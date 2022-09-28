Routine Rosslare win over struggling Gorey before last eight date

St. Mary's (Rosslare) 3-12 Naomh Éanna 0-6

ST. MARY’S (Rosslare) set up a last-eight clash with Craanford in the Whizzy Internet Intermediate ‘A’ football championship, although they made hard work of it at times against Naomh Éanna on the way to a 3-12 to 0-6 victory in the final round of Group B fixtures in Ferns on Saturday.

Despite opening proceedings with a goal, and never being headed thereafter, Rosslare were sloppy for long passages of the first-half, with Gorey succeeding in frustrating them by dropping bodies back without doing much attacking themselves.

That goal was finished by Jason Ellard after he cut in from the left wing and netted with a precise shot.

Shea Boggan and Lee Devereux set up the youthful Tadhg Hayes to make it 1-1 to nil after five minutes, but St. Mary’s wouldn’t register again for 15 minutes as they fell into a rut.

Naomh Éanna did create a lovely opening point when Shane Flood’s crossfield pass was latched onto by Thomas Wheatley, while some good work in the build-up by wily player-manager Michael Molloy led to Eoin McGuckin striking their second.

In an unusual departure from the norm, Molloy lined out at wing-back but wore the number one jersey he was listed as on the programme, with head coach Kevin Morris manning the sticks on this occasion.

Rosslare eventually awoke from their slumber with an unanswered 1-5, as Devereux pointed in the aftermath of a fine Morris save in a prior attack, and Ellard and Cian Byrne (free) also added points.

And when St. Mary’s forced a turnover from a kick-out, Devereux and Liam O’Connor combined to aid Danny Furlong to smash home from close range.

Another loss of possession was punished by Devereux, who also smacked the crossbar a couple of moments later, before Ellard and Jack Cullen traded points as the score stood at 2-6 to 0-6 by half-time.

Seán Stewart played a one-two with Harry Kehoe to pick off the first score after the break, with Byrne registering from play shortly before the game-sealing third goal.

Tiarnan Rossiter played a key role in the creation, when he intercepted the ball, made good ground and eventually teed up county player Liam O’Connor to apply the finish.

Jack Cushe pegged one back for Naomh Éanna, and two late points from Gearóid Cullen, including one excellent effort after selling a dummy, meant that they compiled their second-lowest tally of the group campaign.

They’ll need to find their shooting boots in due course as they face District rivals Réalt na Mara in the relegation play-off in Camolin on Saturday week as they look to extend their stay in this grade into a third year.

And while the seasiders finished with three points from play by Niall Walsh, Devereux and Tadhg Brohan, they will be fully aware of the improvement needed ahead of their last-eight encounter in Farmleigh on Sunday with a Craanford side who will relish the tag of underdogs.

St. Mary’s (Rosslare): Seán Redmond; Barry Quirke, Leigh Newport, Emmet Byrne; Seán Stewart (0-1), David Murphy (capt.), Tadhg Hayes (0-1); Tiarnan Rossiter, Shea Boggan; Liam O’Connor (1-0), Cian Byrne (0-2, 1 free), Jason Ellard (1-2); Danny Furlong (1-1, 0-1 free), Lee Devereux (0-3), Harry Kehoe. Subs. - Tadhg Brohan (0-1) for Ellard (HT), Rees Broaders for Stewart (36), Niall Walsh (0-1) for Kehoe (37), Kehoe for C. Byrne (46), Robert Butler for Boggan (51).

Naomh Éanna: Kevin Morris; Daragh Canavan, Gary Molloy, Cian Kenny; Shane Flood, Eoin Conroy, Michael Molloy; Jack Cushe (0-1), Jack Cullen (0-1); Lee Cushe, Gearóid Cullen (0-2), Eoin McGuckin (capt., 0-1); Thomas Wheatley (0-1), Larry Cullen, Seán Delaney. Subs. - Martin O’Donnell for L. Cullen (HT), Cullen for Delaney (47).

Referee: John O’Loughlin (Monageer-Boolavogue).