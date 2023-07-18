Shelmaliers too powerful for Oulart-The Ballagh in Wexford Senior hurling championship

Keane-Carroll leads charge with two second-half goals

THE SLICK moves through the lines of Shelmaliers paid rich dividends during a wind-aided second-half in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday, with three well-worked goals and a string of neat points guiding them to a quite comfortable victory in the end over Oulart-The Ballagh in Group B of the Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship.

Seán Keane-Carroll drove to the net twice after a prosperous direct switch with Ross Banville brought him from midfield to centre-forward, while substitute Cian Doyle crashed home the third as the Colin Keeling-managed side justified favouritism against last year’s Intermediate victors.

And their main two county men certainly came up trumps in this second successive win, with a lively Conor Hearne registering five points from play after starting at left half-forward, while centre-back Simon Donohoe arrowed over another three for good measure.

In a sign of the shift in power at this level, it was the first time for the Shels to beat Oulart-The Ballagh back-to-back in Senior hurling, having also prevailed by three points in their most recent meeting in 2019.

Apart from a memorable replay win in the knockout championship of 1998, the six encounters in between had gone in favour of the Enniscorthy District men, who faded rapidly here after a reasonably bright opening half.

Their captain, Shaun Murphy, was unable to start, but he did win the toss and Oulart-The Ballagh availed of the elements first to forge a slender 0-9 to 0-8 interval lead.

It was never going to be enough in truth, as they needed more despite contributions of two points apiece from play from half-forward trio Billy Dunne, Murtha Doyle and Peter Murphy.

The Shels had started on a bright note, as Conor Hearne picked off the first of those five points before Aaron Kinsella – making his first Senior start – doubled on a Glen Malone handpass that flew over the bar in the fourth minute.

Peter Murphy was prominent for Oulart-The Ballagh in the first-half, and his catch from an Adam Howlin puck-out paved the way for Murtha Doyle to open their account.

Conor Hearne and Seán Keane-Carroll points were sandwiched by one from wing-forward Billy Dunne, before the latter struck again from a free and play to force parity for the first time in the eleventh minute (0-4 each).

And it marked the start of Oulart-The Ballagh’s most sustained spell of dominance, as they went on to add another three points on the bounce from Dunne (free), Murtha Doyle and Peter Murphy to lead by 0-7 to 0-4 after 19 minutes.

Shelmaliers had gone nearly 16 minutes without a score before Simon Donohoe got them back in the groove, latching on to a loose Oulart-The Ballagh clearance and returning it over the Clonard-end bar with interest.

An exchange of frees followed between Ross Banville and Billy Dunne, before the former played a neat ball into the full-forward line from where the re-located Seán Keane-Carroll claimed his second point.

A Conor O’Leary handpass teed up Peter Murphy to make it 0-9 to 0-7 in Oulart-The Ballagh’s favour, but the last word of the half went to Simon Donohoe after he started and ended a fine team move down the left flank that also involved Conor Hearne and Glen Malone in the 30th minute.

Oulart-The Ballagh hadn’t created one goal chance of note, and the contrast was clear once the game opened up as the second-half progressed.

Still, those three decisive goals didn’t arrive until the last quarter, although they had been on the cards for a while beforehand as four Shels points without reply had moved them ahead by 0-18 to 0-13. It was surely no coincidence that the green flags were all raised after the enforced departure of the experienced Eoin Moore with an injury.

While Shaun Murphy was a more than capable replacement, Oulart-The Ballagh will need both on the field at the same time if they are to salvage anything from the campaign.

In fairness to them, they didn’t make it easy for the Shels as the sides were level on three occasions in the third quarter before the winners’ athleticism started to expose a tiring back line.

Glen Malone had a goal chance blocked before Ross Banville pointed the second of his three ’65s, with Conor Hearne then making it 0-14 to 0-12 prior to substitute Rory Jacob replying from a Peter Murphy delivery.

Banville struck again, after an Eoin Moore intervention had saved the blushes of goalkeeper Darragh Hayes, who inadvertently played a short pass to Seán Keane-Carroll.

That incident occurred in the 43rd minute, and a gap quickly opened for the first time as Banville broke through a tackle and handpassed to new arrival Cian Doyle for a point before Conor Hearne widened the gap to 17-13.

A fourth successive point followed from Joe Kelly, with Oulart-The Ballagh rallying briefly with a Billy Dunne brace from play before the first Shels goal marked the beginning of the end.

It came directly after the departure of Eoin Moore, with the defence still trying to re-adjust when a Joe Kelly line ball from the left was finished by Seán Keane-Carroll (1-18 to 0-15).

He repeated the dose two minutes later, rattling the roof of the net with a rocket after Cian Doyle and Aaron Kinsella linked up to create the opening.

Doyle added the third in equally impressive fashion, with a sweet first-time drive over Darragh Hayes’ head after a long Ross Banville delivery broke invitingly off Shaun Murphy’s hurl and into his path.

Oulart-The Ballagh had gone from being 0-14 to 0-13 in arrears in the 42nd minute, to trailing by 3-19 to 0-15, before Rory Jacob sent over two late consolation points.

However, a chance to eat further into their scoring difference was squandered, with netminder Hayes sending a penalty to the right and wide directly before the full-time whistle after a foul on Garrett Sinnott.

An earlier Billy Dunne free had been blocked on the line by James Cash, while Seán Keane-Carroll netted for the third time at the other end but was penalised for over-carrying.

After getting a good look at Crossabeg-Ballymurn in the second game on this double-header, the Shels will return to the main county ground for the second Over The Water derby in three years on Saturday.

And that match will be followed by the meeting of Oulart-The Ballagh and Rapparees, with Colin Sunderland and his charges looking to secure what would be a precious first win before a last round clash with Rathnure that looks like having huge implications for both teams.

Shelmaliers: Adam Howlin; Ciarán O’Shaughnessy, Brian Malone, Graham Staples; Glen Malone, Simon Donohoe (0-3), Aaron Murphy; Seán Keane-Carroll (2-2), James Cash; Luke Roche, Ross Banville (0-5, 3 ’65s, 2 frees), Conor Hearne (0-5); Paul Hearne, Joe Kelly (capt., 0-2), Aaron Kinsella (0-1). Subs. – Cian Doyle (1-1) for Roche (41), Kyle Roche for P. Hearne (52), Shane Kelly for Murphy (58), Conor Roche for Kinsella (58).

Oulart-The Ballagh: Darragh Hayes; Anthony Roche, Barry Kehoe, Ian Storey; Jim Finn, Eoin Moore (0-1), Billy Dunne (The Ballagh); Tomás Dunne, Conor O’Leary; Billy Dunne (Oulart, 0-7, 3 frees), Murtha Doyle (0-3), Peter Murphy (0-2); Lorcan Nimmo (0-1), Garrett Sinnott, Peter Sutton. Subs. – Rory Jacob (0-3) for Finn (36), Aaron Byrne for Sutton (41), Shaun Murphy (capt.) for Moore, inj. (48).

Referee: Seán Whelan (St. Martin’s).