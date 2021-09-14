Sars secure Division 3 shield with strong show

SARSFIELDS CLAIMED the ladies’ football Minor Division 3 shield with a stong performance against Kilmore in Rathangan recently.

The Wexford town club were able to build a significant lead in the opening half and played out the second period without ever letting Kilmore get back within touching distance.

This proved to be the quintessential team performance from the Páirc Charman girls.

They were extremely strong defensively, from goalkeeper Eireann Murray forward, and their midfield worked tirelessly all game.

In attack they had difference makers who showed their scoring prowess, particularly in the first-half where they were able to build a strong lead.

Kilmore weren’t able to find the quick start and were always playing catch-up. To their credit, the eventual runners-up battled relentlessly in the second-half and were able to win the period.

It wasn’t enough to get the better of Sarsfields but they did show great heart and fight for the jersey.

Alanna Busher Carley got Sarsfields off to a flying start with an early major.

Maria Fortune pointed and with goals flying in from Leiah O’Rourke, Kate Barrett and Chloe Fortune, Sarsfields were on the front foot throughout the first-half.

Kennedy Cullen did get a first quarter point on the board for Kilmore and later scored a penalty after Eimear Fortune was fouled, but her side trailed by 4-4 to 1-1 at the interval.

They grew into the game in the second-half and Avril Rochford got them going with a point.

Cullen added her second before Molly Moran fired home a fantastic goal. Rochford added another point for Kilmore late in the half but Sarsfields were always able to keep them at arm’s length and Rachel Furlong rounded out the winners’ scoring with a classy point.

Sarsfields: Eireann Murray; Muirinn Carty, Eabha Carty, Nicole Roche; Katie Whelan, Aisling Shipsey (capt.), Sophie Bergin; Maria Fortune (0-1), Abbie Furlong; Alanna Busher Carley (vice-capt., 1-0), Leiah O’Rourke (2-1), Kate Barrett (1-2); Rhianne Fox, Chloe Fortune (1-0), Aoife O’Keeffe. Subs. - Rachel Furlong (0-1), Sophie Gulliver, Isabel Whelan, Katie Walsh, Rachel O’Rourke.

Referee: Derek Murphy (St. Martin’s).