Seconds surrender their title

WEXFORD PAID the price for a shambolic performance in the Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League Division 3 final in Kinnegad on Sunday, losing their title to upstarts Cavan.

Alan Brennan’s side were off the pace from the first whistle, struggled to find any rhythm or conjoined play, and generally looked devoid of ideas as two Shanise Fitzsimons goals condemned Wexford to another year in Division 3.

It’s tough to know where this leaves them heading into the championship, as it was a bit of a freak showing. One feels that if the sides played another ten times the Slaneysiders would probably win nine of them, but that really makes no difference when the colour of the medal is silver.

Wexford do have one genuine excuse for this: not having a decent game since February 19 had a huge impact. Cavan were up for it, hungry and played with bundles of energy, whereas Wexford were sluggish, not up to speed and a step slower to everything.

Cavan’s tough group campaign, where every game was a genuine battle, stood to them massively, of that there is no doubt. But Wexford didn’t help themselves at all, as they struggled in lots of spots in their 15 but too many of their players were given way too much leeway.

In that sense this loss is hugely damaging. When Wexford were really struggling, in dire need of new ideas and fresh legs, in desperate need of replacing trampolines with velcro, they stuck and didn’t twist.

What message does that give to the substitutes’ bench: when we needed you most we didn’t actually want you? Management will need some mental gymnastics to explain that to the ten-odd girls who were available and not called upon.

There’s absolutely no doubt that a Lisa Kelly, a Grace Roche, or a Ciara O’Connor could have added something different. Management will re-watch this and probably be embarrassed that a couple of their charges lasted the full 60 minutes, but hopefully lessons are learnt heading into championship.

Cavan played with the breeze in the opening half and were able to build a five-point lead.

It was probably about par for the conditions but after falling 0-4 to 0-1 behind Wexford had seemed, for a while, to have found their feet.

It was 0-1 each after Clodagh Keenaghan and Emma Tomkins exchanged scores. A fist-pumping Shanise Fitzsimons put Cavan ahead in the eighth minute, and Hannah Fitzsimons increased that to two by the end of the opening quarter.

Another Keenaghan free was countered by Emma Codd in the 21st minute, but the key moment of the half saw Shanise Fitzsimons get in behind the Wexford defence and fire past Lara O’Shea in the Slaneysiders’ goal.

It was evident in the two goals that Cavan scored that Wexford were missing the injured Sinéad Furlong as they struggled to gel as well as usual with the re-shuffle. Keenaghan made it 1-5 to 0-2, but the tide was turning as the half drew to a close.

Siobhán Sinnott converted one free in the 30th minute but broke her hurl in the process. It was not properly replaced and she was using someone else’s when she shanked and missed a handy one two minutes later.

That would prove hugely costly later on when Wexford were two points down and dropping the ball into the goalmouth rather than tapping over to level the game.

Down by 1-5 to 0-3 at half-time was hardly disastrous, and Wexford set about chipping away after the restart.

Katie Gallagher had arguably the most positive afternoon of all the forwards, and she got one back in the 33rd minute.

Siobhán Sinnott scored from play five minutes later before clubmate Aideen Brennan flighted over a long-range score in the 43rd minute to make it 1-5 to 0-6.

Miria O’Dowd was moved out of defence into the half-forward line with the introduction of Katie Roche, and she narrowed the gap to one with eleven minutes to play.

There were some frustrating misses before Wexford finally levelled the game with a Sinnott free in the 59th minute.

Cavan went 30 minutes of the second-half without scoring but made use of a nothing free given by mediocre referee John Horgan.

Keenaghan dropped it in, Fitzsimons picked it up and flashed a shot over O’Shea’s head to the roof of the net.

It proved to be a critical blow. Wexford went back searching for another response, Sinnott cut the deficit to two and her side had two more attacks to find a goal, but it didn’t come.

As well as having a pretty rough draw for the All-Ireland championship, Wexford snagged the short straw in the Leinster Intermediate quarter-finals.

They play Meath, who ran the first team to six points, on April 30 (home venue, TBC).

Wexford: Lara O’Shea (Glynn-Barntown); Clodagh Jackman (Glynn-Barntown), Aisling Halligan (Glynn-Barntown), Miria O’Dowd (Oulart-The Ballagh, 0-1); Ciara Donohoe (St. Ibar’s/Shelmalier), Aideen Brennan (Oulart-The Ballagh, capt., 0-1), Aoife Dunne (Oulart-The Ballagh); Emma Tomkins (Kilrush, 0-1), Loren Doyle (Oylegate-Glenbrien); Katie Gallagher (Oulart-The Ballagh, 0-1), Kate Devereux (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown), Lisa Firman (St. Martin’s); Emma Codd (St. Martin’s, 0-1), Siobhán Sinnott (Oulart-The Ballagh, 0-4, 3 frees), Muireann Fitzpatrick (Castletown-Liam Mellows). Subs. - Katie Smyth (Craanford-Monaseed) for Devereux (30), Katie Roche (Oulart-The Ballagh) for Fitzpatrick (39), also Eimear Goland (Castletown-Liam Mellows), Aoife McCrea (Rapparees), Kellyanne Dempsey (Oylegate-Glenbrien), Ciara O’Connor (Rapparees), Lisa Kelly (Bunclody), Grace Roche (Glynn-Barntown), Ciara Carroll (Bunclody), Donna Delahunty (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy), Sarah O’Donoghue (Kilross Gaels), Lettie Whelan (St. Martin’s), Ciara Walsh (St. James’), Sinéad Furlong (Buffers Alley).

Cavan: Jenny O’Rourke; Áine Finnegan, Erinn Galligan, Nomande Majola; Aideen Coyle (joint-capt.), Rosie Crowe-McKeever, Lorraine O’Rourke; Hannah Fitzsimons (0-1), Emer Fitzpatrick; Clodagh Keenaghan (0-3 frees), Aislinn Keenaghan, Josephine Maguire (joint-capt.); Carmel Fay, Shanise Fitzsimons (2-1), Eimear Brady. Subs. - Tina Reilly for A. Keenaghan (24), Niamh Keenaghan for Fitzpatrick (31), Suzanne Cusack for O’Rourke (45), Aishling Collins for Fay (57).

Referee: John Horgan (Cork).