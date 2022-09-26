Shels stroll to very easy win in Wexford Senior football championship

Shelmaliers 1-16 Glynn-Barntown 1-4

LAST YEAR’S quarter-final meeting yielded an equally conclusive victory for Shelmaliers, by 1-14 to 0-6, but it was simply difficult to decipher whether or not Glynn-Barntown were merely going through the motions in Sunday’s rematch in the sides’ closing round Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship Group B clash in Bellefield.

Jason Ryan’s challengers invested plenty in their forward efforts. But they were shockingly deficient in terms of making things happen up front, as reflected in the fact that all but a solitary point of their meagre tally came from placed balls.

Together with last year’s quarter-final, Shelmaliers had also been comfortable at the same stage a year earlier (2-11 to 2-4), while a draw in the group stages in 2019 was preceded by another Shels success in a group meeting twelve months earlier.

Glynn-Barntown’s last victory in this derby came by 1-12 to 1-10 in a third round group meeting in 2017.

Despite Shelmaliers’ dominance right now, it was difficult to accept that everything unfolding in this renewal was a true reflection of how these sides actually stand.

Certainly Glynn-Barntown have endured lengthy scoring droughts in a number of their games this campaign.

But they only managed a point in the first-half here on the way to a 0-9 to 0-1 interval deficit, and after claiming a second point on 34 minutes, they didn’t register again until Alan Mahoney netted a penalty in the 52nd minute.

Mahoney added a 55th-minute pointed free, and Darragh Carley completed their tally three minutes into added-time.

Shelmaliers are one of the best equipped outfits in this championship, being particularly tough to break down. But Glynn-Barntown’s lack of impact was very strange in a fixture where both sides could experiment given they were already assured of progress to the quarter-finals.

In the circumstances, each gave first starts of the campaign to several players – Kevin Mahoney, Alan Mahoney and Matthew Joyce for Glynn-Barntown; Mark Power, Tony Smith and Paul Hearne for Shelmaliers.

That was accommodated by the likes of John Leacy, Ríoghan Crosbie and Fionn Cooney being rested by Glynn-Barntown, and Glen Malone and Eoghan O’Gara amongst others enjoying a day off for Shelmaliers.

All this contributes though to the suspicion as to what exactly was going on in a fixture that was strangely devoid of a true competitive feel.

We’ll gauge things better in Glynn-Barntown’s quarter-final against Wexford District rivals St. Anne’s, while Shelmaliers face their predecessor as champions, Starlights, in the last eight.

Shelmaliers had the strong breeze behind them as Jody Donohoe and Eoghan Nolan launched the opening points, both from the extreme left, inside six minutes on their way to completing a one hundred per cent run through qualifying.

Brian Malone was at full-forward in the absence of O’Gara, with David Clarke having principle marking duties, but with Rob Tierney doubling up on occasions, and one of those defenders shipped a ’45 converted by Nolan for a 0-3 to nil lead after 15 minutes.

Glynn-Barntown fell short with a couple of chances before Alan Mahoney eventually got them on the board after 16 minutes from a ’45 forced by Michael Mackey.

But that transpired to be the Killurin men’s last score of the half, with two more wides being added by them while Shelmaliers dominated to extend clear by 0-9 to 0-1 at the break through additions from Brian Malone, a boomer from Tony Smith, Eoghan Nolan, Smith again, and two Malone closers.

The experienced Aidan Cash replaced Smith in the Shelmaliers colours at half-time, and although Glynn-Barntown resumed with a fourth wide before ’keeper Matt Doyle pointed a 34th-minute free won by joint-captain Rowan White, their inability to punch holes in the tight Shelmaliers cover was eyebrow raising.

Shelmaliers plunged in a 38th-minute goal to consolidate their position, with Simon Donohoe, Eoghan Nolan and Aaron Murphy combining before the latter found Brian Malone on the endline, from where he fed Seán Keane-Carroll to rifle home (1-9 to 0-1).

A double from Paul Hearne and treble via Nolan had the gap out to 1-14 to 0-2 before Rowan White blasted horribly wide after Thomas Doyle sent him storming through on the Shelmaliers goal.

And moments later, Shelmaliers custodian Craig McCabe was excellent in getting down low to deny a brilliant effort from Glynn-Barntown substitute Nigel Usher after being fed by White.

But Glynn-Barntown did goal on 52 minutes when Alan Mahoney sent a penalty low to the corner of the net after Cormac Cooney was impeded after James Stafford and Thomas Doyle worked him in (1-14 to 1-2).

Shelmaliers would have responded three minutes later but for Aaron Murphy hammering an angled goaling effort off the country-end crossbar, and the sides shared the remaining four points as a game which left plenty of suspicion concerning its authenticity reached its very welcome conclusion.

Shelmaliers: Craig McCabe; Andre O’Brien, James Cash (capt.), Ross Banville; Mark Power, Graham Staples, Simon Donohoe; Eoghan Nolan (0-7, 2 frees, 1 ’45), Seán Keane-Carroll (1-0); Jody Donohoe (0-1), Tony Smith (0-2), Aaron Murphy; Paul Hearne (0-2), Brian Malone (0-3, 1 free), Conor Hearne. Subs. – Aidan Cash for Smith (HT), Páraic O’Leary (0-1) for C. Hearne (43), Eoin Doyle for J. Donohoe (44), Craig Parker for Malone (49), Cian Doyle for Staples (49).

Glynn-Barntown: Matt Doyle (joint-capt., 0-1 free); Darragh Carley (0-1), Rob Tierney, Ger Dempsey; James Stafford, Thomas Doyle, David Clarke; Michael O’Regan, Kevin Mahoney; Michael Mackey, Jamie Crean, Alan Mahoney (1-2, 1-0 pen., 0-1 ’45, 0-1 free); Matthew Joyce, Rowan White (joint-capt.), Cormac Cooney. Subs. – Nigel Usher for Tierney (45), James Doyle for O’Regan (47), Callum McDonald for Cooney (52), Will Hayes for Crean (59).

Referee: Justin Heffernan (Blackwater).