SFC Club profiles

CASTLETOWN

MANAGER: Timmy Walsh (third year in this stint); SELECTORS: Colin Sunderland, Tomás Sheehy, Paul Nugent; PLAYERS IN: Jack Higgins and Gavin McNulty; PLAYERS OUT: Jonathan Bealin (year in Belgium).

ST. MOGUE’S (FETHARD)

MANAGER: Robert Whelan (first year, previous stint in 2015); SELECTORS: Ger Foley, Johnny Power, Noel Molloy; PLAYERS IN: Cian Byrne (first year adult); PLAYERS OUT: Daire Barden (dislocated thumb); Joe Sutton (broken finger).

GLYNN-BARNTOWN

MANAGER: Iain Wickham (first year); SELECTORS: Barry Brennan (trainer), Tom Dempsey, Jim Ryan; PLAYERS IN: Unclear; hoping to blood some of the 2020 Minors; PLAYERS OUT: Unclear.

GUSSERANE O’RAHILLYS

MANAGER: Eamonn Whelan (first year); SELECTORS: Shane Cullen, Eamonn Cullen (trainer); PLAYERS IN: Shane Culleton (first year adult); PLAYERS OUT: None.

HALF WAY HOUSE-BUNCLODY

MANAGER: Bartley Regan (third year); SELECTORS: Peter Hally, Pat Roe (new), Micheál Mahon (new), Keith Rossiter (new); PLAYERS IN: Ben Martin, Derry Mahon, Eoin McDonnell (all first year adult); PLAYERS OUT: Ciarán Kavanagh (illness).

HORESWOOD

MANAGER: Leigh O’Brien (third year); SELECTORS: Pádraig Kehoe, Tommy Howlin, Paddy Murphy; PLAYERS IN: Jason Murphy (first year adult); PLAYERS OUT: Conor Foley (depending on knee injury); Johnny Keating (retired); Gary Reilly (ESB employee who has re-located to native Meath - played all three games last year).

KILANERIN

MANAGER: Micheál Furlong (first year; second stint after previous stint early-2000s); SELECTORS: Matty Forde (coach), Willie Murphy; PLAYERS IN/OUT: Same group.

ST. ANNE’S

MANAGER: David O’Connor (first year); SELECTORS: Patrick Keary, Redmond Barry; PLAYERS IN: Liam Schokman (first year adult); Seán Kelly (returns from native Mayo after a year out); PLAYERS OUT: Aaron Craig (returned to native Westmeath); David O’Connor (retired).

ST. JAMES’

MANAGER: Mick Walsh (ex-Horeswood, first year with his native Ramsgrange); SELECTORS: Dr. Kevin Byrne, Niall Williams (trainer, Westmeath native); PLAYERS IN: Colum Fitzgerald and Josh White (both first year adult), and Mark Whitty (brother of Owen’s); PLAYERS OUT: Mark Molloy (Meath) and Shane Murphy (Australia) remain only absentees.

ST. MARTIN’S

MANAGER: Ciarán Lyng (second year); SELECTORS: Colm Murphy (new), Darin Sane, Pat Frayne; PLAYERS IN/OUT: None, Ciarán says he wants to see how players he has will do in ‘second year of project’; clean bill of health.

SARSFIELDS

MANAGER: Paul McLoughlin (second year); SELECTORS: Philip Cullen, Paul Moran, Paul Gannon (latter is new); PLAYERS IN: Stuart Hession, Andy O’Connell (from Kerry), Josh Sheil; PLAYERS OUT: Lee Chin (hamstring), Richie Lawlor (foot).

STARLIGHTS

MANAGER: Anthony Russell (second year); SELECTORS: Jason Russell, Maurice Donohoe, Patrick ‘Fuzzy’ Casey; PLAYERS IN: Jordan Pettigrew (from St. Patrick’s of Wicklow), Oisín Pepper (first year adult); PLAYERS OUT: None.

SHELMALIERS

MANAGER: John Hegarty (second year after previous stint in 2017); SELECTORS: Darren Shiggins, Pádraig McMahon, Garrett Dunne; PLAYERS IN: Barry Cloake (first year adult); PLAYERS OUT: Ciarán O’Shaughnessy a doubt with finger injury.

W/e Oct. 10 (round two); w/e Oct. 17 (round three); w/e Oct. 24 (prelim. q-finals); w/e Oct. 31 (q-finals); Nov. 7 (s-finals); Nov. 14 (final).

Information compiled by Ronan Fagan