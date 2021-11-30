Restoration of U18 and U21 grades is a must at this stage

THE CHANGE of the under-age structure has painted a false picture. It has certainly not produced a silver lining for clubs, with the exodus of players now leaving many struggling for numbers.

Warnings may have been signalled at the outset, but these were cast to one side by “big brother” and its committee structure.

After studying the situation, they felt the need to alter the Minor and Under-21 age grades – two structures which had served the Association so well.

But they failed to take into account the decline of the rural population, leaving many clubs struggling, while urban outfits are also swimming against the tide as their numbers are becoming more limited.

The GAA had already dropped Under-18 and Under-21 to Under-17 and Under-20, but it’s now emerging that possible further changes may take place.

Now they are drafting a proposal to drop the Under-20 grade to Under-19 at inter-county level, and that would effectively make it the new Minor grade.

The current Minor grade of Under-17 would continue, but it is envisaged that those football and hurling competitions would become developmental.

The move is an attempt to quell concerns that the gap between Under-17 and Senior at club level has become excessive and has led to a drop-out of players. The lower standard at Minor inter-county level since the switch to Under-17 has also been noticeable.

If the motion is successful at February’s gathering of Congress in Mayo, counties will be encouraged to replicate the change at club level.

However, they would still have the power to organise the under-age competitions as they see fit.

News of this proposal is now filtering through as many counties are advocating a return of Minor to Under-18 and Under-20 to Under-21 because, not alone would it prevent the exodus of players, it would also give players in these age structures an extra year of competition before the step-up to adult level.

It’s now felt within many clubs that Under-18 should be the first competitive challenge for players, while the Under-21 age limit puts them in a better position to prepare for a move on to adult level.

In addition, it would help clubs in the retention of players by providing competitive games and coaching through these age structures.

The feelings within clubs will be interesting, but they have been given little information thus far on the new proposals which would affect them for 2022, having already found the 2021 season a struggle.

Then there is the important matter of the running of the football championships within the county.

Football clubs have become somewhat peeved at being handed the winter months for the running off of their championships, with hurling given what they claim are the “golden” months to demonstrate their skills.

That’s the result of the split season. Now football clubs are asking should they get the prime months for 2022, leaving hurling finals to be played through the winter period.

The football argument has been boosted by the recent happenings at Under-20 level within the county. Take the Under-20 football championship, with first round games on the last weekend of November and games being played right through to Christmas.

It generated little interest for clubs given the number of walkovers conceded. Renowned footballing clubs such as Starlights, Rathgarogue-Cushinstown, Taghmon-Camross and Crossabeg-Ballymurn conceded walkovers, while the once mighty Ballyhogue were hit for 11-11 by St. Martin’s, being only able to field 13 players.

Then we had the one-time Wexford town footballing stronghold, St. John’s Volunteers, having to amalgamate with St. Joseph’s, but it did not prevent a first round defeat in the lowest grade.

It’s this type of activity that demonstrates the problems facing clubs at under-age level. On the surface, Croke Park and its high-powered committees look at competition status from a distance, but at grassroots level it’s so different.

Not alone is the age structure a concern, unless it returns to Under-18 and Under-21, football in a county like Wexford is in danger of falling off a cliff.