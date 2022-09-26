Sarsfields are the masters of survival in Wexford Senior football championship

Sarsfields 2-11 HWH-Bunclody 3-8

SARSFIELDS COMMITTEE members shouldn’t have to think for too long if they ever decide to come up with a theme song for the club.

“I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor is clearly the obvious choice – just change that “I” to “We” and it gives you a perfect summation of the Wexford town team’s fortunes for eight heart-stopping and tension-filled years at this stage.

Their latest Houdini act unfolded before a fine crowd in St. Patrick’s Park on Sunday, with their draw with HWH-Bunclody securing that precious sole point from Group B of the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship that preserved their status with a by-now all too familiar fifth place finish.

The draw was enough for the Sars, who were twelve points better off than their rivals on scoring difference beforehand, and it means the 2019 Intermediate champions and last year’s Senior semi-finalists will take on St. Martin’s instead in a bid to remain in the top flight.

Drilling down into the winners’ stats since their quarter-final exit to Shelmaliers in 2014 is an eye-opening experience. They have reached the knockout stage on just one occasion since – and that was in the Covid-restricted and relegation-free 2020 campaign when they were heavily beaten by Castletown after, ironically, a win over newly-promoted HWH-Bunclody.

Otherwise, it has been all about survival, with three relegation final wins as well as four fifth-place group finishes.

They have featured in the grand total of 35 regulation group games since 2015, with a record of a mere four wins, two draws and 29 defeats – and yet they are somehow still standing!

Sarsfields have numerous shortcomings, but an appetite for a fight certainly isn’t one of them. And while other clubs might have far loftier ambitions, the preservation of Senior status since 1980 – a record that is only bettered by Castletown – is something that all club members hold dear.

And that’s precisely why Sunday’s final whistle was greeted with the annual outpouring of emotion from the Sarsfields contingent, after a gripping and sporting battle in a game of indescribable tension.

HWH-Bunclody – with the class act that is Martin O’Connor available again at centre-back – gave their all in pursuit of the win they required, and they came extremely close as the outcome indicates.

Twice in the second-half they pounced for goals that gave them a temporary edge, but Sarsfields simply refused to lie down.

And yet, when excellent substitute Darragh Farrell made it 3-7 to 1-9 with a point six minutes after slotting home that third goal, the great survivors looked to be in serious trouble. Conor Kehoe pulled back a point before Eoin Roche converted his fourth free of the second-half, and every single eye in the Enniscorthy venue was glued to the action as the finishing line loomed large.

The move that ended with the Sars getting their precious second goal started when young defender Alex Kirby got a priceless touch on a 50-50 ball just before the wily Peter Atkinson could gather possession.

The attack that unfolded culminated in an Eoin Roche handpass setting up another first-year Senior, Darby Purcell, to lash a left-footed shot to the net, edging Sarsfields in front by 2-11 to 3-7 with 65 seconds of the 60 minutes left.

However, HWH-Bunclody were level just 45 seconds later, with Cathal Doyle kicking high between the country-end posts and setting up a grand finale.

After a mark from the kick-out by Lee Chin, Dylan Furlong’s long delivery almost released Purcell but Derry Mahon darted off his line to get there first, and Luke Murphy’s attempt at a point in the follow-up was partially blocked.

HWH-Bunclody attacked and Aidan Nolan stepped up to take a free off the ground, 40 metres out and tight to the right sideline, that was curled towards the far post.

Defiant and disciplined defending ensured that a free shot wasn’t an option, with Colm Browne making a fantastic diving block to deny John Dunne.

The siege was finally lifted with a foul on Conor Kehoe on the left flank, and netminder Colm O’Dowda advanced to send it wide before John Carton’s full-time whistle was sounded after four and a half additional minutes.

The big score in the opening half had arrived in the 27th minute, when Martin O’Connor released Eoin Kelly who handpassed across goal for Aidan Nolan to palm to the net and create a 1-4 to 0-3 HWH-Bunclody lead.

And the scorer followed immediately with a fisted point, after doing well to keep Ben Martin’s delivery in play along the endline.

Eoin Roche did pull a point back from a free, but the half still ended with a slight gap of 1-5 to 0-4 between the sides for the first time.

Luke Murphy and Peter Atkinson had swapped early points before an inspiring interception, length of the field run and point by Sars captain Dylan Furlong, after a give-and-go with Roche.

However, after a fine block by Shane Hall denied Aidan Nolan, HWH-Bunclody hit three points in a row from Nolan, Jamie John Murphy (free) and Eoin Kelly between the 17th and 23rd minutes.

A nice dummy and point by Darby Purcell ended 18 barren minutes for Sarsfields, and Luke Murphy then had a swipe at the ball off the ground saved before that goal from Nolan handed the initiative to the Enniscorthy District men.

Sarsfields resumed with admirable intent, as Purcell, John Bridges and Eoin Roche (free) reduced the gap to 1-5 to 0-7 inside five minutes.

Just as they were establishing a foothold, HWH-Bunclody rocked them when John Dunne injected pace into a patient move and broke through a tackle before firing home a fabulous goal.

Just four minutes later, after Roche converted another free, he won a long delivery from Lee Chin following a cheap HWH-Bunclody giveaway and fed Luke Murphy who crashed home the equalising goal (1-8 to 2-5).

Incredibly, there was another immediate twist, as Ben Martin blazed over when a goal was on before substitute Darragh Farrell did find the net with a sweet left-footed finish to leave four points in it early in the last quarter.

Roche (free) and Farrell swapped points before that haul of 1-2 from Sarsfields between the 55th and 59th minutes edged them one in front.

Anything could have happened at that stage, and it was genuinely hard luck on a decent HWH-Bunclody team that they couldn’t get that one last winning point after Cathal Doyle’s equaliser.

Now they will face St. Martin’s, eleven years after being the Wexford District side’s victims in an Intermediate final replay held on a bank holiday just two days after the drawn game in order to meet a Leinster deadline. If that game - in Bellefield on Friday week - has even half the drama as Sunday’s, it will be a must-see.

Sarsfields: Colm O’Dowda; Ryan Furlong, Dylan Furlong (capt., 0-1), Alex Kirby; Cillian Twomey, Shane Hall, Colm Browne; Ciarán Kirwan, Lee Chin; Conor Halligan, John Bridges (0-1), Darby Purcell (1-2); Conor Kehoe (0-1), Eoin Roche (0-5 frees), Luke Murphy (1-1). Subs. – Conall Clancy for Kirwan (47), Richie Lawlor for Halligan (51), Shane Bergin for Bridges (55).

HWH-Bunclody: Derry Mahon; Jamie John Murphy (capt., 0-1 free), Colm Farrell, Adam Hogan; Conor Crean, Martin O’Connor, Páraic Sinnott; Seán Kenny, Eoin Kelly (0-1); Ben Martin (0-1), Bryan O’Hara, Cathal Doyle (0-1); Peter Atkinson (0-1), Aidan Nolan (1-2), John Dunne (1-0). Subs. – Darragh Farrell (1-1) for O’Hara (42), Ciarán Kavanagh for C. Farrell (56), Tadhg Ó Ceallaigh for Crean (56).

Referee: John Carton (Monageer-Boolavogue).