Sarsfields seal vital first success by edging out Crossabeg-Ballymurn

THE CALMING influence of veteran Michael Hanrahan went a long way towards tilting this must-win game for both clubs in favour of Sarsfields after a tense battle with Crossabeg-Ballymurn in Group A of the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday.

The selector and stalwart from many a past battle hadn’t played at this level since the relegation final win over Fethard in 2021, lining out instead with the Juniors last year in their march to the county decider.

However, his presence was essential when he replaced the injured Darby Purcell in the 41st minute on Saturday, as the town team had conceded three points on the trot since half-time to trail by 0-8 to 0-4.

This was a game that both teams would have targeted as being essential to win, not alone in terms of eyeing a knockout spot but, even more importantly, to potentially ease away from relegation worries.

And it was advantage Crossabeg-Ballymurn in the clubs’ first-ever Senior championship meeting after they built on their interval lead of 0-5 to 0-4 with points from Mark Byrne and Andrew Butler (free and play) in the space of eight minutes.

Sarsfields looked a more settled side with Hanrahan on the field to call the shots and direct his generally youthful team-mates.

Shane Cullen (Crossabeg-Ballymurn) is tackled by Ryan Furlong.

And netminder Colm O’Dowda was also prominent at both ends of the field, slotting over a free earned by Conor Kehoe in the 43rd minute before coming to the rescue when Shane Cullen went close to finishing off a flowing move that featured Mark Byrne, Jack Fortune and Aaron Cummins.

A goal at that stage might have proved enough for the 2021 Intermediate champions, but they still held a three-point lead after Byrne responded to a point from another Sarsfields replacement, Ciarán Kirwan (0-9 to 0-6).

The big moment arrived in the 52nd minute, with the first score since a triple Crossabeg-Ballymurn substitution that included the return of Paddy Devereux to club colours.

Another free from O’Dowda dropped short at the Clonard end, with the Sars managing to work an opening that ended with Hanrahan feeding Conor Kehoe who palmed in the equalising goal from close range.

The Butters hadn’t been able to build on it after Kehoe also netted eight days earlier against St. Anne’s, failing to score again and conceding the last two points to lose by three.

However, it was a different story this time around, as Hanrahan was fouled, the ball was moved forward for dissent, and O’Dowda split the posts for a second time (1-7 to 0-9).

Evan Kinlough levelled in the 56th minute when he curled over a lovely free after a needless push on Andrew Butler close to the sideline under the stand, setting the scene for a tense finish.

A vital mark that Cathal Kirwan claimed from the restart led to county player Dylan Furlong restoring the Sars’ advantage, with steady defender Colm Browne acting as the link in between (1-8 to 0-10).

Crossabeg-Ballymurn dropped two kicks short, and Hanrahan won the ball back in a tackle after one of his colleagues was punished for dallying in possession.

That was another key moment, because 45 seconds later a breakaway resulted in John Bridges supplying Dylan Furlong to fist over his third point.

Two minutes remained in the four extra that had been announced, and Oisín Foley joined the attack to leave the minimum between them again from a Robert Byrne handpass.

Crossabeg-Ballymurn had a chance to level it up at the death when Séamus Carroll was fouled 40 metres out, but Evan Kinlough’s free was fisted to safety and the final whistle that followed from referee Fintan O’Reilly was sweet music to the winners.

They had started slowly, falling 0-3 to nil behind inside ten minutes after points from Andrew Butler, James Dixon and Mark Byrne.

Sarsfields didn’t manage a shot on goal until the 16th minute, and 70 seconds later Dylan Furlong finally opened their account.

Cathal Kirwan followed his good example, but Crossabeg-Ballymurn went on to lead by 0-5 to 0-4 at half-time after the next four points were shared, with efforts by Andrew Butler (free) and Evan Kinlough matched by Stuart Hession with a first-time drive off the ground and Darby Purcell.

The Over The Water side had been adept at translating turnovers into scores, and they were only headed for the first time in the 55th minute which will make this loss all the more frustrating.

They will face Glynn-Barntown in a local derby in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Friday, with Sarsfields meeting HWH-Bunclody in McCauley Park, Bellefield at the same time.

Sarsfields: Colm O’Dowda (0-2 frees); Cillian Lawlor, Alex Kirby, Ryan Furlong; Colm Browne, Shane Hall, Shane Bergin; Cathal Kirwan (0-1), Dylan Furlong (capt., 0-3); Eoin Doyle, Eoin Roche, Stuart Hession (0-1); Conor Kehoe (1-0), Darby Purcell (0-1), John Bridges. Subs. – Michael Hanrahan for Purcell, inj. (41), Ciarán Kirwan (0-1) for Doyle (41), Cillian Twomey for Bergin (49), Andrew Harrington for Hession (60).

Crossabeg-Ballymurn: James White; Oisín Foley (0-1), Conor Barlow, Robert Murphy; Aaron Cummins, Ronan Devereux (capt.), Séamus Carroll; Conor Devereux, Bill Eviston; James Dixon (0-1), Mark Byrne (0-3), Jack Fortune; Evan Kinlough (0-2, 1 free), Andrew Butler (0-4, 2 frees), Shane Cullen. Subs. – Paddy Devereux for Fortune (50), Robert Byrne for Dixon (50), Conor Bernard for Eviston (50).

Referee: Fintan O’Reilly (Kilmore).