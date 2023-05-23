Resurgent Offaly pip Wexford in Leinster Under-20 hurling final

Brilliant Byrne stands tall with 14 points in narrow loss

17 May 2023; Corey Byrne Dunbar of Wexford in action against Dan Bourke, left, and Sam Bourke of Offaly during the oneills.com Leinster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Final match between Offaly and Wexford at Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

TIME HAS passed quickly since Wednesday’s agonising two-point loss to Offaly in the oneills.com Leinster Under-20 hurling championship final in a packed Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow.

The defeat has been largely overshadowed since by that alarming Senior slump against Westmeath, but that only serves to highlight why a new injection of talent from the younger ranks is so badly needed.

And while it’s a tough environment for promising players to be coming into, it’s the only way forward for a county with mounting problems on the hurling front.

This final has to be added to the ranks of the ones that got away, because Offaly were down to 14 men from the 37th minute onwards after captain Charlie Mitchell was dismissed on a second yellow card for a foul on Eoin Whelan.

The midlanders led by 0-13 to 0-12 at that stage, and there was ample time for Wexford to wear them out and break them down.

The chief tactic deployed in seeking that out was to work the ball short from Derry Mahon’s puck-outs, but it wasn’t done with enough efficiency to steer us to a first title at this level since the last leg of the Under-21 three-in-a-row in 2015.

All too often a move broke down around the middle third, whether that was from poor passing, losing possession in contact, or unforced handling errors.

It was extremely frustrating to watch, and there wasn’t a sufficient mix of tactics as long deliveries towards the Offaly goalmouth were few and far between.

The outcome was extremely frustrating, all the more so because this team had already done something noteworthy by becoming the first-ever from Wexford to beat Kilkenny twice in the one championship campaign.

The lack of support in Carlow on Wednesday has been commented on extensively since, and I must say it took me aback. I have never seen us so heavily outnumbered by rival fans on a big hurling occasion, and there is a powerful movement behind this Offaly revival that is set to grow and grow in the weeks and months to come.

Their star turn, Adam Screeney, was the hero of the hour with a fabulous 1-12, including 1-3 from play. Two of his first-half points, from very tight angles in the right corner, were simply outstanding, while the goal that made such a massive difference to the outcome arrived in the 41st minute and put Offaly into a 1-15 to 0-15 lead.

It came from a Mark Troy puck-out after Luke Murphy hit a Wexford wide, with Dan Bourke and dual player Cormac Egan combining before Screeney shot low across Derry Mahon and into the far corner of the net despite a valiant attempt to hook him by full-back Eoin Whelan.

If Screeney was the undoubted star on one side, then Cian Byrne was the main man on the other. The Fethard flyer was buzzing from the off and his haul of 0-14, including four from play, was one of the finest returns by a Wexford player on a losing team and deserved a much better reward.

Corey Byrne-Dunbar gave his team an early lead, but Offaly’s quality was clear in the strength of their reply as Screeney (free and play), Charlie Mitchell and Cathal King pushed them ahead by 0-4 to 0-1 before a brace of Cian Byrne placed balls steadied Wexford.

And it remained very tight for the remainder of the contest, although Offaly had the constant ability of being able to respond in kind to Wexford points amid a fabulous atmosphere and on an excellent playing surface.

Wexford were 0-6 to 0-5 in front by the end of the first quarter, with centre-back and captain Darragh Carley scoring from distance before his first cousin Cian Byrne slotted over two more frees.

A short Offaly purple patch saw them regain the advantage through a trio of Screeney points, with the third arriving from open play after midfielder Colin Spain picked him out in plenty of space.

Wexford remained very much up for the challenge, though, and the younger Byrne brother, Cillian, opened his account in the 22nd minute before Cian earned and sent over a free, and then soloed clear for another point to push them back into the lead (0-9 to 0-8).

However, that pattern of short bursts of superiority for either team continued up to half-time, with Offaly hitting the last three points from Dan Bourke and Screeney (play and free) to hold an 11-9 advantage.

J.J. Twamley, the goalscoring hero from the semi-final win over Kilkenny, came on for Jack Redmond at half-time, and Wexford resumed full of intent as the first substitute in, Dylan Purcell, fed fellow midfielder Seán Rowley for a point from the off.

