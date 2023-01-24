Richie Lawlor lights up buzzing venue with late goal as Wexford hurlers beat Kilkenny

Ross Banville gathering possession for Wexford with Mikie Dwyer and Conor Hearne on hand to offer support.

Wexford 1-25 Kilkenny 2-18

IT WAS the perfect end to a magical and memorable evening.

Who better to score the last-gasp goal that secured success over Kilkenny than a promising youngster whose front door is only a brisk walk away from the fantastic floodlit Chadwicks Wexford Park?

It simply couldn’t have been scripted any better, with local lad Richie Lawlor latching on to an astute handpass by Charlie McGuckin to unlock the visiting defence in the fourth additional minute and inspire the hosts to victory before a 12,500-plus crowd on Saturday.

The industrious Conor Hearne followed up with his third point to put the seal on an encouraging performance, and then we had to wait patiently until Sunday afternoon to see if the win was enough to book a place in the Walsh Cup final.

We were relying on Offaly to beat Laois, and at one stage it looked a remote prospect when the hosts in Tullamore trailed by ten points. However, they eventually came good and won by the bare minimum to give us that spot in the decider at Kilkenny’s expense by virtue of the head-to-head rule.

Let’s not get carried away here, because involvement in the final of a pre-season tournament isn’t anything to measure real progress by. That will only come, ultimately, in the championship campaign, but it was very important that Wexford won last Saturday.

On an evening when we showcased all that is good about the county – our innovation and commitment to excellence, our music and our ability to put on a show – it really needed the icing on the cake that Lawlor’s late goal provided.

After the super entertainment that preceded the game, it would have been a shame for it all to end on a low rather than a high. However, the hurlers ensured that Wexford supporters left the arena with an early-year spring in their steps, and they will be buzzing again on Saturday week when the return pilgrimage is made for the visit of Galway in the Allianz League opener.

That game will now double up as the Walsh Cup final – a sensible decision made with the agreement of both counties following deliberations on Monday, with new Leinster Council Chairman Derek Kent playing a prominent role.

The alternative – travelling to Croke Park this Saturday for a 3 p.m. throw-in on a deplorable playing surface, judging from the All-Ireland Club finals – would have been a thorough waste and the ultimate exercise in shadow boxing that neither county wanted.

Kilkenny only needed a draw to advance and, given that the teams were level on eleven separate occasions over the 70-plus minutes, I’m sure I wasn’t the only onlooker thinking that they would frustrate us in trademark fashion as the game neared its conclusion.

Parity was restored for the last time in the 67th minute, with substitute Conall Clancy availing of a Conor Devitt pass to split the posts and make it 0-24 to 2-18.

Liam Ryan – eager to atone for an earlier error that gifted Kilkenny their second goal – caught the puck-out and was fouled, with the free from distance sent wide by Ross Banville.

A goal chance for Kilkenny substitute Niall Brennan at the other end was well saved by James Lawlor, while a long Damien Reck free into the opposing square was caught superbly by Cillian Buckley before the pressure was alleviated.

Banville – who deserves great credit for playing on such a sad day for his family – was unlucky to miss another free after a shunt on Corey Byrne-Dunbar at midfield, and it looked like a case of which team would blink first.

A block on substitute David Clarke was followed by a foul on Niall Brennan, but Kilkenny’s Shane Walsh couldn’t convert the placed ball and the stalemate continued.

The big breakthrough finally arrived in the 74th minute, after Clarke was impeded and Liam Ryan launched a long free.

Richie Lawlor peeled away to the right from a large group hunting possession, and the hard-grafting Charlie McGuckin had the vision and the awareness to pick him out with a looping handpass after he gathered the ball.

And while the Faythe Harriers youngster didn’t catch it cleanly, he knew exactly what to do when it broke at his feet by striking first-time past Aidan Tallis.

The restart was gathered by Corey Byrne-Dunbar who fed Conor Hearne for his third point, and an occasion that was an excellent showcase for Wexford GAA and the town in general ended on an uplifting high.

