SECOND SHELS WIN

A LOT can happen in a short space of time on a hurling field, and that truism was amply illustrated near the end of the first-half of Saturday’s all-Wexford District clash in Group A of the Pettitt’s championship on a rain-sodden and slippery Chadwicks Wexford Park surface.

Indeed, given the three-point winning margin for Shelmaliers over St. Anne’s at the finish, those two major incidents at either end made all the difference in the long run.

The holders were 1-5 to 0-6 clear in the 27th minute when a stray pass infield by Ross Banville was intercepted by Darragh Furlong, who was alert to the possibilities.

He made ground, drew his nearest challenger, and fed Andy Kennedy whose intentions were read superbly by Adam Howlin, with the netminder darting off his line to make a goal-denying save.

The ball flew wide in the follow-up, and Howlin’s puck-out was caught by Seán Keane-Carroll who headed for goal and was eventually hauled down at the expense of a penalty.

Up stepped Banville, no doubt still grateful to his goalkeeper for saving his blushes, and his expert finish was key in giving his team a 2-6 to 0-7 half-time cushion, after his pointed free that followed was cancelled out by Andy Kennedy.

Every winning team needs a few new faces stepping up in the next campaign to keep the longer servants on their toes.

In that regard, Howlin wasn’t the only one playing his part for the Shels, as Paul Hearne built on the goal scored on his debut versus Cloughbawn with a brace here.

The first gave his side a 1-2 to 0-1 lead in the twelfth minute, after influential midfielder Eoin Doyle swapped passes with Joe Kelly but then had his pocket picked by an expertly-timed flick of the sliothar from behind him by the back-tracking Diarmuid O’Keeffe.

However, it eventually spilled into the path of Hearne, and he made no mistake after earlier pointed frees from Banville and O’Keeffe were followed by Kelly’s opener from play.

Hearne’s second goal was equally as important, and it arrived shortly after a bizarre start to the second-half.

St. Anne’s had only 13 players on the field when referee David O’Leary threw in the ball, a breakdown in communication that shouldn’t have happened given the presence of a fourth official on the sideline.

The two men who were meant to be replaced – Andy Kennedy and Darragh Furlong – raced out of the stand to make up the full complement, but thankfully the Shels only struck a wide in the 80 seconds of mayhem before Justin Moran and Dylan O’Brien were permitted to enter the fray as substitutes.

It will come as no surprise for readers to learn that Diarmuid O’Keeffe was chiefly responsible for keeping his team nipping at the heels of the champions, and the fourth of his six points from play was the first of the second period.

That second goal from Hearne followed and, although it wasn’t pretty – a scuffed finish at the third attempt – they all count, especially on an afternoon when the underfoot conditions weren’t helpful to either team.

That 3-6 to 0-8 lead was extended to 3-10 to 0-11 by the water break, with Glen Malone, Seán Keane-Carroll, Ross Banville (free and play) adding to the Shels tally while Mikey Fogarty and O’Keeffe (free and play) replied.

St. Anne’s resumed for the last quarter with O’Keeffe in the full-forward line, Liam Óg McGovern on the right wing, and Mikey Fogarty and Mark Furlong at midfield.

And although they kept chipping away with points, they couldn’t get the gap below three at any stage, with the accuracy of Ross Banville in particular ensuring the Shels were able to keep their noses in front.

After already planting that penalty and converting four placed balls, his last four points all arrived from play, including three from the 47th minute onwards.

Shelmaliers were sufficiently concerned by the potential threat posed by Jonathan Fogarty to assign their best man-marker, Simon Donohoe, to his corner, and they won here for the second week running in similar circumstances to the Cloughbawn game – with an overall display that left room for improvement.

This time out, their high wides count of 15, divided on an 8-7 basis between first and second halves, was in marked contrast to the more economical Anne’s who only recorded five misses in total, and just one after the break.

The Rathangan men reacted well to Paul Hearne’s first goal, with points following from Diarmuid O’Keeffe and Darragh Furlong before Simon Donohoe joined the attack with no opponent for company to leave it 1-3 to 0-3 by the water break. Mark Furlong and the prolific O’Keeffe made it a one-point game, before Conor Hearne opted to take a handy point directly off his hurl when it looked like it might be worth a pot at goal.

O’Keeffe latched on to the break from the puck-out to make it 1-4 to 0-6, and Ross Banville posted a free before his involvement in those major moments that culminated in his penalty goal.

St. Anne’s refused to go away after Paul Hearne netted for the second time, and they had particular reason to be hopeful for a bright finish when they recorded five points on the bounce following’s Banville composed finish from long range in the 49th minute.

That made it 3-12 to 0-13, but Dylan O’Brien, Jonathan Fogarty, O’Keeffe (free and play), and Kevin Whelan all split the posts to ensure the Shels still had work to do entering the three added minutes.

However, the guile and experience that comes from being titleholders shone through. There was no panic – quite the opposite, in fact – as Joe Kelly and Banville sent over settling points before what amounted to late consolations from Mark Furlong and Jonathan Fogarty.

Incidentally, there was a late appearance for the second week running by that wonderful servant Redmond Barry – working off some of the calories from the birthday cake presented to him after training during the week to mark his 40th birthday.

Shelmaliers: Adam Howlin; Simon Donohoe (capt., 0-1), Jody Donohoe, Aaron Doyle; Glen Malone (0-1), Brian Malone, Aaron Murphy; Eoin Doyle, Conor Hearne (0-1); James Cash, Ross Banville (1-8, 0-4 frees, 1-0 pen.), Seán Keane-Carroll (0-1); Joe Kelly (0-2), Paul Hearne (2-0), Kyle Roche. Subs. – Eoghan Nolan for Cash (48), Graham Staples for Keane-Carroll (51), Conor Walsh for Roche (58).

St. Anne’s: Paul Brennan; Eoin Ryan, Finn O’Driscoll, Liam Schokman; Aidan Rochford (capt.), Kevin Whelan (0-1), Ben Moore; Diarmuid O’Keeffe (0-10, 4 frees), Liam Óg McGovern; Mikey Fogarty (0-2), Mark Furlong (0-2), Andy Kennedy (0-1); Darragh Furlong (0-1), Liam Rochford, Jonathan Fogarty (0-2). Subs. – Justin Moran for Kennedy (32), Dylan O’Brien (0-1) for D. Furlong (32), Redmond Barry for L. Rochford (57).

Referee: David O’Leary (Rathnure).