Róisín’s magic moment seals title for the Alley

SUPER-SUB Róisín O’Meara proved to be Buffers Alley’s heroine as her moment of magic helped steer the Monamolin-based girls to the Under-16 camogie Roinn 1A championship title when they defeated a plucky Cloughbawn outfit by 1-7 to 2-2 in a tight county final at the Ferns GAA club grounds.

Both sides had missed a chance each early on before Kate Flood made great ground through the middle and set up Erin McDonald for Cloughbawn’s opening point after four minutes.

Buffers Alley responded when Ciara Kavanagh retrieved possession in her own half and kept going until she was fouled for a free which Belle Kisov converted.

Kisov’s indirect free then broke into the path of her midfield partner Róisín Egan to belt over the lead point on twelve minutes.

Kisov was heavily involved in Buffers Alley doubling their lead on 15 minutes too, as her pass into the left corner found Eva Corrigan, who split the posts with an excellent effort. McDonald pegged back a point for Cloughbawn from a free, only for Egan and Ciara Murphy to combine and feed Robyn Kinsella to restore the two-point cushion at the first water break.

And Buffers Alley connections felt aggrieved at the manner of Cloughbawn edging in front with a goal on 19 minutes. Niamh English seemed to apply the final touch as the ball spilled around the goalmouth, but referee John O’Rourke initially blew for a free out after Rebecca Murphy was clearly pushed in the back.

However, after a brief consultation with an umpire, it was determined that the ball had crossed the line before any foul was committed so the goal rightly stood, which meant that Cloughbawn held sway by 1-2 by 0-4 at the break.

However, Egan’s free soon restored parity, and when the ball broke beyond the cover on 40 minutes, the aforementioned O’Meara juggled it on her hurl before flicking to the net in one fluid movement to create a 1-5 to 1-2 lead.

And they repelled almost everything thrown their way thereafter, with goalkeeper Murphy defiant behind rock-solid centre-back Kasey O’Connor.

Nevertheless, Kate Flood soloed through for a brilliant goal on the hour mark to set up a nervy finish, only for Egan to coolly flight over the game-clinching free from the last attack.

Buffers Alley: Rebecca Murphy; Ciara Murphy, Emma Atkins-Quigley (joint capt.), Mary Hammel; Catherine Harney, Kasey O’Connor, Kate O’Brien; Róisín Egan (0-4, 3 frees), Belle Kisov (0-1 free); Halle Burke, Robyn Kinsella (0-1), Ciara Kavanagh (joint capt.); Rachel Harney, Heather Falconer, Eva Corrigan (0-1). Subs. - Michaela Milling for Hammel (30), Róisín O’Meara (1-0) for Falconer (HT), also Katlyn Kennedy, Gabriella Dzene, Malin Knuth, Aoibhinn Egan, Cody Hearne, Emma Boland, Katie Egan.

Cloughbawn: Amy McManus; Aoibhinn Cooper, Gemma Monahan, Aoife Fleming; Ella Furlong, Eilish Roche, Brídín Quigley (joint capt.); Isobel English, Kate Flood (1-0); Niamh English (joint capt., 1-0), Niamh Bates, Erin McDonald (0-2, 1 free); Caragh McDonald, Molly Cloney, Shannon Redmond. Subs. - Phena Quigley for Cloney (48), Aoife McCabe for Quigley (48), also Ciara Sinnott, Gráinne English, Kiera Wilson.

Referee: John O’Rourke (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy).