Ryan to the rescue as Gusserane salvage draw with Fethard in Wexford Senior football championship

SUBSTITUTE EOIN Ryan brought these well-matched neighbours together for the twelfth and final time with the last kick of the game in the sweltering heat of O’Kennedy Park, New Ross on Sunday, with Gusserane and Fethard sharing the spoils in an outcome that had looked on the cards from a long way out.

The sides were deadlocked four times in the opening half of this entertaining Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship Group B clash before late points from county colleagues Mark Rossiter (free) and Gavin Sheehan (mark) left the O’Rahillys with a 0-9 to 1-4 interval lead.

And it was even tighter on the restart, as the St. Mogue’s men had restored parity again in a mere 72 seconds courtesy of chief marksmen John Tubritt and Eoin Whelan.

The gap never rose above the minimum for the remainder of a lively encounter, and Fethard went into additional time with a 1-13 to 0-15 advantage after Daniel Mullan and substitute Mikie Dwyer linked up before Tubritt delivered his third point from play.

Both goalkeepers stood tall in an exciting finish, with William Doyle coming to Fethard’s rescue first after Cillian Kehoe and Mark Rossiter combined to present a goal chance to Kenneth Cahill.

Dylan Whelan (Fethard) keeping tabs on Adrian Flynn (Gusserane).

It was Mark Flynn’s turn to save Gusserane some 90 seconds later when he got his body behind Mikie Dwyer’s attempt at a game-clinching goal.

Eoin Whelan struck the ninth Fethard wide (their rivals had seven) from the ’45 that followed, and one final push from Gusserane secured a draw to go alongside their round one win over St. James’.

Three substitutes were centrally involved, as Brendan McGuire screwed a kick from the left of the posts that was kept in play on the endline by John Roche. A Fethard back slipped as he sought to gather the ball, and that gave enough time to Eoin Ryan to latch on to the break and finish with his left foot.

Last year’s Intermediate champions showed considerable improvement from their heavy first round loss to Shelmaliers, although I suspect they would have targeted this local derby from their opening two engagements.

Seán Ryan and John Tubritt (free) exchanged early points before the only goal arose from Mark Flynn’s kick-out after the latter score in the fifth minute.

Ciarán Dwyer let the ball run through to wing-back Adam Swan, and he couldn’t believe his good fortune as the ground opened up in front of him and he wasn’t challenged all the way to the edge of the square from where he applied a cool finish (1-1 to 0-1).

The quality of Mark Rossiter’s kicking was a stand-out feature of Gusserane’s approach, and he landed two frees after an attempt from play hit the post before Graeme Cullen levelled with a beauty in the 14th minute (0-4 to 1-1). That proved a double blow for Fethard as referee Seán Whelan – who had a fine game throughout – had spotted Ciarán Dwyer blocking the run of Gavin Sheehan in the build-up and sent him to the sin-bin.

While Eoin Whelan restored Fethard’s lead from a free, Gusserane prospered in the remainder of Dwyer’s ten-minute absence as Kenneth Cahill, Rossiter (free) and Shane Culleton pushed them ahead by 0-7 to 1-2.

Fethard produced two scores to mark their return to 15 men, with Cian Byrne managing to shake off the sticky marking of Jack O’Connor to kick a super point before Tubritt equalised (1-4 to 0-7).

Rossiter (free) and Gavin Sheehan (mark) then left Gusserane with that half-time advantage, but Fethard resumed in flying fashion with the first three scores from Tubritt, Eoin Whelan and a Tubritt free.

Mark Rossiter brought them level for the sixth time in the 38th minute, and after that it was a case of one team scoring and the other coming up with a response, all the way to Eoin Ryan’s last kick.

Gusserane had more bench options on a very warm day, utilising all five substitutes, while the return of Mikie Dwyer with a strapped left knee was an obvious boost for Fethard.

The reds will take on a vulnerable looking Starlights at the same venue on Saturday at 2 p.m., while Gusserane will be up against high-flying Kilanerin in Chadwicks Wexford Park five and a half hours later.

Fethard: William Doyle; Dylan Whelan, Daniel Mullan, Seán Nunan; Adam Waters, Garrett Foley (capt.), Adam Swan (1-0); Richie Waters, John Tubritt (0-6, 3 frees); Graham O’Grady (0-1), Ciarán Dwyer, Martin Doyle; Cian Byrne (0-1), Eoin Whelan (0-5, 3 frees), Morgen Ellis. Subs. – Mikie Dwyer for Ellis (42), Darren Foley for C. Dwyer (49). Sin-bin: Ciarán Dwyer (15).

Gusserane: Mark Flynn; Kenneth Cahill (0-2), Jamie Sheehan, Jack O’Connor; Cormac Kiely, Gavin Sheehan (0-1 mark), Aaron Whelan; Ciarán Conway, Jack Burford; Evan Kiely, Graeme Cullen (0-1), Shane Culleton (0-1); Seán Ryan (0-2), Adrian Flynn (0-1), Mark Rossiter (capt., 0-7, 5 frees). Subs. – Cillian Kehoe for Conway (HT), Brendan McGuire for Culleton (40), Eoin Ryan (0-1) for E. Kiely (40), John Roche for Whelan (43), Emmet Cullen for A. Flynn (52).

Referee: Seán Whelan (St. Martin’s).