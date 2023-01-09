Rowland to rescue for Laois as Wexford hurlers denied

Ian Carty clears his lines on his first Senior competitive outing as Aaron Dunphy of Laois closes in.

Laois 0-20 Wexford 0-18

LONG-SERVING Laois goalkeeper Enda Rowland made a massive contribution at both ends of the field in additional time as the hosts held out for the win they deserved over an experimental Wexford side in this Walsh Cup Senior hurling Group 2 opener in the St. Fintan’s club grounds in Mountrath on Sunday.

With the visitors trailing by the minimum in the 72nd minute, two of the experienced old hands who had been introduced in a bid to salvage the points almost created the goal they needed.

A Diarmuid O’Keeffe delivery was grabbed by full-forward Lee Chin, and he turned sharply before handpassing inside to his club colleague, Josh Sheil.

The young newcomer had a chance to make a dream start to his Senior inter-county career, but the alert Rowland stood up well to his shot and made a crucial save.

Not alone that, when Liam Ryan collected a booking for a foul around midfield after the restart, Rowland trotted out and landed his second pointed free from distance to seal the deal for Laois and their new manager Willie Maher, who has strong family connections to Wexford town.

It was just as well that the official winning margin was two points rather than one, because it appeared to all of the media personnel assembled near my vantage point – adjacent to the Laois bench – that the locals had been awarded a phantom score at some stage in the early exchanges.

The scoreboard jumped from 0-2 each to 0-4 to 0-2 in their favour at some time around the twelfth-minute free converted by James Duggan, and there was no debatable shot in the lead-up that might have been regarded as either a point or a wide.

Referee Adam Kinahan was questioned on the matter as he went in to the dressing-room at half-time, and when he returned he confirmed that his tally corresponded with the scoreboard (0-11 to 0-8 for Laois at that stage, rather than the 10-8 that I think will be confirmed by anyone who sits down to watch the video footage of the full first-half again).

It’s only a minor matter in the overall scheme of things, and my own view is that Kinahan – an inexperienced official at this level who did well otherwise – might have been thrown by what he saw on the digital scoreboard and went with that.

Of more importance to onlookers and readers is how Wexford fared, one year after we beat the same opposition by 1-28 to 1-16 in the corresponding competition in Rathdowney.

Two young men who came on in that game – Ross Banville and Conall Clancy – were given their first starts here, with the latter a replacement at midfield for the unfortunate Jack Doran, who was denied a deserved chance to catch the eye after a stellar club campaign with Naomh Éanna owing to a broken finger.

Another seven players were enjoying their first-ever involvement on the Senior scene – defenders David Clarke, Eoin Murphy and Ian Carty, corner-forward Kyle Firman, and substitutes Tomás ‘Tucker’ Kinsella, Josh Sheil and Seán O’Connor.

Meanwhile, James Lawlor (5), Richie Lawlor (3) and Rory Higgins (6) only had a combined 14 appearances before Sunday, with the main experience provided down the central spine of the back line by Liam Ryan and Damien Reck.

The Oylegate-Glenbrien clubman led the team out with captain Lee Chin on the bench, and he was one of the most consistent performers throughout.

James Lawlor gave an assured display between the posts, making one impressive first-half save to turn a James Duggan shot over the bar, while Conor Devitt repeatedly cleared his lines in the second-half in particular.

Conor Hearne was industrious at midfield, while Kyle Firman won four frees that were converted by Ross Banville – whose excellent long-range shooting yielded three points from play on the restart.

Richie Lawlor also showed up well at right half-forward before his move to midfield, adding two points to the goal he scored against Laois on his debut in that corresponding tie twelve months ago.

It was the first inter-county hurling game played in Mountrath since 1982, with the local club pulling out all the stops to cater for the nice crowd on a pleasant afternoon.

And in the overall analysis, Wexford’s tally of 14 wides compared to nine from Laois – along with numerous efforts dropped short – proved the difference given the generally tight nature of the exchanges.

First Richie Lawlor and then free-taker Banville responded to early Laois points from James Duggan (free) and Liam Senior, and it remained tight throughout the opening half.

Wexford had edged in front by 0-5 to 0-4 according to the scoreboard by the end of the opening quarter, with Banville (free) and the returning Cathal Dunbar adding points before a long-ranger from Damien Reck took a big bounce on the artificial surface in the square and hopped over.

James Duggan missed an absolute sitter of a free for Laois, but that wasn’t responsible for the scoreboard anomaly as it had already occurred at that stage.

A foul on Richie Lawlor led to another point for Banville, before full-forward Rory Higgins had a shot on goal blocked following good work by Damien Reck and the free-taker.

