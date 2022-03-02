Wexford

Seamus and family never left our minds at ’96 team reunion

The late Seamus Barron. Expand

The late Seamus Barron.

Tom Dempsey

ANOTHER ENJOYABLE sporting weekend on every front centred for me around meeting up for a couple of days with my ’96 colleagues back at our Stillorgan base (some of you might say, not again), but our nights out are based very much now on friendship more than any event that may have happened over a quarter of a century ago.

We were honoured to have Ed Rowsome and his partner, Yvonne, present, and Ed made a lovely presentation to all attending, which will keep memories alive on many a dark winter’s night.

