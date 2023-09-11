Shelmaliers superior to St. James’ in a shameful advertisement for club football

A HUGELY disappointing game between two sides you’d expect better from ended in a comfortable Shelmaliers win in O’Kennedy Park, New Ross on Saturday.

The Hollymount crew are now safely into the knockout stages of the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship with two games remaining, having won all three of their Group B match-ups to date. They will meet Gusserane this coming weekend, looking to keep that winning feeling going before closing out the group against Kilanerin.

St. James’ are rooted to the bottom of the table after their three losses, but there was enough in this performance, when they decided to play some football, to suggest that they could still make a late bid for a knockout spot. However, they will need to beat a resurgent Starlights to start any run.

It wasn’t that the Ramsgrange side were more concerned with pulling, dragging, late hits, off the ball nonsense, wrestling and generally acting the muppet, as Shelmaliers were just as bad and it created a disgraceful spectacle.

It was abhorrent stuff which started very early and continued to pop up every few minutes, resulting in a completely unwatchable, shameful advertisement for football in Wexford. Both clubs would do well to look inwards after this and stop the blame game.

One had to feel sorry for Jimmy Heavey, as it was a rotten game to referee.

Still, the New Ross official must learn from this, as his cards need to come out earlier, and if the teams still don’t want to play football then advise both managements that the next course of action is to call an early halt and let the County Board deal with it.

That tetchiness was there in the early stages and the game, played in searing heat, was slow to get going.

An Eoghan Nolan free gave Shelmaliers the initial advantage, but Tommy Barron responded before Alan Walsh gave the Ramsgrange team the lead.

Yet the Wexford District side went into the water break ahead, as Glen Malone kicked them level before Conor Hearne pointed to make it 0-3 to 0-2.

After Malone registered from play in the 15th minute, the drinks break gave him a chance to change his damaged number 7 jersey.

Now wearing 21, Malone brought his tally to four with the next two scores. However, after Owen Whitty replied, Tommy Barron slalomed his way through the Shels defence before being fouled for a penalty that Kevin O’Grady converted.

James Cash picked up a nasty ankle injury in the build-up to that spot kick which meant a reshuffle for the Shels, but they went into the interval ahead. Malone and Darragh Lyons exchanged points before Brian Malone tapped home at the end of an excellent team move.

Trailing by 1-7 to 1-4 at the break, St. James’ pulled within one after 42 minutes following points from O’Grady (two) and Walsh. However, they didn’t score in the remainder of the game as the Shels took control.

Eoghan Nolan fisted to the net in the 45th minute (2-9 to 1-7), but his side were dealt a blow when Eoghan O’Gara received a straight red card for an incident with Darragh Lyons four minutes after being introduced.

Referee Heavey also brandished a red card to the St. James’ bench, apparently at an injured Matthew O’Hanlon, after the same brawl, although there were a lot of other people on the field at that point who had no business being there.

The nonsense continued to the end but the result was no longer in doubt. Jason Barron’s game finished early after the referee acted on advice from his umpire, while the Shels added 1-4 late on, with Craig McCabe converting an injury-time penalty to round out the scoring.

Shelmaliers: Craig McCabe (1-0 pen.); Andre O’Brien, James Cash, Conor Roche; Simon Donohoe, Graham Staples (0-2), Ross Banville; Aidan Cash, Seán Keane-Carroll; Glen Malone (0-6, 4 frees), Eoghan Nolan (1-3, 0-2 frees), Aaron Murphy; Paul Hearne, Brian Malone (1-1), Conor Hearne (0-1). Subs. - Robbie Delaney for J. Cash, inj. (26), Eoghan O’Gara for A. Cash (44), Cian Doyle for P. Hearne (53), Eoin Doyle for Murphy (58), Mark Power for Roche (60).

St. James’: John Ryan; Mark Whitty, Jason Barron, Paul Barron; Robbie Barron, Darragh Lyons (0-1), Ciarán McPhillips; Colum Fitzgerald, Owen Whitty (0-1); Darragh Glynn, Alan Walsh (0-2, 1 free), Aidan Shannon; Tommy Barron (0-1), Kevin O’Grady (1-2, 1-0 pen.), Tommy Walsh. Subs. - Josh White-Keating for M. Whitty, inj. (30+1), Darragh McPhillips for T. Walsh (44), Brendan Doyle for A. Walsh (60).

Referee: Jimmy Heavey (Geraldine O’Hanrahans).