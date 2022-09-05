Shelmaliers survive stern test from St. James’ in Wexford Senior football championship

Shelmaliers 2-8 St. James’ 0-10

SHELMALIERS MAY boast a one hundred per cent record after two rounds and remain the team to beat in the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship, but they are still a long way from the finished article.

That much was in evidence in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday when they followed a strong first-half showing with a poor second 30 minutes on the way to seeing off a St. James’ side without Matthew O’Hanlon by a four-point margin in this Group B tie.

All must have seemed perfect in the Shelmaliers’ world when they gave the honours-laden Eoghan O’Gara his championship debut off the bench early in the second-half, and his first kick at the town end posts sailed over following a Simon Donohoe handpass in the 37th minute.

That point extended their lead to 2-7 to 0-4, and nobody could have possibly foreseen that they would register just one more time – and only after St. James’ had reeled off six points on the trot to really put it up to the warm favourites.

The Ramsgrange men had already pulled two back via Josh White-Keating and Kevin O’Grady when Shelmaliers were reduced to 14 men for ten minutes midway through the half.

Their mentors were already preparing to introduce Paul Hearne for Eoin Doyle, but referee Barry Redmond shouted “that’s not happening” to the sideline as he had other plans.

Doyle had just fouled Tommy Walsh after a Brian Molloy delivery created a goal chance, and the Shels man was instead dispatched to the sin-bin and Hearne had to endure a patient wait before finally replacing him.

St. James’ made the most of that numerical advantage, with O’Grady tapping over from the free conceded by Doyle before sloppy work by Shelmaliers played into their hands.

The holders’ efforts to keep possession for an extended spell in the middle third broke down with a loose pass, and Colum Fitzgerald promptly teed up Brian Molloy to make it 2-7 to 0-8.

Young Aidan Shannon then played a one-two with Kevin O’Grady before firing neatly over, and their next point in the 50th minute was inches away from being a goal.

Darragh Lyons floated in a hopeful ball and Donal Barron – back from his travels – popped it off to younger brother Tommy who blazed over to make it 2-7 to 0-10.

O’Gara kicked narrowly wide just before Eoin Doyle’s term in the ‘bin’ ended and Paul Hearne was brought on to make it an even contest again.

An O’Grady free shaved the right-hand post and went wide before Shelmaliers secured an insurance point that arrived all of 21 minutes after that previous contribution from O’Gara.

Jody Donohoe applied the finish off his left after Paul Hearne and Eoghan Nolan featured in the build-up, and it was a much-needed score considering the pressure they had to contend with for most of the third and fourth quarters.

Such a nervy finish certainly wasn’t foreseen after a brace of first-half goals from the ever-wily Brian Malone propelled Shelmaliers into a healthy 2-6 to 0-4 half-time lead.

They fielded on this occasion without Tiarnan Neville, the three-goal star from day one against Sarsfields, but their squad depth is strong and second-half substitutes Eoghan O’Gara and Ross Banville were the 21st and 22nd players they have used already in the campaign.

Eoin Doyle and Kevin O’Grady exchanged early points before a Glen Malone free was cancelled out by a Colum Fitzgerald strike at the other end following good work by Brian Molloy and Donie Barron.

St. James’ led briefly when Fitzgerald fed Molloy to make it 0-3 to 0-2 in the eighth minute, but by the time they registered again – from Darragh Lyons with the last kick of the half – they had shipped a costly 2-4 without reply.

Eoin Doyle initially levelled with his second point before Brian Malone finished off a move that featured Doyle and Seán Keane-Carroll with a well-placed finish to the Clonard end net in the 13th minute (1-3 to 0-3).

Glen Malone (free) and Conor Hearne (mark) added to the lead before a run of three wides from the leaders was followed by a couple of lucky escapes for St. James’.

Firstly, Seán Keane-Carroll latched on to a loose kick-out and bore down on goal, only to direct his shot off the woodwork.

Just 30 seconds later, Aaron Murphy popped a handpass to Brian Malone who was poised to add his second goal, but he was swarmed by recovering defenders and pinged for overcarrying.

St. James’ had a rare chance to respond in the 23rd minute when Donie Barron put a lovely pass into Tommy Walsh’s lap, but the latter’s instant kick flew past the outside of the right-hand post.

And less than 90 seconds later, the value of that miss was clearly underlined when Shelmaliers struck for their second goal.

It came from a well-worked move, with Simon Donohoe starting it by taking the ball from under Brian Molloy’s nose. Conor Hearne and Aaron Murphy were involved again before Donohoe got it back and delivered the pass for Brian Malone to palm home (2-5 to 0-3).

It took a vital interception of a Murphy handpass by full-back Jason Barron to prevent a possible third goal, before Aidan Cash and Cian Doyle combined to set up Jody Donohoe for a point.

After going almost 24 minutes without a score, St. James’ were glad to see Darragh Lyons converting with the final kick before half-time after a one-two with Darragh McPhillips from a ’45 (2-6 to 0-4).

And although they didn’t build on their first round win over Glynn-Barntown, by the same token the strength of their recovery should leave them confident of doing well when they face Sarsfields in Grantstown on Saturday evening.

HWH-Bunclody are up next for Shelmaliers in Bellefield on Sunday, with a team desperately in need of points facing one with maximum returns so far in a repeat of last year’s county semi-final.

The Shels won that one by nine points and will be strongly fancied again, but there are some aspects to their play thus far that should give plenty of hope to the other contenders.

While it may appear foolish to highlight after seven goals were scored across their first two games, by the same token they have only managed eight points per match and that isn’t the type of return that should please manager John Hegarty or coach Damien McMahon – two men who were dab hands at putting the ball over the black spot in their own playing days.

Shelmaliers: Craig McCabe; Andre O’Brien, James Cash (capt.), Simon Donohoe; Glen Malone (0-2 frees), Graham Staples, Jody Donohoe (0-2); Eoghan Nolan, Aidan Cash; Cian Doyle, Brian Malone (2-0), Aaron Murphy; Conor Hearne (0-1 mark), Seán Keane-Carroll, Eoin Doyle (0-2). Subs. – Eoghan O’Gara (0-1) for C. Doyle (34), Ross Banville for A. Cash (52), Paul Hearne for E. Doyle (55). Sin-bin: Eoin Doyle (43).

St. James’: John Ryan; Paul Barron, Jason Barron (capt.), Josh White-Keating (0-1); Robbie Barron, Brian Molloy (0-2), Kevin O’Grady (0-3, 1 free); Darragh Lyons (0-1), Colum Fitzgerald (0-1); Tommy Barron (0-1), Alan Walsh, Aidan Shannon (0-1); Donal Barron, Tommy Walsh, Darragh McPhillips. Subs. – Brendan Doyle for A. Walsh (44), Philip Molloy for McPhillips (53), Graeme Molloy for Lyons, inj. (59).

Referee: Barry Redmond (Na Fianna Clonard).