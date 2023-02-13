Ross Banville goal the catalyst for last-quarter cruise as Wexford hurlers see off Westmeath

Wexford 2-23 Westmeath 1-15

WEXFORD’S RECORD of winning every Allianz Hurling League clash with Westmeath was preserved largely via a burst of scores midway through the second-half in TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar on Sunday, but their early-season inaccuracy remains an obvious issue.

All three of the game’s goals arrived in a six-minute spell near the end of the third quarter, with the last from influential half-time substitute Ross Banville proving decisive.

After that Wexford were able to relax somewhat and eased comfortably clear of their game rivals, but it was certainly no walk in the park and there had been a lot of work to do at the break when they only led by 0-11 to 0-10.

That was largely down to a repetition of the wild shooting that marred their loss to Galway eight days earlier, and it seems to be a recurring trend that is causing supporters justifiable concern.

While some accounts credited Wexford with 20 wides on Sunday, my own tally was 19 – nine in the first-half and ten after the break.

On a point of clarification, if a player has an advantage, misses his shot, and the play is brought back for a free as a result, then it shouldn’t count as a wide – not in my opinion anyway.

Regardless of that issue, whether 19 or 20 it’s not a good return, particularly coming so quickly after 14 wides were struck against vastly superior opposition in the opening round.

Manager Darragh Egan continues to put a positive spin on matters – what else would he do, in fairness? – by suggesting that one day Wexford will cut loose, convert most of their chances and absolutely hammer some unsuspecting victim.

That may well be the case, but I have a couple of concerns on that front. First and foremost, games and titles aren’t decided by chances created – if they were, our trophy cabinet would be overflowing.

Secondly, it’s not like turning on a tap when it comes to improving the finishing. And the idea that this wild shooting can be attributed to the early time of year ignores the reality that – unless my memory is playing tricks with me – our teams historically tend to strike as many wides in the height of summer as they do in the depths of winter.

In that regard, the return of Rory O’Connor cannot happen quickly enough, given that he’s one forward with the capability of doing serious damage on a consistent basis.

In his continued absence, it was encouraging to see some of the newer additions to the forward line such as Conor Hearne, Charlie McGuckin, Rory Higgins, Ross Banville and Corey Byrne-Dunbar all making the most of their opportunities.

Indeed, the pattern of the game on the whole was ideal for the less-established players, because they had to learn on their feet and work it out for themselves when they only led by 0-12 to 0-11 in the 43rd minute.

At that stage, the only long-established performers on the field were Mark Fanning, Simon Donohoe, Damien Reck, Diarmuid O’Keeffe, Cathal Dunbar, Liam Óg McGovern and Conor McDonald, although Kevin Foley and Jack O’Connor did arrive at a later stage to assist their younger colleagues in pulling away from a rapidly-tiring Westmeath side.

Lee Chin started at full-forward but didn’t re-appear for the second-half, and it looks like his ongoing hamstring issue isn’t going to be resolved any time soon.

Shane Reck’s dead leg sustained against Galway ruled him out completely, with Ian Carty coming in at left half-back while Eoin Murphy was added to the list of substitutes.

And with Liam Ryan also absent, Simon Donohoe operated at full-back although the tendency of his direct opponent, Killian Doyle, to drift outfield meant that the area directly in front of Mark Fanning’s goal was often policed solely by David Clarke – starting at this level for the first time – and Conor Devitt.

Conor Foley and Ian Carty both did well on either side of the equally dependable Damien Reck in the half-back line, while Diarmuid O’Keeffe and Cathal Dunbar produced their best work at midfield when Wexford were working the ball quickly through the lines with a strong emphasis on handpassing.

The star man in my view was Conor Hearne as – unlike against Galway when he drifted out of the action at times – he was constantly involved here and matched a non-stop workrate with a trio of neat points.

Indeed, the half-forwards in general caught the eye, as Charlie McGuckin continues to impress in his second year on the team while Liam Óg McGovern’s direct running caused the hosts several headaches.

This was never going to be an easy game for Wexford, as it was the one Westmeath would have targeted as being well within their capabilities of winning after the drawn championship clash at the same venue last May.

The plentiful connections between the counties were repeated, with Enniscorthy’s Joe Fortune managing the underdogs while Richie Flynn from Rathnure is one of their strength and conditioning coaches.

In addition, wing-back Aaron Craig was renewing acquaintances with his former St. Anne’s clubmates, Diarmuid O’Keeffe and Liam Óg McGovern, while corner-forward Niall O’Brien is a nephew of Aidan of Good Counsel fame.

It only took 30 seconds for the first Wexford wide to arrive, from midfielder Cathal Dunbar, with Shane McGovern opening Westmeath’s account after the resultant puck-out.

A couple of Lee Chin frees got Wexford off the mark, but their rivals weren’t in any way fazed by the challenge and showed no signs of a hangover after their first-round hammering in Ennis.

Joey Boyle displayed a neat touch to control a Kevin Regan delivery before equalising, and Killian Doyle then put them back in front from a free before registering the best score of the afternoon.

After Mark Fanning’s puck-out was batted into his path on the right wing by Shane Clavin, he picked and swung over-the-shoulder and between the posts in a sublime first-time movement without putting his hand on the ball.

Ian Carty started and finished an attack that also featured Conor McDonald, but ex-Galway player Davy Glennon responded from the puck-out before Lee Chin caught a Conor Hearne delivery over Tommy Doyle’s head and reduced the gap to 0-5 to 0-4 in the 14th minute.

