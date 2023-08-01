Rapparees recover to share the spoils with Shelmaliers in Senior hurling championship

Seven-point gap erased to get draw

Rapparees came back from seven points down with seven minutes of normal time remaining to snatch a draw against Shelmaliers in the Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship Group B game in O’Kennedy Park, New Ross on Sunday.

The Enniscorthy men looked like a beaten side when Seán Keane Carroll put his team 0-18 to 0-11 up in the 53rd minute, but a spirited response and a Shels collapse changed everything: the result, the final standings, and the quarter-final match-ups.

Indeed, it was only the last puck of the game that levelled it up, Oisín Pepper’s ninth point after referee Gearóid McGrath adjudged that Kevin Foley had been fouled 30 yards out from goal in the 62nd minute.

It meant that Rapparees finished ahead of Shelmaliers, which they weren’t set to do, and also that the Hollymount side dropped below Crossabeg-Ballymurn in the standings, owing to the head-to-head between the teams.

It all translated into a quarter-final meeting of St. Anne’s and Shelmaliers, in what promises to be a cracking encounter. The Rathangan side are clearly playing some good stuff at the moment but probably wouldn’t have picked their District rivals as first choice opponents in the knockouts.

Luke Roche (Shelmaliers) wins possession close to the Rapparees goal.

On the other hand, Rapparees moved from a potential mouth-watering showdown with St. Martin’s to an intriguing meeting with Naomh Éanna in one swish of Oisín Peppers’ hurl. In fairness, either of those ties would whet the appetite of the neutral for these last eight clashes.

While the Shels let the lead slip, and Rapparees flattered to deceive for the vast majority of this game, one would be a fool to read too much into anything that happened over the course of this 60 minutes.

With both sides assured of a quarter-final spot before the ball was thrown-in, this contest was never likely to reach the breakneck speed of knockout hurling, and sure enough both outfits went through it in third or fourth gear.

Unlike the tight, scrappy affair that preceded it, there was an openness to this encounter. There was an effort, at times, to get the ball into the forwards a little quicker and a willingness to play the game rather than slow it down. In the circumstances, it was as good a game as we could have hoped for as spectators.

Eoin Doyle (Shelmaliers) clears as Lenny Connolly challenges.

The first-half was full of mini-runs. Rapparees got the first one, scoring the opening three points through Jack Kelly, Liam Ryan and Pepper to go 0-3 to nil ahead. Back came Shelmaliers, with Ross Banville (two) and Cian Doyle levelling it up.

Again Rapparees, playing with the breeze in the opening half, moved three points ahead (0-6 to 0-3) on the back of scores from Dylan McVeigh, Kevin Foley and Pepper, only for the Shels, through Banville (two), Keane-Carroll and Paul Hearne, to move ahead for the first time in the 22nd minute.

From there it was nip-and-tuck to the break. Both sides added three more points but it would have been the Wexford District men who went in much the happier of the two at the interval, leading by 0-10 to 0-9.

That continued for much of the second-half as Rapparees added just two Pepper points in the first 23 minutes. The Shels were doing enough without over-exerting themselves as they moved further clear in that spell.

It was a 0-15 to 0-11 lead at the end of the third quarter after white flag scores from Cian Doyle, Joe Kelly and Banville. The latter two and Keane-Carroll were on target as that advantage swelled to seven in the 53rd minute.

However, they couldn’t maintain it. Oisín Pepper scored two points before he went through to net after great work by McVeigh and Kevin Foley in the 58th minute (0-18 to 1-13).

Darragh Pepper got his side within one as normal time expired before his brother Oisín converted the equalising free with the last puck of the game.

Ryan Mahon (Rapparees) is fouled by Joe Kelly.

Shelmaliers: Adam Howlin; Ciarán O’Shaughnessy, Brian Malone, Eoin Doyle; Graham Staples, Simon Donohoe, Aaron Murphy; Ross Banville (0-10, 9 frees), Conor Hearne; Seán Keane-Carroll (0-3), Cian Doyle (0-2), James Cash; Paul Hearne (0-1), Joe Kelly (capt., 0-2, 1 line ball), Luke Roche. Subs. - Eoghan Nolan for Roche (49), Kyle Roche for P. Hearne (56).

Rapparees: Anthony Larkin; Anthony Roche, Liam Ryan (0-2), Mel Doyle; Kevin Courtney, Jack Kelly (0-1), James Peare; Kevin Foley (0-1), Ryan Mahon; Alan Tobin (capt.), Anthony Murphy, Oisín Pepper (1-9, 0-6 frees); Lenny Connolly, Nick Doyle, Dylan McVeigh (0-1). Subs. - Darragh Pepper (0-1) for Courtney, inj. (8), Floyd Murphy for N. Doyle (53), Doyle for K. Foley, temp. (60+2-FT).

Referee: Gearóid McGrath (St. James’).