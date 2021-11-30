Wexford

Hop Ball

Restoration of U18 and U21 grades is a must at this stage

wexfordpeople

Brendan Furlong

THE CHANGE of the under-age structure has painted a false picture. It has certainly not produced a silver lining for clubs, with the exodus of players now leaving many struggling for numbers.

Warnings may have been signalled at the outset, but these were cast to one side by “big brother” and its committee structure.