Hearne grabbed the restart and fed Cathal Dunbar for the equaliser, and Conor McDonald’s lead score followed quickly from a Rory Higgins handpass.

However, Westmeath were persistent and Niall O’Brien levelled matters on 0-6 each before an exchange of pointed frees between Lee Chin and Killian Doyle.

Conor Hearne joined the list of scorers in the 23rd minute, with Lee Chin missing a free from midfield before feeding Liam Óg McGovern for a point from the puck-out that followed (0-9 to 0-7).

A sloppy spell followed, with a Rory Higgins shot dropping short before Ian Carty and Chin (free) added to the growing haul of wides, and Robbie Greville made it a one-point game again after a catch and handpass by Owen McCabe in the 29th minute.

Charlie McGuckin caught Mark Fanning’s restart and split the posts, before Damien Reck was fouled on a solo run and Chin duly made it 0-11 to 0-8.

That was the last Wexford score before half-time, with efforts from McGuckin and Dunbar dropping short while Chin and Hearne brought their haul of wides to nine.

Westmeath also struck their fourth wide in that spell but, more importantly, Niall O’Brien and Killian Doyle (free) pulled back points to leave them full of hope as they only trailed by 0-11 to 0-10 at the break.

Ross Banville resumed in place of Lee Chin and went directly to full-forward, with his impressive overall contribution doing his chances of featuring from the off against Clare no harm at all.

Rory Higgins also improved markedly in the second-half, and he became the sixth forward to score from play and made it 0-12 to 0-10 in the 38th minute with a solo effort after latching on to the break from a Mark Fanning free.

Ian Carty had hit his third wide beforehand, and Liam Óg McGovern followed with a particularly glaring miss before Banville was also off target from his first strike at the posts.

Killian Doyle converted a free, but McGuckin responded quickly after good play by Conor Foley and Banville.

And the game’s first goal arrived in the 45th minute, with McGovern working a one-two with Simon Donohoe and cracking his shot off the crossbar. Conor McDonald was ideally placed to latch on to the rebound, and his blasted finish should have been the first step in leaving Wexford out of sight (1-13 to 0-11).

However, instead there was a swift response from Westmeath, as a dangerous ball in by their best player – defender Darragh Egerton – was knocked down into the path of Owen McCabe who rattled the net.

This was the critical juncture of the match, and it was pleasing to note that Wexford’s young guns grew stronger rather than showed signs of weakness after that concession.

Indeed, that much-needed daylight was finally created when they combined for 1-2 in the next five minutes to move clear by 2-15 to 1-11, with Westmeath running out of steam thereafter.

Conor Hearne got the ball rolling with a point from a Rory Higgins handpass, and the clinching second goal was a very simple – but clever – finish from Ross Banville, his first at inter-county Senior level.

Damien Reck drove a long free into the goalmouth that landed at the Shelmaliers man’s feet and, rather than deploying a big swing at the potential risk of being hooked, his deft flick of the wrists was enough to direct the ball into the corner of the net (2-14 to 1-11).

Banville added a pointed free from his own ’65, and it was all plain sailing afterwards. That Westmeath goal was their only score from play after half-time, with their haul completed by free-taker Killian Doyle.

Dunbar, Hearne, Higgins, McDonald, Corey Byrne-Dunbar (two) and Banville (two frees) accounted for the last eight Wexford points in a nice spread of scorers, with Westmeath finishing with 14 men after main marksman Doyle received a second yellow card in additional time.

Next up will be Clare in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday week, before a couple of tricky away assignments against high-flying Cork and All-Ireland champions Limerick.

Wexford: Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown); David Clarke (Glynn-Barntown), Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers), Conor Devitt (Tara Rocks); Conor Foley (Horeswood), Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien), Ian Carty (Taghmon-Camross, 0-1); Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St. Anne’s), Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Éanna, 0-2); Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers, 0-3), Liam Óg McGovern (St. Anne’s, 0-1), Charlie McGuckin (Naomh Éanna, 0-2); Conor McDonald (Naomh Éanna, 1-2), Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers, capt., 0-5, 4 frees), Rory Higgins (Rathnure, 0-2). Subs. – Ross Banville (Shelmaliers, 1-3, 0-3 frees) for Chin, inj. (HT), Kevin Foley (Rapparees) for O’Keeffe (54), Jack O’Connor (St. Martin’s) for Carty (57), Corey Byrne-Dunbar (Ferns St. Aidan’s, 0-2) for McGovern (59), Mikie Dwyer (Fethard) for McDonald (67), also James Lawlor (Ferns St. Aidan’s), Jack Doran (Naomh Éanna), Connal Flood (Cloughbawn), Niall Murphy (Ferns St. Aidan’s), Kyle Scallan (Faythe Harriers), Eoin Murphy (Ferns St. Aidan’s).

Westmeath: Noel Conaty; Darragh Egerton, Tommy Doyle, Conor Shaw; Jack Galvin, Robbie Greville (0-1), Aaron Craig; Shane McGovern (0-1), Shane Clavin; Owen McCabe (1-0), Davy Glennon (0-1), Kevin Regan; Joey Boyle (0-1), Killian Doyle (0-9, 8 frees), Niall O’Brien (0-2). Subs. – Ciarán Doyle for Regan (50), Johnny Bermingham for Clavin (56), Shane Williams for Glennon (63), Gary Greville for Craig (63), Plunkett Maxwell for McGovern (68).

Referee: Seán Cleere (Kilkenny).