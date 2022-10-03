Robbie Brooks hits hat-trick as Castletown cruise into Wexford Senior football championship semi-finals

Kilanerin manager Timmy Walsh looks on as his old club Castletown delivered a fatal blow to their championship hopes.

Castletown 3-15 Kilanerin 0-7

CASTLETOWN APPEAR to be inching towards their optimum performance levels at the ideal time if Sunday’s demolition of keenest rivals Kilanerin in the last of the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship quarter-finals is anything to go by.

This impressive victory was every bit as comprehensive as that final scoreline indicates, with a second-half hat-trick from county attacker Robbie Brooks piling on the agony for the losers who never stood a chance in truth without the midfield influence that would usually be exerted by long-time injury loss Niall Hughes.

And yet, for all of Castletown’s dominance, it didn’t really emerge until a key moment in the game after almost 25 minutes.

The eventual winners were ahead by 0-6 to 0-3 when a Bobby Hughes delivery was caught over the head of Ross Cody by corner-forward Conor Kinsella.

He did the right thing and popped the ball across the square for Seán Forde to unleash a piledriver from close range, but Darragh Brooks showed exactly why he is Wexford’s number one at present with a magnificent point-blank save.

Micheál McGonigle did manage to knock over a point in the immediate aftermath, but it was poor consolation for what looked like being a nailed-on Kilanerin goal that would have given this young team a significant lift.

Instead, it seemed to knock any complacency out of the Castletown system, and we were already witnessing the beginning of the end when they reeled off four points on the trot before the break to stretch their lead to a dominant 0-10 to 0-4.

An interception by Frank Roche was finished by Ben Brosnan before impressive midfielder Liam Coleman – usually more noted for his endless graft and fielding rather than his point-taking – picked off the first of three fine scores.

Roche broke the kick-out that followed into the path of speed merchant Jack Higgins who split the posts, and there was still time for accurate centre-back Colin Kennedy to pick off a point from 43 metres – having nailed his first from the other side of the ’45 in the tenth minute.

Castletown had looked sharp from the off, with Brosnan (free) and Donnacha Holmes posting quick points before the former rattled the crossbar and a palmed follow-up by Brendan Halpin was taken off the goal-line by Páraic Hughes in the fifth minute.

Kilanerin did enjoy one brief bright spell, with midfielder Bobby Hughes kicking two excellent points from passes by brothers Páraic and Cian Hughes at the Clonard end.

Colin Kennedy and Cian Hughes went on to swap points, with Brosnan restoring Castletown’s lead from a ’45 in the 18th minute after Eoin Blanchfield did well to keep out a Donnacha Holmes shot.

Higgins and Holmes added points before that all-important save from Darragh Brooks denied Seán Forde, and the rest of the game was all one-way traffic.

Liam Coleman and Brosnan widened the gap to eight on the restart before Brooks got enough on a Cian Hughes shot to keep it out, and there was a powerful response from the leaders to Kilanerin’s first point of the half from Seán Forde in the 44th minute (0-12 to 0-5).

Robbie Brooks worked a one-two with Colin Kennedy and arrowed the ball low to the left corner of the net with a fine finish.

Brendan Halpin and Brosnan (free) shared the next four points with Forde (free) and Páraic Hughes before a hopeful delivery from the right by Rory Heffernan was watched all the way by Robbie Brooks and he timed his jump to perfection and fisted it to the net in a direct tussle with Kilanerin’s young netminder Eoin Blanchfield (2-14 to 0-7).

Liam Coleman’s third point followed before Brooks completed his hat-trick in the 57th minute, driving home from the left inside Blanchfield’s near post after latching on to a sublime foot pass from the talented Brosnan who had drifted outfield earlier in the second-half to set the tempo for Castletown’s slick passing game.

Their former boss, Timmy Walsh, was powerless to prevent his new club Kilanerin from falling to this 17-point loss, although they have enough youthful talent in their promising ranks to be strong contenders in the years to come.

On the opposite end of the age spectrum, fair dues to James Holmes who continues to do his bit off the bench for Castletown.

Many of Sunday’s players on both sides weren’t even born when he was on the losing side against Kilanerin in the 1999 county final, and it’s a credit to him that he’s still going strong almost one-quarter of a century later.

That game was played in Gorey during the four-year period when Wexford Park was closed for re-development and, in the throes of a cost-of-living crisis, this writer cannot accept any reason for this latest re-match not being held at the same venue last Sunday.

Surely the price of diesel and petrol and the general pressures on the pocket need to be a top priority for the fixtures-makers, quite apart from the fact that Páirc Uí Shíocháin - now with a fine stand that wasn’t there in ’99 - is only a stone’s throw from both clubs and would have been so much easier to access for both sets of supporters.

Castletown: Darragh Brooks; Ross Cody, Danny Gardiner, Joe Ahern; Frank Roche, Colin Kennedy (0-2), Joe Gardiner; Rory Heffernan, Liam Coleman (0-3); Jack Higgins (0-2), Robbie Brooks (3-0), Conor Carty (capt.); Donnacha Holmes (0-2), Ben Brosnan (0-5, 2 frees, 1 ’45), Brendan Halpin (0-1). Subs. – Killian Pierce for J. Gardiner (44), Jody O’Shaughnessy for Holmes (51), James Holmes for Halpin (57), Gavin McNulty for Cody (58).

Kilanerin: Eoin Blanchfield; Robert Murphy, Brendan Hobbs, Conor Jones; Jason Bolger, Conor Devitt, Andrew Smyth; Bobby Hughes (0-2), Páraic Hughes (capt., 0-1); Mark Boland, Dean O’Toole, Micheál McGonigle (0-1); Cian Hughes (0-1), Seán Forde (0-2, 1 free), Conor Kinsella. Sub. – Ben O’Connor for Boland (45).

Referee: James Owens (Kilrush).