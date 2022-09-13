Shelmaliers coast to win over Bunclody in Wexford Senior football championship

Aidan Nolan gets his kick away as Ross Banville challenges.

Eoin Kelly (HWH-Bunclody) on the ball as Ross Banville and Graham Staples (Shelmaliers) try to close him down.

Shelmaliers 0-21 HWH-Bunclody 1-4

HWH-BUNCLODY had been competitive in their defeats to both Castletown and Glynn-Barntown, but save for them being willing participants in Bellefield on Sunday, they were a clear second-best against the raging hot favourites for the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship.

Micheál Furlong’s north county charges were honest in their efforts during the first-half, but those endeavours often came to naught in this rain-lashed third round Group B clash.

Meanwhile, Shelmaliers generated daylight on the scoreboard at their ease amid the worst conditions – driving wind and rain – so far in this year’s chase for the Seamus Keevans Memorial Cup.

After trailing by 0-11 to 0-2 at half-time, HWH-Bunclody sprung Martin O’Connor from rehabilitation for the shoulder injury he sustained in the first round.

Read More

But not even such a gifted force could make any difference as Shelmaliers controlled matters throughout the closing period to be safely ensured passage to the last eight, something they’ve done every year since emerging from Intermediate in 2007.

The champions of 2018 have evolved as a far more potent force last year and in 2022 under the direction of John Hegarty.

But he will be especially determined that they don’t leave their potential unfulfilled in terms of finally retaining the main football prize as he is set to hand over the reins as he takes over the Wexford footballers.

While Eoghan O’Gara was eventually persuaded to don the Shelmaliers colours, there is probably little chance of him following Hegarty into the purple and gold dressing-room.

And without setting the world on fire, the recent Dublin star was effective enough here.

However, he was whipped off in the 36th minute as some frustration seemed to be getting the better of him, being booked late in the first-half after kicking the ball away as HWH-Bunclody sought to take a line ball.

The full-forward was shadowed principally by Adam Hogan, with the experienced Colm Farrell doubling up at times.

Regardless, O’Gara helped himself to the first two scores inside three minutes, before Eoin Doyle and the outstanding Aaron Murphy increased the margin to 0-4 to nil by the fifth minute.

HWH-Bunclody got forward regularly in this half, but too often they either ran down dead-ends or lost possession against a razor-tight defence.

A superb solo by Ciarán Regan drew a foul for Jamie John Murphy to cut it to 0-4 to 0-1 on seven minutes.

Glen Malone responded from a free earned by his elder brother, Brian, before adding one from play in the eleventh minute.

HWH-Bunclody then had a goaling chance when Conor Crean’s delivery broke inside and Eoin Kelly unleashed a ground shot which tailed wide.

The challengers gained a numerical advantage in the 14th minute when Aidan Cash was sin-binned for a late challenge on Regan.

John Dunne pointed the resultant free, but that proved HWH-Bunclody’s last score of the first-half as they soon sent another attempt short into the ’keeper’s grasp.

Meanwhile, after a burst of three Shels wides, the winners got back on track with Eoghan O’Gara and Glen Malone (free) points as they completely masked being one man down before Cash’s return from the sin-bin.

Adam Hogan spared HWH-Bunclody blushes when a colleague played a line ball back across the empty goalmouth with ’keeper Derry Mahon having advanced out to provide an option.

And Shelmaliers soared to an 0-11 to 0-2 interval advantage with closing additions from Glen Malone (free), Ross Banville and O’Gara.

If anything, and despite Martin O’Connor entering the fray, it became even more lop-sided during the second-half, although HWH-Bunclody flashed a couple of wides before Jody Donohoe fisted Shelmaliers into a ten-point advantage after 35 minutes.

John Dunne and Cathal Doyle shot back either side of Eoghan O’Gara being rested, but Shelmaliers reasserted by 0-16 to 0-4 as Brian Malone fisted over, brother Glen added a free, Aaron Murphy notched a second, and Jody Donohoe also doubled his personal tally.

HWH-Bunclody snatched back a fortuitous goal when Shelmaliers got their lines crossed and Peter Atkinson dashed in to roof a delivery from Aidan Nolan to the town-end net on 42 minutes.

Brian Malone, Jody Donohoe and Páraic O’Leary all had goaling efforts stifled in the closing stages while Shelmaliers added to HWH-Bunclody’s problems should the relegation spot come down to score difference as Glen Malone added three more scores (two frees) and Páraic O’Leary put over two (one mark).

Shelmaliers: Craig McCabe; Dan Campbell, Simon Donohoe, Ross Banville (0-1); Glen Malone (0-8, 6 frees), Graham Staples, Jody Donohoe (0-2); Eoghan Nolan (capt.), Aidan Cash; Conor Hearne, Eoin Doyle (0-1), Aaron Murphy (0-2); Brian Malone (0-1), Eoghan O’Gara (0-4), Páraic O’Leary (0-2, 1 mark). Subs. – Cian Doyle for Hearne (HT), Paul Hearne for O’Gara (36), Mark Power for Cash (47), Andre O’Brien for B. Malone (52). Sin-bin: Aidan Cash (14).

HWH-Bunclody: Derry Mahon; Colm Farrell, Adam Hogan, Conor Crean; Jamie John Murphy (capt., 0-1 free), Páraic Sinnott, Seán Kenny; Eoin Kelly, Ben Martin; Ciarán Regan, Aidan Nolan, Cathal Doyle (0-1); Darragh Farrell, Peter Atkinson (1-0), John Dunne (0-2, 1 free). Subs. – Martin O’Connor for D. Farrell (HT), Keith O’Hara for C. Farrell (52), Bryan O’Hara for Atkinson (52).

Referee: Barry Redmond (Na Fianna Clonard).