There has never been an atmosphere like it before for a Walsh Cup game in January, with a long queue stretching back up towards the Summerhill roundabout more than an hour before the curtain-raiser at 4 p.m.

And after everyone was put in a good mood with the formal switching on of the floodlights and the pre-match entertainment, the main event certainly didn’t disappoint.

However, there was frustration for Wexford’s selected centre-forward, Jack O’Connor, who sustained a hamstring injury in the warm-up that ruled him out, with Mikie Dwyer slotting in on the ’40 instead.

Simon Donohoe and Oisín Pepper made their maiden appearances of 2023, along with second-half substitute Kevin Foley, while first starts in the tournament were given to Shane Reck, Diarmuid O’Keeffe, Conor McDonald and captain Lee Chin respectively.

And while the latter was withdrawn at half-time as a precaution due to his own hamstring issues, his full-forward colleagues – Pepper and McDonald – really sparkled with some lovely touches and key contributions of two and five points respectively from open play.

Richie Lawlor delivered another top-notch all-round display and was well supported by O’Keeffe, while Conor Hearne and Charlie McGuckin worked tirelessly in the wing-forward positions.

Of course, a Kilkenny team minus their Ballyhale contingent will always be a less daunting proposition, but they certainly proved very hard to break down as Cian Kenny and Tom Phelan stood out in a forward line that looked sharp at times.

McDonald showed he was in the mood to shine with the first of his five points from a Mikie Dwyer handpass after 85 seconds, and the lead was doubled when a Diarmuid O’Keeffe shot was tipped over by netminder Tallis after neat build-up play featuring Lawlor, Chin and Dwyer.

A couple of Cian Kenny points brought Kilkenny level, and the next four scores were also shared as McDonald and Pepper responded to Tom Phelan and Shane Murphy respectively.

A second neat point from Pepper arrived after a missed free by Chin – the second of eleven Wexford wides – and the captain then collected a Charlie McGuckin handpass and split the posts before another faulty finish from a placed ball.

Wexford’s early discipline was so good that they didn’t concede a free anywhere on the field until the 18th minute, when Niall Brassil punished that foul on John Donnelly to leave Kilkenny trailing by 0-6 to 0-5.

Conor Hearne latched on to the break from the puck-out to pick off a point, and the tit-for-tat nature of the scoring continued in a decent contest that zipped along at a steady pace.

Paul Cody pulled one back for Kilkenny, before a powerful solo run by Damien Reck led to another Hearne point, following a Chin handpass (0-8 to 0-6).

Niall Brassil nailed a free and, after a one-handed swipe by Dwyer that didn’t trouble Aidan Tallis, and a couple of wides apiece, Tom Phelan equalised in the 28th minute.

Free-takers Brassil and Chin swapped points, with the latter effort the first of four on the trot for Wexford as McDonald, McGuckin and Chin (’65) all followed suit.

McDonald’s point was a beautiful over-the-shoulder effort while an advantage was being played, but that brief daylight – the first time the gap had risen above two – was nullified by late Kilkenny scores from Paddy Deegan and a Brassil free that left them trailing 12-11 at the interval.

Ross Banville replaced Lee Chin at half-time, and the second period was only 42 seconds old when McGuckin fed left half-back Ian Carty for a point.

Brassil replied from a free, before three on the trot from O’Keeffe, Dwyer (after a good dispossession) and Richie Lawlor left Wexford with a 0-16 to 0-12 advantage.

The game’s first goal arrived from the puck-out, as Aidan Tallis played it short, accepted the return pass and drove it towards the Clonard end. A favourable break was latched on to by Tom Phelan, and he drilled a low shot under the body of James Lawlor before Paddy Deegan followed up with a levelling point after exchanging passes with the newly-introduced Cillian Buckley.

Ross Banville restored Wexford’s lead from a free, before John Donnelly flicked over a reply, with Oisín Pepper denied a goal by Tallis after Dwyer and Richie Lawlor combined in the lead-up.

