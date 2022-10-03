Seán Kelly holds his nerve to send St. Anne’s into last four of Wexford Senior football championship

St. Anne’s 0-14 Glynn-Barntown 2-7

SEÁN KELLY has kicked plenty of points since he first arrived in Wexford from his native Mayo, but the big man from Crossmolina nailed probably the most important one yet to secure a narrow win for St. Anne’s over Glynn-Barntown in this Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship quarter-final in O’Kennedy Park, New Ross on Saturday.

It was the last decisive act in a game that produced a very exciting finish, with the eventual winners shipping an apparent blow in the 52nd minute when eventual match-winner Kelly was black-carded.

They were level at the time (0-10 to 1-7), but that numerical disadvantage wasn’t a problem as Liam Rochford pointed sweetly with the outside of his boot from an Eoin Ryan pass, before the latter set up Dylan O’Brien who was fouled and knocked over the free.

Almost 90 seconds had elapsed in the four additional minutes played when O’Brien shaped up to take a more tricky free close to the left corner at the dressing-room end, but he curled it over beautifully and St. Anne’s seemed set for the semi-final.

However, there was another big twist in the tale, as a long handpass delivered to the back post at the other end was palmed to the net by substitute Matthew Joyce for a dramatic equaliser (2-7 to 0-13).

Seán Kelly was summoned back on following his black card prior to Graham Holmes’ kick-out, and he was clearly intent on making up for being idle for ten minutes.

He won that long restart down the right, fed Liam Rochford, and was fouled after accepting the return pass.

The free from 38 metres was ideal for a left-footer of his quality, but there was a lot of pressure riding on it so it was by no means an easy conversion.

However, Kelly is one of the best in the business from placed balls, and he arrowed a sweet kick inside the near right-side post before the final whistle was blown when Matt Doyle tried to launch one last Glynn-Barntown attack.

This is the latest in a growing list of disappointing outcomes for the losers, who will always be haunted by their late capitulation to Gusserane in the 2016 decider.

It was their fifth quarter-final exit from six successive visits since, with a 2019 win over St. James’ the only exception (before the O’Rahillys gained semi-final revenge) as they also bowed out at this stage to St. Martin’s in 2017 and 2018, and to Shelmaliers in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

As for the 2020 Intermediate champions, their progress since a tame preliminary quarter-final departure to HWH-Bunclody last season – and a subsequent relegation play-off success against Sarsfields – is abundantly clear, although they will still be rank outsiders when they face Shelmaliers on Sunday.

One of the most impressive aspects of this victory was that it was achieved after the influential pair of Aidan Rochford and Liam Óg McGovern had been forced off with injuries, ensuring their colleagues that remained had to really stand up and be counted.

However, by the same token, if one or both of this talented duo can’t start at the weekend, then it could be a tough day at the office for the Rathangan men who boast one talented young gun well worth a look by the county selectors in Eoin Ryan – who partnered Mikey Fogarty at midfield on this occasion.

McGovern operated from left wing-back and Glynn-Barntown struggled to deal with his probing runs from deep that yielded a brace of first-half points from play, and a third early in the second-half before his troublesome hamstring forced him off.

The free count, by my reckoning, was 29-13 in favour of St. Anne’s, and some poor tackling by the losers afforded them lots of chances from placed balls.

Unlike many other teams, they have two capable free-takers in Seán Kelly and Dylan O’Brien, and both landed four points apiece even though it was unusual to see neither of the pair registering from play.

O’Brien and John Leacy swapped early points before the restart from the latter’s score resulted in a soft fourth-minute goal.

James Stafford was grateful to avail of the mis-directed kick and slammed to the net via the underside of the crossbar to gift Glynn-Barntown a 1-1 to 0-1 lead.

Liam Rochford settled St. Anne’s with a point from a Diarmuid O’Keeffe pass before Kelly added one from a free, and it took a fine save from Matt Doyle to keep out a Dylan O’Brien shot in the eighth minute.

Michael O’Regan made it 1-2 to 0-3 after a run by Michael Mackey, but the sides were level for a second time early in the second quarter after another Kelly set-piece finish was followed by McGovern’s first after a clever quick free into his path on the right by Kevin Breen.

O’Brien (free) edged St. Anne’s in front from a free that resulted in a black card for James Stafford, before Mikey Fogarty popped the ball invitingly for McGovern to embark on a lengthy run down the left this time before widening the gap to 0-7 to 1-2.

Matt Doyle pulled one back from a 45-metre free before half-time, but he was lucky to keep his clean sheet intact after the next St. Anne’s attack when Justin Moran palmed an Aidan Rochford handpass on to the crossbar.

Doyle trotted out from between the posts to equalise from another placed ball in the 36th minute, but McGovern responded instantly with a fisted finish after latching on to a Liam Rochford pass.

However, he aggravated his hamstring in the process, and hobbled off after Michael Mackey levelled from a free (1-5 to 0-8).

Kelly (free) and Kevin Breen – after a Mikey Fogarty run – edged St. Anne’s clear by two at the end of the third quarter, and the tight finish that was on the cards came to pass.

Ríoghan Crosbie kicked a super score off the left flank before Matt Doyle’s third successful free from 45 metres created deadlock once again in the 50th minute.

However, they couldn’t make the most of Seán Kelly’s sin-binning, although Matthew Joyce still appeared to have secured extra-time before their rivals’ full-forward completely shut out the Glynn-Barntown mentor shouting and roaring in his general vicinity and kicked a fine winner.

Their prize is a first semi-final appearance since their last title-winning year of 2014, but it will be a tall order for them to repeat their 0-9 to 0-7 win over Shelmaliers from the same stage nine years ago.

St. Anne’s: Graham Holmes; Kenny Cloney, Tomás Cullen (capt.), Conan Philips; Finn Ryan, Diarmuid O’Keeffe, Liam Óg McGovern (0-3); Mikey Fogarty, Eoin Ryan; Kevin Breen (0-1), Aidan Rochford, Liam Rochford (0-2); Justin Moran, Seán Kelly (0-4 frees), Dylan O’Brien (0-4 frees). Subs. – Páraic O’Keeffe for A. Rochford, inj. (35), Jonathan Fogarty for McGovern, inj. (38), Mark Furlong for Moran (51). Sin-bin: Seán Kelly (52).

Glynn-Barntown: Matt Doyle (joint-capt., 0-3 frees); Rob Tierney, Ger Dempsey, Nigel Usher; James Stafford (1-0), John Leacy (0-1), Ríoghan Crosbie (0-1); Rowan White (joint-capt.), Michael O’Regan (0-1); Jamie Crean, Michael Mackey (0-1 free), Fionn Cooney; Cormac Cooney, David Clarke, Thomas Doyle. Subs. – Darragh Carley for Doyle (35), Alan Mahoney for Mackey (48), Matthew Joyce (1-0) for C. Cooney (52), Kevin Mahoney for Crean (60+1). Sin-bin: James Stafford (20).

Referee: Matty Kinnaird (Starlights).