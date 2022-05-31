Shaun Murphy and Shane Reck back in the fold for Wexford senior hurlers

THE WEXFORD hurlers will be further strengthened by the return of two injured players to training as they await the outcome of Saturday’s Joe McDonagh Cup final to determine their next opponents on June 11-12.

Darragh Egan has welcomed Shaun Murphy and Shane Reck back into the fold, with both players having recovered from long-term injuries.

The Oulart-The Ballagh clubman underwent surgery on a troublesome back issue, while Reck, brother of Damien, is returning following a second hamstring problem, an injury that has caused him so much concern over the past two seasons.

“Both players have returned to training, which they are building upon each week,” Egan confirmed. “It’s been a long road back for both players.”

And while it’s good to have them back in the frame, Egan was unable to give an exact date as to when they will be available for selection.

“I am unable to put a timeframe on it at the moment. We will monitor the players in training, see where they are at, and take it from there,” he said.

As Wexford await the losers of the Antrim versus Kerry Joe McDonagh final at their home venue, either Corrigan Park or Tralee, Egan is keeping his fingers crossed that corner-back Conor Devitt will have recovered in time for the preliminary quarter-final.

Read More

The Tara Rocks clubman was forced to retire midway through the second-half of the victory over Kilkenny.

“Conor received a dislocated finger. Happily no fracture showed up following the x-ray which is a huge relief,” Egan said.

“Now, it’s all about recovery time. We’ll see how he will react over the coming days so no decision will be made yet. He will be given every opportunity to prove his fitness.”

While Wexford had their injury concerns going into the Kilkenny game, Egan said both Lee Chin and Liam Ryan came through the 70 minutes.

“Liam had a shoulder injury following the Westmeath game but played through the pain barrier with a dominant display. He will be fully fit for the preliminary quarter-final.

“Lee overcame a dead leg from the Westmeath outing. Lee has had his injury problems but is now back to full fitness which is a real boost to the squad.”

Egan is still adamant that the side must focus on their finishing and bring the necessary improvements in that area for whatever challenge lies ahead.

“Our finishing has been a concern and has cost us. We improved against Kilkenny, but still let some chances slip, so it’s an area we’ll continue to monitor,” he said.