up front for St. Anne’s, adding two points from play after Aidan Rochford and Mikey Fogarty provided the last passes. St. Martin’s lost their captain, Conor Firman, to injury at that stage, and they were also down to 14 men for a ten-minute spell that started in first-half additional time after Michael Codd was black-carded for a foul on Aidan Rochford.

Kelly converted the free that followed for his sixth score of the half, with Lyng pulling one back after a St. Anne’s player touched the ball on the ground to leave eight between them at the break (1-8 to 0-3).

Lyng tried to grab a goal with a cheeky lob on the restart, but there wasn’t enough height or power on the kick and it was safely caught by Graham Holmes.

Tomás Cullen made a brave interception to prevent Luke Kavanagh from creating a goal chance for Jack Devereux, while Liam Óg McGovern should have netted when he broke through at the other end, only to clatter the post.

Kelly went on to miss an easy free, and St. Anne’s might have been annoyed at their inability to add any scores before Michael Codd returned to the action.

Ironically, two minutes after the game was restored to 15-on-15, they did put the issue beyond all doubt with their second goal.

Aidan Rochford split the defence wide open on a solo run before parting to Mikey Fogarty, and he in turn popped a pass to Dylan O’Brien who jinked to his left to evade the fast-approaching Tomás Hayes and hammer the ball into the roof of the net (2-8 to 0-3).

It was a case of going through the motions for the remainder of the action, with Lyng hitting the last of his three points before O’Brien and substitute Mark Furlong responded.

Darren Codd knocked over a free for St. Martin’s and Senior debutant Oisín Kavanagh kicked the last score of the game, but in between a trio of points from McGovern, Furlong and Liam Rochford emphasised the complete dominance of the victors.

St. Anne’s: Graham Holmes; Conan Philips, Tomás Cullen (capt.), Kenny Cloney; Finn Ryan, Páraic O’Keeffe, Eoin Ryan; Liam Schokman, Ben Moore; Liam Óg McGovern (0-1), Mikey Fogarty (1-0), Liam Rochford (0-2); Dylan O’Brien (1-2), Seán Kelly (0-6, 2 frees, 1 mark), Aidan Rochford. Subs. – Seán Gaul for Philips, inj. (37), Mark Furlong (0-2) for A. Rochford (46), Vincent Carroll for Cloney (51).

St. Martin’s: Tomás Hayes; Eoin O’Leary, Philip Dempsey, Joe Barrett; Zac Firman, Michael Codd, Conor Firman (capt.); Daithí Waters, Sam Audsley; Diarmuid Barry (0-1), Paudie Kelly, Jake Firman; Luke Kavanagh, Ciarán Lyng (0-3, 1 free), Jack Devereux. Subs. – Patrick O’Connor for C. Firman, inj. (27), Darren Codd (0-1 free) for Z. Firman (40), Jamie Berry for Audsley (43), Oisín Kavanagh (0-1) for Kelly (46). Sin-bin: Michael Codd (30+1).

Referee: David Jenkins (Gusserane).