Semi-final pairings in Intermediate ‘A’ football championship

THE FIRST of the semi-finals in the Intermediate ‘A’ football championship - sponsored by Whizzy Internet for the first time this year - will take place under the St. Patrick’s Park floodlights on Friday at 8 p.m. when Adamstown lock horns with Volunteers, bidding to reach the decider for the second time in two years.

And the much-used Enniscorthy town venue will also play host to the second penultimate round game at 4 p.m. on Saturday, with St. Mary’s (Rosslare) up against a Cloughbawn side who were the defeated finalists in 2013, 2016, 2018 and 2021 respectively.