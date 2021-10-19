Rossiter on target

FETHARD WERE left to rue a first-half penalty miss and the impressive accuracy of Mark Rossiter as they went down to neighbours Gusserane in the conclusion to Group C of the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship in miserable conditions in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday.

Both sides had lost already to Shelmaliers, and the O’Rahillys ended the contest with second spot secured ahead of the preliminary quarter-finals which was a true reflection of proceedings.

With the rain teeming down and plenty of slipping and sliding, it wasn’t an afternoon suited to nimble-footed forwards, although that didn’t stop Mark Rossiter from doing his stuff for the winners.

There is no finer sight in Wexford club football than the rangy number 15 cutting in from the left corner and kicking for the posts with accuracy, and he had his eye in for the most part here.

And yet, given that a mere two points divided the sides at the finish, Fethard will look back with regret on their missed spot-kick in the lead-up to half-time.

St. Mogue’s were trailing by 0-5 to 0-4 when Cian Byrne worked a one-two with John Tubritt before earning a penalty, but Dylan Whelan didn’t test the goalkeeping of Micheál Ryan as he fired to the right and wide at the town end.

He did show good character to bounce back quickly, grabbing the equalising point from a Daniel Mullan off-load on the next Fethard attack, although they went in at the interval trailing by 0-6 to 0-5 after Seán ‘Mini’ Ryan kicked his second score for Gusserane in added time.

The Ballycullane men had lost centre-back Mark O’Neill to injury at the end of the first quarter, as he was replaced by Jack Burford at the water break, while another defender, Jack O’Connor, hobbled off near the end.

Fethard won the toss and opted to play with the wind first, with Cian Byrne getting them off the mark after a foul on Bryan Power in the second minute.

Sam Wall levelled after good play in the build-up by Graeme Cullen and captain Páraic Conway, but Fethard hit the front again in the fifth minute with a sweet left-footed strike by John Tubritt.

The latter made it 0-3 to 0-1 from a free, but Gusserane got back on equal terms again with a brace of Mark Rossiter conversions in quick succession.

Fethard led by the minimum at the water break, after Mikie Dwyer made an interception at midfield and fed Cian Byrne, but the sides returned to parity for a third time when Seán Ryan finished off an Eoin Ryan pass in the 21st minute (0-4 each).

Mark Rossiter’s first point from play arrived after a neat ball inside by Graeme Cullen, with that lost opportunity from the penalty following for Fethard before a late exchange of scores left them trailing by one at half-time.

Gusserane had moved Cullen to centre-back to keep tabs on John Tubritt in the absence of Mark O’Neill, and they moved two points clear inside 90 seconds of the restart after Jack Burford picked out Mark Rossiter with a handpass (0-7 to 0-5).

Fethard remained doggedly persistent, hitting back through Mikie Dwyer and once again via his brother, Ciarán, after Rossiter had split the posts from a free at the other end.

A Rossiter purple patch followed between the 40th and 44th minutes, when he hit three scores on the trot to stretch the lead to 0-11 to 0-7.

The middle point arrived from play after a strong run by Seán Ryan, and it was hard to see Gusserane losing their way after that.

Mikie Dwyer did curl over another point from a tight angle on the left at the Clonard end before the water break, and the game resumed with what proved to be Gusserane’s last score from Sam Wall in the 50th minute.

The winners may have had only three marksmen, but with Rossiter in such good form it was more than enough to get the job done.

A late hit on Mikie Dwyer left Cian Byrne with the task of tapping over a free, and Fethard certainly enjoyed plenty of possession in the closing stages.

Gusserane netminder Micheál Ryan had to be alert in the 55th minute when he darted off his line to ensure a John Tubritt handpass didn’t find Byrne, who was the intended target with a goal on their minds.

A neat pass into space by Ciarán Dwyer then played in substitute Adam Swan, and he first-timed over the bar as the ball fell from his grasp (0-12 to 0-10).

That was the best chance Fethard had of getting the goal they needed, and an even clearer opportunity fell to Gusserane before the finish.

Mark Rossiter and substitute Cillian Kehoe combined to pick out full-forward Tom Foran in the 57th minute, but his close-range shot was well smothered by brave netminder Willie Doyle.

That moment may have denied them the goal they needed to wrap up the outcome, but they still did enough to finish with the local bragging rights secured.

Gusserane: Micheál Ryan; Kenneth Cahill, Gavin Sheehan, Jack O’Connor; Eoin Ryan, Mark O’Neill, Adrian Redmond; John Roche, Páraic Conway (capt.); Sam Wall (0-2), Graeme Cullen, Adrian Flynn; Seán Ryan (0-2), Tom Foran, Mark Rossiter (0-8, 5 frees). Subs. – Jack Burford for O’Neill, inj. (15), Jamie Sheehan for O’Connor, inj. (51), Cillian Kehoe for Flynn (56).

Fethard: Willie Doyle; Graham O’Grady (capt.), Daire Barden, Christopher Molloy; Joe Sutton, Garrett Foley, Daniel Mullan; Ciarán Dwyer (0-1), Richie Waters; Cian Byrne (0-3, 2 frees), John Tubritt (0-2, 1 free), Dylan Whelan (0-1); Bryan Power, Mikie Dwyer (0-2), Kevin Rowe. Sub. – Adam Swan (0-1) for Whelan (41).

Referee: Thomas Furlong (Adamstown).