And when Cian Byrne availed of a Shamey O’Hagan handpass and a sensible advantage by impressive referee Thomas Gleeson to bring the sides level for a sixth time, the tension and excitement mounted in equal measure.

They couldn’t be separated over the next five minutes, with Screeney (’65) and Luke Murphy exchanging points before a share of frees between Screeney and Cian Byrne.

However, the latter score was significant, as it arrived after Charlie Mitchell was sent-off for an ill-judged slap on Eoin Whelan’s hand as the defender made tracks around the midfield sector.

Wexford kept Simon Roche as the spare man in defence, and he featured on a lot of ball along with the already-established Senior player Conor Foley as Offaly tried to figure things out in real time.

They responded very well to the setback initially with points from Screeney (free) and Conor Doyle, only for Twamley and Cillian Byrne to leave the teams deadlocked on 0-15 each in the 40th minute.

The next Offaly attack of note yielded the game’s only goal, but they couldn’t shake off a persistent Wexford side who scored six of the next nine points and drew level again (0-21 to 1-18) in the 59th minute after another brace from Cian Byrne, the first from play and the second after new arrival Oisín Pepper was fouled.

Dylan Purcell had also contributed a point to add to the prolific top scorer’s contribution of five overall in the 18 minutes after the concession of that goal.

A huge moment occurred 45 seconds from the end of the 60 minutes, when Cillian Byrne looked to create a goal chance for Shamey O’Hagan with a handpass rather than tapping over a point to restore Wexford’s lead.

Offaly defender Ter Guinan came out of nowhere to make a key interception, and the attack that he started ended with Adam Screeney knocking over another free to make it 1-19 to 0-21.

And when Screeney robbed Conor Foley of the ball after a short restart, Dan Ravenhill completed the smash and grab with another precious point.

Cian Byrne made it a one-point game after a foul on Corey Byrne-Dunbar, but an Offaly breakaway ended with Derry Mahon left with little option but to haul down Dan Bourke while an advantage was already being played.

Screeney tapped it over, and that was the final scoring act. Wexford were left to endure a second successive bitter final disappointment after going down to Kilkenny by 1-13 to 0-15 at the same venue last year, whereas Offaly wildly celebrated a first victory since their 2000 Under-21 triumph.

Wexford: Derry Mahon (HWH-Bunclody); Simon Roche (Oulart-The Ballagh), Eoin Whelan (Fethard), Darragh Kehoe (Cloughbawn); Conor Foley (Horeswood), Darragh Carley (Glynn-Barntown, capt., 0-1), Michael Dundon (Clongeen); Seán Rowley (Oylegate-Glenbrien, 0-1), Conor Murphy (Taghmon-Camross); Shamey O’Hagan (Buffers Alley), Corey Byrne-Dunbar (Ferns St. Aidan’s, 0-1), Cian Byrne (Fethard, 0-14, 10 frees); Luke Murphy (Faythe Harriers, 0-1), Cillian Byrne (Fethard, 0-2), Jack Redmond (Rathnure). Subs. – Dylan Purcell (Duffry Rovers, 0-1) for C. Murphy (23), J.J. Twamley (Naomh Éanna, 0-1) for Redmond (HT), Darragh Farrell (HWH-Bunclody) for Dundon (48), Oisín Pepper (Rapparees) for L. Murphy (56), also Cian Turner (Glynn-Barntown), Luke Roche (Shelmaliers), Cian Ó Tuama (Naomh Éanna), Liam Schokman (St. Anne’s), Cormac Walsh (Buffers Alley).

Offaly: Mark Troy; Patrick Taaffe, James Mahon, Brecon Kavanagh; Luke Watkins, Sam Bourke, Ter Guinan; Colin Spain, Cathal King (0-1); Dan Bourke (0-2), Dan Ravenhill (0-3, 1 free), Conor Doyle (0-2); Adam Screeney (1-12, 0-8 frees, 0-1 ’65), Cormac Egan, Charlie Mitchell (capt., 0-1). Sub. – Barry Egan for King (55).

Referee: Thomas Gleeson (Dublin).