Shelmaliers too good for Rathnure in Wexford Senior hurling championship clash

RATHNURE HAD brought tremendous fight during the first-half before a staggering failure to maintain such effort saw Shelmaliers prevail in Saturday’s key battle of the first round losers as the 2020 champions seized the vital Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship Group B points in McCauley Park, Bellefield.

Despite falling 1-5 to 0-3 adrift inside eleven minutes, Rathnure (in a mainly white strip) competed with some fervour from the throw-in, and their utter determination saw them fight back to parity on 1-9 apiece after 28 minutes.

Although they then shipped 1-2 without reply for the remainder of the half to go in at the break 2-11 to 1-9 adrift, there was nothing to suggest Shelmaliers (in an alternate blue jersey) had claimed a distinct edge.

But, rather strangely, their opponents from the foot of the Blackstairs were very much in the shade thereafter as Rathnure - last year’s relegation finalists - are remarkably still left seeking their first championship victory since round two in 2021 (against Faythe Harriers), having failed to avoid defeat in seven outings since.

And historically, teams left point-less after two games struggle to make the knockout stages, a truth which heightens the importance for Rathnure getting back on the winning trail against Crossabeg-Ballymurn in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday, when Shelmaliers face Oulart-The Ballagh in a rather intriguing duel.

Despite facing the stiff wind, Rory Higgins was fighting the good fight from centre-forward for Rathnure as he clipped over a couple of points to interrupt an opening Shelmaliers burst from Conor Hearne, centre-back Simon Donohoe, Ross Banville (free and play) and Seán Keane-Carroll as the eventual winners gained a 0-5 to 0-2 edge after seven minutes amid warm but somewhat blustery conditions.

Jack Redmond pegged it back to 0-5 to 0-3 from a ninth-minute free, before Rathnure’s nerve was tested after their ’keeper, Kiall Byrne, conceded a penalty, having lunged with both feet to halt James Cash who burst through onto a breaking ball to threaten the town-end net.

Shelmaliers netminder Adam Howlin maximised that opportunity as suddenly the gap shot out to 1-5 to 0-3 after eleven minutes.

But this was when Rathnure’s undoubted character really showed itself, as the likes of the Redmonds – brothers Jack and Michael, and A.J. (no relation) - together with Higgins roused their colleagues when snapping back to within 1-5 to 0-7 by the 17th minute with a burst of scores from Michael Redmond (two), captain Ciarán O’Connor, and Jack Redmond.

However, an upright together with Rathnure number two Stephen Martin intervened to deny Shelmaliers a goal immediately afterwards when Seán Keane-Carroll scooped from the right edge of the square to Eoghan Nolan on the far side, with the county footballer unleashing a missile which was kept out for a fruitless ‘65.

And despite Shelmaliers pressing ahead by 1-9 to 0-8 on 25 minutes – with three Banville conversions and one from Paul Hearne dwarfing a 23rd-minute Seán O’Connor response – Rathnure prospects of a first championship victory over this opposition since round one in 2009 (losing four and drawing one of the subsequent five meetings) were given a fresh shot in the arm after they gained parity for the first and only time after 28 minutes.

A.J. Redmond, from the right of midfield, aimed a perfect centre which Ciarán O’Connor forced himself on to before darting through to stick in the country-end net in the 26th minute, before the team captain then earned the free from which Jack Redmond made it 1-9 apiece.

Rathnure captain Ciarán O'Connor (15) scoring their goal.

Shelmaliers did steal a march before half-time, as Ross Banville’s sixth point was followed by him playing a one-two with Eoghan Nolan who then fed Conor Hearne to goal in the 30th minute, and James Cash hit the scoresheet three minutes into added-time for a 2-11 to 1-9 interval divide.

Rathnure most definitely didn’t fizzle out after that, as Colm Byrne’s charges remained in the hunt at the start of the second-half, with a defender blocking Ciarán O’Connor’s stab at goal seconds before Michael Redmond pegged it back to 2-11 to 1-10 on 33 minutes.

But the Enniscorthy District men basically went through the motions from that stage while Shelmaliers easily established a vice-like grip on the tie, surging 2-17 to 1-11 clear midway through the half as Conor Hearne, Joe Kelly (two frees and one from play), Glen Malone and the excellent Ross Banville established definite daylight.

After a brief earlier appearance as a temporary substitute, the potentially explosive Shane Lawlor had entered the fray for Rathnure on 37 minutes.

But they remained rather limp while Shelmaliers copper-fastened an important victory with a fortuitous 52nd-minute goal - when Joe Kelly’s effort at a point from distance appeared to be fumbled to the net by the ’keeper, leaving it 3-18 to 1-13.

Shelmaliers netminder Adam Howlin did thwart spirited closing efforts – cutting out an attempted pass from Lawlor to Michael Martin, before deny A.J. Redmond in added-time – but the true fight had left Rathnure bodies long before that.

Shelmaliers: Adam Howlin (1-0 pen.); Ciarán O’Shaughnessy, Brian Malone, Eoin Doyle; Glen Malone (0-1), Simon Donohoe (0-1), Aaron Murphy; Ross Banville (0-7, 2 frees), James Cash (0-1); Seán Keane-Carroll (0-1), Conor Hearne (1-2), Luke Roche; Eoghan Nolan, Joe Kelly (capt., 1-4, 0-3 frees), Paul Hearne (0-2, 1 free). Subs. – Graham Staples for Doyle (54), Aaron Kinsella for Roche (55), Kyle Roche for Kelly (60+1).

Rathnure: Kiall Byrne; Stephen Martin, Paddy Whiteley, Mick Somers; Donal Wickham, Philip Redmond, Eamon Wickham (0-1); Rory Higgins (0-3), Micheál O’Connor; A.J. Redmond, Ciarán O’Connor (capt., 1-1), Michael Redmond (0-3); Seán O’Connor (0-1), James Tobin, Jack Redmond (0-4, 3 frees). Subs. – Shane Lawlor for Tobin, temp. (29-30+1), Lawlor (0-1) for Tobin (37), Aidan Redmond for M. O’Connor (43), Denis Maher for D. Wickham (45), Michael Martin (0-1) for M. Redmond (48).

Referee: John O’Loughlin (Monageer-Boolavogue).