Red mist descends

GLYNN-BARNTOWN became the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship in a damp and miserable Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday, but that feat was overshadowed completely by the explosive row that unfolded deep into added time.

A minimum of three extra minutes had been announced in this dour Group D battle, but we were into the sixth when Glynn-Barntown attacker Shane Wilde fell victim to the type of challenge from a Ferns St. Aidan’s opponent that has no place in the game.

That was the cue for all hell to break loose, and it didn’t help that the original incident occurred reasonably close to the middle of the stand. Players were invariably drawn towards the baying crowd, and some of the worst scenes occurred when the combatants were pressed against the sideline hoardings which is always a recipe for disaster.

All the while referee Niall McDonald blew continuously on his whistle, and to no avail. What was slightly different about this incident than the usual bust-up was that it appeared to be dying down on a couple of occasions, only to erupt again.

McDonald was assisted by near-side linesman Dan Crosby, and Thomas Furlong who arrived from the opposite flank, along with fourth official Gearóid McGrath.

And when the protagonists finally ran out of the energy to fight, he first showed straight red cards to Glynn-Barntown pair Frankie Hynes and Craig Doyle, before dealing with Ferns and issuing the same sanction to Jonny Dwyer and Ryan Nolan.

With that, he blew for full-time with the stopwatch reading 42 minutes and 4 seconds, after six minutes of mayhem, but it was very disappointing to note that the player who started it all with that sickening challenge on Shane Wilde escaped without so much as a warning. As a neutral onlooker, I found that hard to believe.

McDonald was booed off the field by supporters of both sides, and I reckon that had as much to do with his general handling of the game as his response to the row. He awarded 33 frees throughout, 17 to Glynn-Barntown, and several were of the questionable variety.

In the circumstances, it wasn’t surprising that a placed ball specialist should play such an influential part in the outcome, and that’s where Mark Fanning stepped forward to do his stuff.

The county goalkeeper arrowed over seven frees as well as one ’65 in a near-faultless display, with just one first-half attempt into the breeze falling short. That included six in the second-half when every venture downfield from his goal also had the added bonus of killing some precious seconds.

Ferns St. Aidan’s had shipped a heavy blow when Gavin Bailey, whose right knee was causing him problems, was unable to resume play after the first water break.

Despite that immense loss, and the fact that they trailed by 1-11 to 0-9 at the same stage in the second-half, they really made Glynn-Barntown earn the win with a strong burst of five points on the trot between the 48th and 55th minutes to draw level.

Paul Morris got little room to manoeuvre from the tenacious David Clarke throughout, but he sent two frees over the bar before Tommy Dwyer, Diarmuid Doyle and Chris Turner followed suit, after good work from James Tonks, Jonny Dwyer and Eoin Murphy in the respective build-ups.

Glynn-Barntown needed a calming influence, and it was provided by Fanning who restored their lead from a free inside his own 65-metre line. He had missed some as well as nailing four eight days earlier against St. Martin’s, but on this occasion – when his team’s need was greatest – his finishing was superb.

He did it again after a chop on Rowan White to make it 1-13 to 0-14 in the 59th minute, before Paul Morris missed the target from a scoreable free at the other end.

John Leacy – who has continued where he left off last year with two outstanding performances thus far – stretched on the ground to get a vital touch and set up Shane Wilde to create a three-point gap after Fanning’s puck-out.

Two added minutes had elapsed when Morris pulled one back from play, and Ferns still had hope. The amateur whistlers among the Glynn-Barntown contingent were doing their thing after Fanning closed the scoring following a foul on Gary Moore, with the stopwatch showing 34 minutes and 28 seconds.

Of course, hindsight is wonderful, and Niall McDonald would have done himself a huge favour if he had, indeed, called a halt at that stage.

There was a delay when Darragh Carley was treated for an injury before leaving the field, but not to the extent that demanded so much additional time.

With the rain intensifying during the day, and the pitch cutting up after the Shels versus Anne’s clash earlier, it was no surprise to see scores so hard to come by early on.

John Leacy converted a free after 65 seconds, but the game was in its ninth minute before Mark Fanning doubled Glynn-Barntown’s lead from a ’65 after James Lawlor denied Shane Wilde at his near post.

Paul Morris got Ferns off the mark from a crossfield Benny Jordan pass, but the key score of the half arrived from the subsequent Glynn-Barntown attack.

Gary Moore’s delivery broke off the hand of Gavin Bailey and into the path of John Leacy, who availed of the open ground ahead of him at the Clonard end before planting the sliothar in the net (1-2 to 0-1).

Chris Turner had a chance to hit back, but he had more space than he realised and missed his attempted flick on a lovely pass over the top by captain James Tonks when he could have caught and shot.

It was 1-3 to 0-2 at the water break, and Ferns did well to pare that gap down to 1-5 to 0-7 by half-time, with a mere four of those 13 scores overall arriving from play.

Apart from Leacy’s goal and Fionn Cooney’s point after a Matthew Joyce catch and handpass, plus Ferns points from Morris and Turner, it was an evening when free-takers kept the scoreboard ticking over.

Fanning also foiled Diarmuid Doyle when he went in search of a goal in the 23rd minute, with a follow-up pull by Morris deflected out for a ’65.

Glynn-Barntown’s best sustained spell arrived in the third quarter when they outscored their rivals by 0-6 to 0-2 to drive into a pretty commanding 1-11 to 0-9 lead.

A good catch and kicked clearance by Michael O’Regan led to an early foul on Shane Wilde and the first of another three pointed Fanning frees.

In addition, John Leacy added a brace, with the second coming at the end of a super move in the 42nd minute. It started when Murtagh Joyce emerged with possession from a throw-in, with Leacy swapping passes with Rowan White before splitting the posts.

It was looking good for Glynn-Barntown when Matthew Joyce caught a Leacy delivery and made it 1-11 to 0-9 just before the water break, but Ferns deserve credit for their spirited response before those ugly incidents at the death left both teams with a heavy price to pay in terms of lost personnel for their next matches.

Glynn-Barntown: Mark Fanning (0-8, 7 frees, 1 ’65); Ger Dempsey, Jack Fenlon, David Clarke (capt.); Murtagh Joyce, Michael O’Regan, Craig Doyle; Darragh Carley, Rowan White; Shane Wilde (0-1), John Leacy (1-4, 0-2 frees), Gary Moore; Matthew Joyce (0-1), Fionn Cooney (0-1), Matt Doyle. Subs. – Brendan Doyle for M. Doyle (48), Michael Laffan for Matthew Joyce (60), Frankie Hynes for Carley, inj. (60+4).

Ferns St. Aidan’s: James Lawlor; John Breen, Conor Scallan, Niall Murphy; Ciarán Roberts, Gavin Bailey, Eoin Murphy; Tommy Dwyer (0-1), Benny Jordan; Chris Turner (0-2), James Tonks (capt., 0-1), Jonny Dwyer; Paul Morris (0-10, 8 frees), Diarmuid Doyle (0-1), Corey Byrne-Dunbar. Subs. – Patrick Breen for Bailey, inj. (16), Ryan Nolan for Scallan, temp. (30+2-HT), Nolan for Byrne-Dunbar (60).

Referee: Niall McDonald (Crossabeg-Ballymurn).