Damien Reck landed a lead point from distance directly off his stick, only for Tom Phelan to equalise, and they were level for a ninth time entering the last quarter after another exchange between McDonald and Paul Cody (0-19 to 1-16).

A spectacular McDonald catch from a Damien Reck clearance resulted in a point for substitute Corey Byrne-Dunbar, and Ross Banville went on to convert a free when it looked like Kevin Foley might have fashioned a goal chance but an advantage wasn’t played (0-21 to 1-16).

It all threatened to fall asunder for Wexford in the 60th minute, with Liam Ryan getting his trajectory wrong when he attempted a back pass to James Lawlor. Instead he gifted possession to substitute Bill Sheehan, and the substitute’s calm low finish left Kilkenny ahead by 2-16 to 0-21.

Another replacement, Ian Byrne, tacked on a point before a fifth for McDonald, and another Banville free, levelled matters (0-23 to 2-17) after 64 minutes.

Shane Walsh hit Kilkenny’s late point from a free, and it was pleasing to note that Wexford outscored them by 1-2 to nil in the ten-plus minutes, including additional time, that followed.

It has been the direct opposite on so many occasions in the past, but this time around Conall Clancy’s point, Richie Lawlor’s goal, and Conor Hearne’s point, crowned a sweet evening in every way.

Wexford: James Lawlor (Ferns St. Aidan’s); Shane Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien), Liam Ryan (Rapparees), Conor Devitt (Tara Rocks); Ian Carty (Taghmon-Camross, 0-1), Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien, 0-1), Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers); Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St. Anne’s, 0-2), Richie Lawlor (Faythe Harriers, 1-1); Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers, 0-3), Mikie Dwyer (Fethard, 0-1), Charlie McGuckin (Naomh Éanna, 0-1); Oisín Pepper (Rapparees, 0-2), Conor McDonald (Naomh Éanna, 0-5), Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers, capt., 0-3, 1 free, 1 ’65). Subs. – Ross Banville (Shelmaliers, 0-3 frees) for Chin (HT), Conor Foley (Horeswood) for Donohoe (44), Kevin Foley (Rapparees) for Dwyer (49), Corey Byrne-Dunbar (Ferns St. Aidan’s, 0-1) for Pepper (49), Conall Clancy (Faythe Harriers, 0-1) for O’Keeffe (54), David Clarke (Glynn-Barntown) for Carty (69), Kyle Scallan (Faythe Harriers) for D. Reck (70+2), also Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown), Rory Higgins (Rathnure), Mike Kelly (Oylegate-Glenbrien), Jack O’Connor (St. Martin’s, inj.).

Kilkenny: Aidan Tallis; Mikey Butler, Evan Cody, Niall Rowe; David Blanchfield, Pádraic Moylan, Pádraig Walsh (capt.); Paddy Deegan (0-2), Shane Murphy (0-1); Paul Cody (0-2), Cian Kenny (0-2), Tom Phelan (1-3); Niall Brassil (0-5 frees), John Donnelly (0-1), Gearóid Dunne. Subs. – Cillian Buckley for Blanchfield (41), Killian Doyle for Murphy (43), Shane Walsh (0-1 free) for Dunne (49), Niall Brennan for Kenny (51), Des Dunne for Moylan (54), Ian Byrne (0-1) for Phelan (58), Bill Sheehan (1-0) for Brassil (59), Colum Prendiville for P. Cody (66), Niall Mullins for Donnelly (68).

Referee: Seán Stack (Dublin).

FOOTNOTE: Three Wexford players deserve the height of praise for their involvement in this game. The Reck brothers, Shane and Damien, had bid farewell to their grandfather, Mikie, at his funeral on Friday, while Ross Banville’s grandmother, Marie Tumulty, was laid to rest in Screen on Saturday morning.

Their commitment to the cause in such sad circumstances struck a chord with all Wexford followers who were aware of their family bereavements. We are lucky to have young men of this calibre representing us, and we should never forget it.