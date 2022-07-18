Shane Roche steps down from Wexford Senior football manager role

Shane Roche, who has stepped down from his role as Wexford Senior football manager.

SHANE ROCHE is not continuing in the role of Wexford Senior football manager, after informing the County Board on Monday that he will not be seeking a further term.

The Geraldine O'Hanrahans clubman was confirmed as Wexford boss ahead of the 2021 season after taking charge on an interim basis for the previous campaign following the abrupt departure of Paul Galvin.

A secondary school PE teacher in St. Peter's College in Wexford town, Roche, who is married with two young children, embraced the challenge facing Wexford football.

Following the Tailteann Cup defeat to Offaly, he took some time out to consider his future before arriving at this decision.

“I have decided to step down as senior football manager,” he told this newspaper on Monday. “It has been a fantastic experience, extremely enjoyable, but very demanding which I knew it would be on taking the post.

“I have two young children, three- and one-year-old. With such a young family I would not be able to give the job one hundred per cent, so I don’t want to do it for the sake of it.

“Following school I would leave St. Peter's College, and not go home, drive to Ferns Centre of Excellence for training, do the management and planning and have everything prepared for the players.

“I knew on taking the job it was going to be busy, but as of now I am not in a position to continue. I have to say I was delighted with the management team and the players,” he said.

“My ambition on taking the job was to have a connected, united bunch of players to ensure that the standard and culture was there for the future of Wexford football.

“We have 25 players all under the age of 25 years. All the players know the level that is required to play at inter-county, the training, the preparation which is year-round, the physical preparation, fitness, strength and conditioning.

“That is what is now required to play inter-county football, with the players wanting to put Wexford football first.”

Roche said he would encourage whoever comes in to retain some of the outgoing backroom personnel.

“I had an excellent backroom so I hope whoever comes in will keep as many as possible in place so as to have continuity which is important.

“Finally, I would like to thank the players and management, the County Board along with everyone who have contributed during my term in charge. It was enjoyable. I wish the players and management the success their efforts deserve come the 2023 season.”

During his managerial reign, probably his biggest disappointment was the failure to secure promotion from Division 4 of the Allianz League.

However, he did enjoy a 2021 championship victory over Wicklow in Aughrim, a rare achievement for Wexford sides over recent years, while he followed that up with a hugely impressive challenge to Dublin before going down to defeat.

This year's championship saw his side achieve another first round win over Offaly, a success that was not built upon, as they lost heavily to Dublin in the following round before exiting to the midlanders in the Tailteann Cup re-match.

Roche has had a long association with Wexford football both as a player and mentor, while he also managed St. Martin's. During this time he also helped to coach and manage teams in St. Peter's College.

There is no doubt that his contribution to Wexford football has been immense, overseeing a difficult transition, marked with the introduction of so many young players to his squad.

Roche departs in the knowledge that he has left Wexford football in a better place and also confident that a young squad is in place for his incumbent.

Wexford County Board formally announced the news with the following statement:

“Wexford Senior Football Manager, Shane Roche, has announced he will not be seeking a new term in the role.

“The Geraldine O’Hanrahan’s (New Ross) club person met with Cathaoirleach CLG Loch Garman, Micheál Martin, this morning (Monday) to inform him of his decision, which comes after a number of weeks spent considering his future following the conclusion of Wexford’s 2022 inter-county campaign.

“Shane was first appointed as manager on an interim basis in September 2020 before being formally ratified and handed a two-year term in January 2021. With the split season in place between inter-county and club action, his two-year term is now effectively over, and he has chosen not to seek an extension into 2023 and beyond.

“Prior to being manager, Shane also represented Wexford with distinction as a player. He was a key member of the squads which reached the Leinster Senior Football Finals of 2008 and 2011, as well as the All-Ireland Semi Final in 2008.

“He released the following statement after his meeting with Micheál Martin:

“Today I have informed Wexford County Board that I will not be seeking a new term as Wexford Senior Football Manager.

“As I come to the end of my time in this role, I want to pay tribute, first and foremost, to my wife Carmel and our sons Jack & Harry for their love and support.

“I want to thank all the wonderful players and members of management teams I have worked wit over the past couple of years for their great dedication and commitment and for their unfailing professionalism.

“I offer a sincere word of thanks also to the County Board, its officials and many associated people in the Wexford GAA family for their support and assistance which was always readily given.

“Last but not least my thanks to our supporters who have always made our efforts seem worthwhile. I leave my position with many very happy memories and with gratitude for the immense honour and privilege it has been for me to have both managed my county and represented it as a player.”

Cathaoirleach CLG Loch Garman, Micheál Martin, has led the tributes to the now departed manager.

“Shane’s dedication to Wexford football is phenomenal, and he has shown that over the years as both player and manager,” Micheál said.

“Combining the role of manager with being father of two young boys necessitates a special type of commitment, and that in itself is a measure of the man.

“Great credit is due to him for how he has served in the role of manager to our senior footballers. On behalf of all of CLG Loch Garman, I thank him sincerely for his service, and wish him all the best for the future.

“I would also like to pay tribute to Shane’s backroom team, who are equally dedicated to the cause and who have also put in countless hours for the good of Wexford football. Great credit is due to them all too.”

The process to appoint a new Senior football manager will commence in the coming days.