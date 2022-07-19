Some Wexford GAA fixtures likely on same day as All-Ireland Intermediate ladies’ football final

WEXFORD GAA have confirmed that fixtures will likely go ahead on Sunday, July 31, the same day as the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate ladies’ football final featuring the county in Croke Park.

The County Board came under some unexpected outside pressure after opponents Laois GAA committed to wiping the slate clean on All-Ireland final day, allowing as many people as possible to travel to support their county in headquarters.

Wexford GAA initially confirmed to this newspaper that they were not in a position to follow suit but will do everything they can to ensure nobody that has a connection to the team will be expected to line out on the same day.

They later softened that stance after learning that Monday, August 1, was a bank holiday.

In a statement to this newspaper, Wexford GAA said: “While it is unlikely to be possible to have no fixtures at all on the Sunday, Monday, 1 August is a bank holiday and will be an option for fixtures to allow as many supporters as possible to go to the game in Croke Park.

“We have already been in touch with Wexford LGFA to understand what teams are directly impacted through family or other connections and will endeavour to ensure that those teams will not be playing on the Sunday.

“Games that are fixed for Sunday will be set at times to allow supporters that cannot make it to Croke Park to watch the game on TV.

“One of the draw backs of the championship structures set by the clubs that we outlined back in February is that we would be unable to keep either the Ladies Football or Camogie All Ireland days free from fixtures should Wexford reach either.

“We wish Lizzy Kent, Roisin Murphy and all of the team the best of luck against Laois and hope that they bring the silver wear (sic) home.”

When asked for his position, Wexford ladies’ football Chairperson Denis Nolan said: “I met with County Chairperson Micheál Martin during the week and we went through the clubs. Hopefully there won’t be any clashes.

“It’s quarter-finals, there’s a possibility there might be one or two but if there are clashes those games won’t go ahead ’til half four on the Sunday evening.”

Asked whether he was happy with the solutions, Nolan said: “It’s as good as we can get, in fairness they have their fixtures to try and get though as well.

“So look it, we’re as happy as can be expected. I was up at training the other night and everything is going well, good spirit and everyone is looking forward to the day.

“You know, hopefully the result will be the right one this time.”