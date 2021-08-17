Saints grind it out

ST. JAMES’ booked their last eight spot in The Courtyard Ferns Intermediate hurling championship with a grind-it-out Group B victory over Adamstown in O’Kennedy Park, New Ross on Saturday.

The Ramsgrange side came into the contest on the back of an impressive victory over Rathgarogue-Cushinstown in their first outing and knew another success in this match would see them safe at the top of the table and into the last eight automatically.

It proved to be a bit of a dour struggle in wet conditions, with the red card doled out to Adamstown full-back Brendan Furlong in the first-half having a significant effect on the final outcome.

The advantage of having a championship game under their belts was evident in that opening half as St. James’ looked the more competent, tidier outfit. However, they didn’t turn their slight edge into much of a lead at the break.

Kevin O’Grady would eventually prove to be the difference between the sides, as his ability to nab a score was key. He got two frees on the board in the opening quarter and Matthew O’Hanlon added a ‘65 to give their side a 0-3 to 0-1 lead.

They continued to be heavily reliant on dead-balls in the second quarter but each side had added just a point each, from O’Grady and Tony French, as the period moved towards the final few minutes.

The game came to life when Furlong was dismissed in the 29th minute. In one sense the Adamstown man could be considered unlucky, as most referees in the county wouldn’t have sent him off for an intentional pull across the thigh of a sprinting Tommy Walsh.

However, at the end of the day there was no attempt to play the ball and Seán Whelan’s decision was one hundred per cent correct. If similar instances were refereed the same way all the time, that type of slash would quickly disappear from the game.

O’Grady converted the resulting free and added another to send his side 0-6 to 0-2 up, but Adamstown quickly hit back with a brace of their own from Harry Cosgrave and French to leave just two between the sides at the break.

After the drama at the end of the first-half, things went back to mundane at the start of the second.

Adamstown were the better side in the third quarter but missed more chances then they converted.

They did get 0-7 to 0-6 up with three French frees but the Adamstown dead-ball specialist would end up with more wides than scores.

St. James’ settled just before the water break, registering three times in two minutes through O’Grady (twice) and Owen Whitty to go 0-9 to 0-7 up.

From there they were able to control the final quarter. Three more from Kevin and a score from Michael O’Grady were enough to see them home as their opponents ran out of steam.

Adamstown will face Rathgarogue-Cushinstown this week to decide the bottom two spots in the group.

St. James’: Graeme Molloy; Paudie Barron, Jason Barron, Daniel Keating; Darragh Lyons, Matthew O’Hanlon (capt., 0-1 ‘65), Robbie Barron; Donal Barron, Brian Molloy; Calum Fitzgerald, Tommy Barron, Owen Whitty (0-1); Michael O’Grady (0-1), Tommy Walsh, Kevin O’Grady (0-10, 6 frees). Subs. - Paul Barron for Lyons, inj. (2), Liam Murphy for Walsh (51), James Walsh for M. O’Grady (60), Darragh McPhillips for Murphy, inj. (60+3).

Adamstown: Michael Curtis; Michael Furlong (capt.), Brendan Furlong, Kevin Dunleavy; Harry Cosgrave (0-1), Shane O’Gorman, Paudie Barden; Lorcan French, Tomás French; Peter Finn, Tony French (0-7, 6 frees, 1 ‘65), Páraic Wickham (0-1); John French, Liam Stafford, Rúairí O’Brien.

Referee: Seán Whelan (St. Martin’s).