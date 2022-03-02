Seamus and family never left our minds at ’96 team reunion

ANOTHER ENJOYABLE sporting weekend on every front centred for me around meeting up for a couple of days with my ’96 colleagues back at our Stillorgan base (some of you might say, not again), but our nights out are based very much now on friendship more than any event that may have happened over a quarter of a century ago.

We were honoured to have Ed Rowsome and his partner, Yvonne, present, and Ed made a lovely presentation to all attending, which will keep memories alive on many a dark winter’s night.

There is no doubt that there is a career on the after-dinner speaking circuit for the great Monageer man as he recounted his hilarious take on many of the events leading up to ’96. Although there was no one insulted, nobody was safe either, including the selectors.

The most poignant moment of the weekend came when Liam Griffin called a minute’s silence so we could reflect on the late Seamus Barron.

Seamus was not only the most influential and knowledgeable mentor to everyone in the room, but also the most wonderful, kind, and gentle friend that any of us could hope to have.

In truth, Seamus, Ann and all the Barron family never really left our minds over the 48 hours or so we spent together.

At half-time in the ’96 final, I made sure to find my way in the dressing-room to sit beside the Rathnure legend, to get a bit of advice and reassurance, and as was normal he was the coolest man there.

Just before I left the dressing-room, Seamus put his hand on mine and said simply: “Tom be calm, keep your composure, and we’ll be ok.”

Simple words from a man who knew everything about the game, and all I needed to know before heading back out. Thanks for everything Seamus, and sincerest condolences to Ann and the family.

I learned something unusual about the round system in the Half Way House late on Saturday night. Colm Kehoe insisted on buying me a drink and then proceeded to drink it for me.

I had never come across this before and wondered was this a normal custom in any other part of the country, or just something peculiar to Bunclody. Very strange indeed.

Our young hurlers gave us the perfect end to the weekend when they completed their third victory of the league campaign, and they are now in pole position to qualify for the semis.

I think Darragh Egan must take incredible credit for the team’s achievements so far as I don’t believe anyone would have predicted the lowering of Limerick, Clare and Galway’s colours back in January.

Overall, we out-fought, out-paced and out-hurled the fancied Galway men in an outstanding performance, and the seamless introduction of some of the younger players would gladden your heart.

Rory O’Connor quite simply is just outstanding and for me is the most exciting forward in the league so far.

Our backs have been so comfortable, along with the covering midfield, and it was also heartening to see young Oisín Pepper have such an impact when he came on.

Cathal Dunbar’s goal was outstanding both in the finish and build-up, and for me the intensity and workrate of the lads was through the roof. We have a lot to do but, by God, we are going in the right direction.

I see a lot of referrals to the fact that we are building on Davy’s work, but there are differences this year that are worth pointing out.

Firstly, we are not going with an outright sweeper, with everybody compensating to ensure there are no gaps in defence. I must single Dee O’Keeffe out here because his intelligence in just slipping back behind the half-back when needed, allied to his point or two every day, has been outstanding. His intelligence has been a major reason for our success to date in the league in my view.

Another difference is the introduction and blooding of the new players which the backroom team must take great credit for. We are a long way from the Leinster semi-final situation where we had to (or did we have to?) bring substituted players back on, and strength in depth is vital at this level.

Thirdly and no less importantly, when we have possession, we have something to aim at up front, with at least two and mostly three inside forwards in position when we are going forward and (although not there last day) a target man of Conor Mac’s calibre positioned where he is most effective.

So yes, there are some similarities, like playing the ball through the lines, but we are seeing a very different Wexford style of play in 2022.

We are not losing the run of ourselves, but well done to all and keep driving on. The one last overall point is: are Limerick slipping and could this be Cork’s year? It’s going to be a very interesting summer.