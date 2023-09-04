Shelmaliers saunter to victory as Starlights lose again in low-key tie

SHELMALIERS MOVED another rung up the ladder in Group B of the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Friday in a game that sadly failed to reach any sort of heights.

The Over The Water side assumed control in a frenetic end to the first-half when an injury time Conor Hearne goal, following an Eoghan Nolan free, gave them a 2-5 to 1-2 half-time advantage.

However, the contest pretty much died a death after the interval, as the Shels never gave the impression that they were going to pull away, while Starlights didn’t look like bridging the gap, with as many substitutions as scores after the change of ends.

It certainly wasn’t pretty, but that won’t bother Shelmaliers one iota as they took another comfortable step towards regaining their county crown.

In truth, they rarely had to get out of second gear and the suspicion is that they have plenty of reserves in the tank when they are sure to be needed in the weeks ahead.

There’s no point in peaking early in the group stages, it’s all about being able to produce the goods when there’s glistening silverware there to be won, and the Shels will be aiming to time their run to perfection and build up a head of steam at the business end of the championship.

Starlights had an opportunity to test their mettle and get off to an ideal start on Friday, when Nick Doyle passed to Bill Peare, but the attacker dragged a decent goal chance wide with just 20 seconds on the clock.

Starlights goalie Anthony Larkin is tackled by Glen Malone.

After Eoghan Nolan and Anthony Larkin (free) swapped points, it was Shelmaliers that struck for the first major in the fourth minute.

Nolan looked to be aiming for the posts, but his delivery was well gathered by the experienced Brian Malone, who swivelled and fired a shot to the net.

It took almost ten minutes for the next score to arrive, when Bill Peare split the posts after a flowing Starlights move, but Shelmaliers replied with two placed balls, from Glen Malone and Eoghan Nolan, to lead by 1-3 to 0-2 in the 17th minute.

The Enniscorthy outfit were back breathing down their necks moments later though, when Nick Doyle powered through the heart of the defence and fed Rory O’Connor, whose handpass across the face of the goal was palmed to the net by Mikie McVeigh.

However, the tide turned firmly back in the Wexford District side’s favour in a purple patch before the break, which yielded 1-2 without reply.

Conor Hearne got the ball rolling with a point in the 27th minute and, after Craig Foley was black-carded for a challenge on Ross Banville early in injury time, Eoghan Nolan converted the resulting free.

They then pounced for a killer second goal, when Conor Hearne hared down the left wing with intent, before unleashing a ferocious shot past goalkeeper Anthony Larkin.

Larkin opened the second-half scoring with a free but, after that was wiped out by a sweet Eoghan Nolan score in the 35th minute, the contest completely petered out.

A Nolan free eventually ended a 13-minute scoring drought, and he then added another, before Starlights worked the scoreboard for the first time in 24 minutes when Rory O’Connor pointed.

Glen Malone (free) completed the Shelmaliers’ tally, and Starlights managed to improve their score difference slightly when Anthony Larkin came forward to convert another couple of placed balls to end what was something of a damp squib.

Next up for Starlights is what looks a crucial clash against Fethard in O’Kennedy Park, New Ross, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, while Shelmaliers will be aiming for three wins from three when they take on St. James’ at 3.30 p.m. at the same venue.

Eoghan Nolan tackles Liam Ryan as Nick Doyle looks on.

Shelmaliers: Craig McCabe; Conor Roche, James Cash, Andre O’Brien; Graham Staples, Simon Donohoe, Ross Banville; Glen Malone (0-2 frees), Aidan Cash; Aaron Murphy, Eoghan Nolan (capt., 0-6, 4 frees), Cian Doyle; Paul Hearne, Brian Malone (1-0), Conor Hearne (1-1). Subs. – Seán Keane-Carroll for Doyle (38), Robbie Delaney for Murphy (46), Eoghan O’Gara for B. Malone (50), Mark Power for Roche (51), Eoin Doyle for Nolan (57).

Starlights: Anthony Larkin (0-4 frees); Rory O’Connor (capt., 0-1), Ben Edwards, Mel Doyle; Oisín Pepper, Jack Kelly, Craig Foley; Liam Ryan, Nick Doyle; Alan Tobin, Bill Peare (0-1), Lee Jordan; Darragh Pepper, Mikie McVeigh (1-0), Dylan McVeigh. Subs. – Lenny Connolly for D. McVeigh (47), Richie Farrell for Peare (50), Mick Delaney for Jordan (53).

Referee: David Jenkins (Gusserane).