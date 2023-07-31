St. Anne’s finish in pole position after out-pointing Naomh Éanna in Senior hurling championship

Following their midweek blip against Faythe Harriers, 2021 runners-up St. Anne’s got back on track and into the quarter-finals of the Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship with Sunday’s sure-footed closing Group A victory over Naomh Éanna in a rain-drenched McCauley Park, Bellefield.

The Rathangan men required just a draw to maintain their unbroken involvement in the knockout stages ever since re-emerging from Intermediate ranks in 2017.

And not only did they exceed that minimum requirement, but David O’Connor’s men also shifted from third in the table to a top-place finish.

That earns them an all-Wexford District last eight date with Shelmaliers for the right to play either Oylegate-Glenbrien or holders Ferns St. Aidan’s in the semi-final.

This weekend’s quarter-final is the first meeting with the Shels since the Sky Blues accounted for them by 2-19 to 1-16 in the 2021 semi-final, having succumbed to them during the group stage of that championship.

Conor McDonald (Naomh Éanna) trying to out-wit Justin Moran.

2021 was also the last time Naomh Éanna and next opponents Rapparees crossed paths, when the Enniscorthy men scored a 1-20 to 2-12 opening group stage victory.

And now they renew rivalries in the quarter-final, with either St. Martin’s or Crossabeg-Ballymurn awaiting in the last four.

The Gorey side headed into last Sunday’s game comfortable in the knowledge that they were already safely through, and maybe they weren’t at their most focused as a result, although the effort wasn’t lacking.

While St. Anne’s took a little while to get locked in to their task at hand, once they did they had a relatively firm hold on the proceedings.

The south county men opened with the strong wind favouring them, and after Padraig Doyle produced an ice-breaker for Naomh Éanna after only 14 seconds, St. Anne’s responded to lead by 0-3 to 0-1 with a burst of scores from Liam Óg McGovern, Liam Rochford and Darragh Furlong between the second and fifth minutes.

Charlie McGuckin struck back from the right wing before landing the next ball into the grasp of the ‘keeper, but Jack Doran restored parity on 0-3 apiece after eight minutes.

However, St. Anne’s were reacting to the promptings of their manager to start making use of the wind – very much employing the route one approach – to surge ahead by 0-8 to 0-3 by the 14th minute, as Justin Moran (two), Darragh Furlong and his brother Mark (two) shot over, while an effort from Brian Kavanagh caused panic when crashing off the ‘keeper’s hurl and the crossbar amid the treacherous conditions.

The winners always managed to maintain an edge thereafter, with Conor McDonald and Jack Cullen incisions being quickly offset by Mark Furlong and a Liam Rochford double to extend the margin to six points after 21 minutes (0-11 to 0-5).

The St. Anne’s goal came under threat on 25 minutes when Seán Doyle, McGuckin and full-forward Pádraig Doyle linked up before Jack Doran attempted an ambitious half-volley which ended up going wide.

Nevertheless, Aodhán Doyle and Cian Browne pegged back points, and Cathal Dunbar turned on the turbos after collecting from centre-back Gary Molloy to force another save from Andy Kennedy.

St. Anne’,s though, closed out for a 0-13 to 0-7 half-time lead as Brian Kavanagh and Mark Furlong (free) posted late additions.

Naomh Éanna were never anything other than genuine in their endeavours, and they kept themselves in the mix when resuming with an unanswered series of wind-assisted scores from Dunbar, Aodhán Doyle and Cian Ó Tuama to shave the gap to three points.

Brian Kavanagh, Mark Furlong (two frees) and Darragh Furlong responded as a rather decisive 0-17 to 0-10 divide emerged after 42 minutes.

Mikey Fogarty is bottled up by Cian Browne and Charlie McGuckin.

Naomh Éanna always maintained an interest nevertheless, with Jack Cullen (free from his own half), Dunbar and Jack Doran keeping them ticking over, before St. Anne’s restored a nice cushion with replies from McGovern, Diarmuid O’Keeffe and free-taker Mark Furlong.

Gorey again fired back, with Aodhán Doyle pointing before Dunbar threatened the goal once more, while Pádraig Doyle fired over.

That proved the last score, as St. Anne’s shot wide before Naomh Éanna had three such errors themselves in a lively affair.

St. Anne’s: Andy Kennedy; Eoin Ryan, Tomás Cullen, Finn O’Driscoll; Liam Schokman, Justin Moran (0-2), Aidan Rochford; Diarmuid O’Keeffe (0-1), Brian Kavanagh (0-2); Mark Furlong (capt., 0-8, 6 frees), Liam Rochford (0-3), Andrew Moran; Jonathan Fogarty, Liam Óg McGovern (0-2), Darragh Furlong (0-3). Subs. – Kevin Breen for Kavanagh, temp. (32-35), Breen for Kavanagh (56), Kyle Kennedy for M. Furlong (58), Philip Rawson for A. Moran (60+2).

Naomh Éanna: Jack Cushe; Cian Ó Tuama (0-1), Eoin Molloy, Tom Stafford; Charlie McGuckin (0-1), Gary Molloy, Eoin Conroy; Seán Doyle, Aodhán Doyle (0-3); Cathal Dunbar (0-2), Conor McDonald (capt., 0-1), Jack Cullen (0-2, 1 free); Jack Doran (0-2), Pádraig Doyle (0-2, 1 free), Cian Browne (0-1). Subs. – Gearóid Cullen for McDonald, temp. (19-25), Rian Fitzpatrick for G. Molloy (HT), Cullen for McDonald (38), Brendan Travers for Conroy (54), Seán Óg Whelan for Browne (54).

Referee: John O’Loughlin (Monageer-Boolavogue).