Reck found Conall Clancy from an indirect free, after an injury to Conor Hearne, and the Faythe Harriers flyer pointed from distance in the 27th minute, while the last of Banville’s four first-half points from placed balls arrived after a third foul on Kyle Firman.

The wides count read seven at the break, while another two attempts at points had dropped short.

With referee Kinahan unmoved by the scoreline issue, we resumed with Laois holding an official 0-11 to 0-8 advantage.

Richie Lawlor pared one back immediately, from an Eoin Murphy pass, but Laois centre-forward Tomás Keyes responded from a free before really coming into his own in general play, landing four sweet points from long range and showcasing some lovely individual skill in the process.

Ross Banville was equally impressive with his striking though on the opposite ’40, and his accuracy was largely responsible for keeping Wexford in touch.

Unfortunately, with another seven wides, and three more dropped short, the visitors couldn’t capitalise on their possession as early-season rustiness came to the fore.

They trailed by 0-14 to 0-12 midway through the half, after Damien Reck (free) and Ross Banville (free and play) added points, but Tomás Keyes and James Keyes (line ball) hit back with two fine strikes.

Yet another foul on Kyle Firman was punished by Banville, but Laois always seemed to have an answer as Tomás Keyes drilled one over from distance before influential substitute Jordan Walshe left them with a 0-16 to 0-13 lead after 59 minutes.

Banville pulled one back from a Conor Devitt clearance, and he was unlucky not to grab a Kyle Firman cross as Wexford sought a goal before substitute Tomás Kinsella was teed up by Charlie McGuckin for a point on his debut.

When Banville split the posts again from long range, this time from a pass by Cathal Dunbar who had moved to midfield, Wexford were on level terms (0-16 each) in the 64th minute.

Tomás Keyes and Jordan Walshe hit back, only for a Dunbar point to leave Wexford one behind, but Keyes then picked off the best score of the afternoon. After selling a dummy and rifling over from distance, Laois held a 0-19 to 0-17 advantage, but it met with a response from Damien Reck after a Josh Sheil pass.

It meant that Wexford were still in with a chance of snatching the win – even though it would have been a sickener for Laois, who had been the more impressive side overall.

However, that man Enda Rowland – a great servant of the midlanders over the years – stood tall at both ends of the field to give his side a first Walsh Cup win over Wexford since their 4-18 to 1-19 victory in Abbeyleix eight years ago.

As a matter of interest, none of the 20 players used by the visitors on that occasion in 2015 were involved on Sunday, with Mark Fanning and Kevin Foley the only two still on the panel at present.

Next up for Wexford is a trip to Birr on Sunday to face Offaly in the second of their three group games at 2 p.m.

Wexford: James Lawlor (Ferns St. Aidan’s); David Clarke (Glynn-Barntown), Liam Ryan (Rapparees), Conor Devitt (Tara Rocks); Eoin Murphy (Ferns St. Aidan’s), Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien, 0-3, 2 frees), Ian Carty (Taghmon-Camross); Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers), Conall Clancy (Faythe Harriers, 0-1); Richie Lawlor (Faythe Harriers, 0-2), Ross Banville (Shelmaliers, 0-9, 6 frees), Charlie McGuckin (Naomh Éanna); Kyle Firman (St. Martin’s), Rory Higgins (Rathnure), Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Éanna, 0-2). Subs. – Shane Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien) for Murphy (46), Tomás Kinsella (Askamore, 0-1) for Hearne (51), Josh Sheil (Faythe Harriers) for Higgins (57), Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St. Anne’s) for Clancy (64), Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers, capt.) for Firman (64), Seán O’Connor (Rathnure) for McGuckin (67), also Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown), Cian Browne (Naomh Éanna), Mike Kelly (Oylegate-Glenbrien), Niall Murphy (Ferns St. Aidan’s), Kyle Scallan (Faythe Harriers).

Laois: Enda Rowland (0-2 frees); Pádraic Dunne, Donnchadh Hartnett, Fiachra C. Fennell; Ryan Mullaney, Paddy Purcell, Jack Kelly; Liam Senior (0-1), Ciarán Byrne; Aaron Dunphy (0-1), Tomás Keyes (0-5, 1 free), James Keyes (0-2, 1 line ball); Willie Dunphy (capt.), Martin Phelan (0-1), James Duggan (0-5, 3 frees). Subs. – Jordan Walshe (0-2) for Senior (42), Fionán Mahoney for Byrne (49), P.J. Scully for Duggan (52), Daniel Brennan for Mullaney (57), Brandon McGinley for A. Dunphy (59), Ross King for J. Keyes (62), Gearóid Lynch for Phelan (68), Enda Parlon for Kelly (69).

Referee: Adam Kinahan (Offaly).