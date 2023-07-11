Rapparees remain unbeaten as 14 men hold out against Crossabeg-Ballymurn after Pepper’s dismissal

RAPPAREES DIDN’T score after the 48th minute, and they had to play the concluding stages with 14 men, but they still did enough to retain their one hundred per cent record in Group B of the Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship with a hard-earned three-point win over Crossabeg-Ballymurn in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday.

And they created a little bit of history in the process, because the only three previous meetings at this level between the clubs – a first game in 1989 and two more in 1992 – had all ended in victories for their Wexford District rivals.

Rapparees weren’t remotely as good as they had been in their first round romp against Rathnure, although hindsight and last weekend’s results would suggest that this was largely down to the latter’s extremely weak start to the campaign rather than any brilliance on the part of the Bellefield boys.

And yet, they had still done enough to be comfortably clear (2-13 to 0-12) after the impressive Oisín Pepper earned and converted a free at the start of the final quarter.

Pádraig Foley, who was utilised in the main in a sweeping role, drove over his third long-range point before the game took an unexpected twist when Rapparees had a player dismissed.

Darragh Pepper had only been introduced three minutes before his involvement in an off-the-ball incident that left Séamus Carroll on the ground and resulted in a straight red card, after referee Justin Heffernan consulted with his umpires at the town end.

It made for an anxious finish to the game for the Enniscorthy men, especially after Crossabeg-Ballymurn hit the last three points from Pádraig Foley, Joe Kelly and a Mark Byrne free.

It was too close for comfort but, on an afternoon when Liam Ryan held county team-mate Oisín Foley scoreless in their direct duels, the Rapps managed to avoid the concession of any notable late goal chances as they maintained their good start.

Ben Edwards of Rapparees handpassing as Matthew Sludds (Crossabeg-Ballymurn) moves in.

They will need to be better to overcome keen rivals Ferns St. Aidan’s in Monamolin on Friday, while Crossabeg-Ballymurn will realise that Sunday’s clash with Rathnure in Chadwicks Wexford Park is a huge game for both – win and they are in the mix for a quarter-final, but lose and the spectre of the no man’s land of fifth or, even worse, a relegation play-off, will loom large.

This was pretty average fare on the whole, with Crossabeg-Ballymurn winning the toss but finding themselves trailing at the break by 1-7 to 0-9 despite playing with the wind.

The sides were level on three occasions, and the big moment arrived in the 24th minute. An Oisín Pepper delivery towards the Clonard-end goal broke invitingly for Kevin Foley, and he struck it low and back across Noel Scallan into the far corner of the net.

That was a well-taken goal, but Scallan won’t be happy with how he was beaten for a second time directly after the second-half action resumed.

Rapps netminder Anthony Larkin wasn’t afforded the same opportunities from distance that resulted in his seven-point haul against Rathnure, but the one score that he did get made all the difference here in the long run.

His free from between the 45- and 65-metre lines went all the way to the town-end net, with Scallan no doubt distracted by the towering presence of Nick Doyle in his immediate line of vision.

Aaron Cummins of Crossabeg-Ballymurn tackling Nick Doyle (Rapparees).

That made it 2-7 to 0-9, and maybe Rapparees felt they were already home and hosed when they added four of the next six points to move clear by 2-11 to 0-11 as the third quarter ended.

Jack Kelly, impressive captain Alan Tobin, sweeper Ryan Mahon (’65) and corner-back Anthony Roche all hit the target, with Crossabeg-Ballymurn only managing a brace from Mark Byrne frees in reply.

Indeed, it took the 2020 Intermediate champions almost 19 minutes to register a second-half score from play, and in truth they struggled to break down their more seasoned rivals even after the dismissal of Darragh Pepper.

His younger brother, Oisín, had slotted over three first-half points and was one of just two starting forwards to score from play along with Alan Tobin, although it was significant that the pair managed to get three apiece on a day when Pádraig Foley’s effective reading of the game limited opportunities for their colleagues.

Rapparees: Anthony Larkin (1-0 free); Mel Doyle, Liam Ryan, Anthony Roche (0-1); James Peare, Ben Edwards, Jack Kelly (0-1); Kevin Foley (1-1), Ryan Mahon (0-1 ’65); Alan Tobin (capt., 0-3), Ricky Fox, Oisín Pepper (0-6, 3 frees); Dylan McVeigh, Nick Doyle, Lenny Connolly. Sub. – Darragh Pepper for McVeigh (49).

Crossabeg-Ballymurn: Noel Scallan; Seamus Carroll, Pádraig Foley (0-3), Robert Murphy; David Kehoe, Jack Fortune (0-1), Conor Devereux (0-1); Ronan Devereux, Aaron Cummins; Mark Byrne (0-10, 8 frees), Andrew Butler, Joe Kelly (0-1); Matthew Sludds, Oisín Foley, Brody Murphy. Subs. – Bill Eviston (capt.) for Cummins (HT), Evan Kinlough for Kehoe (51).

Referee: Justin Heffernan (Blackwater).