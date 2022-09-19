Ramsgrange rule against Bunclody in Wexford Senior football championship

HWH-Bunclody captain Jamie John Murphy attempts to get his kick away as Philip Molloy of St. James’ challenges.

St. James’ 3-18 HWH-Bunclody 3-10

THE DEFENDING from St. James’ may have been weak at times, but there was no denying their overall superiority as they chalked up an impressive winning tally in this convincing victory over HWH-Bunclody in Group B of the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday.

Whenever last year’s beaten semi-finalists registered a score, their Ramsgrange rivals always seemed more than capable of providing a strong response at the other end, with Matthew O’Hanlon ruling the roost in the middle of the field.

The long-serving Wexford hurler picked off a couple of points in both halves, with his strength and ability to break through tackles providing a solid platform for the New Ross District men to record a third victory from four outings.

Their clash with Castletown in Oylegate on Sunday will now determine final placings in the group ahead of a quarter-final outing for both on the following weekend.

In sharp contrast, it’s now do-or-die for a HWH-Bunclody side who are out of the championship, and must beat Sarsfields in St. Patrick’s Park in order to avoid a relegation final meeting with St. Martin’s.

There was only one bright aspect to their outing on Sunday, and that was the late introduction of Ciarán Kavanagh – another hugely positive step in his very welcome recovery from serious illness last year.

St. James’ wasted little time in taking control of this game, racing into a 0-4 to nil lead inside nine minutes courtesy of Kevin O’Grady (free), attack-minded centre-back Brian Molloy, Tommy Walsh and the first contribution from the highly influential O’Hanlon.

Bryan O’Hara got his HWH-Bunclody side minus the considerable presence of Martin O’Connor off the mark in the tenth minute, but they conceded two more points to O’Grady and O’Hanlon before their fortunes improved somewhat early in the second quarter.

Ciarán Regan popped a pass to John Dunne whose shot went off the back of St. James’ defender Jason Barron for a fruitless ’45, before a piece of quick thinking secured the goal they needed.

Aidan Nolan played a neat pass to Eoin Kelly who was taken down by O’Hanlon, and Peter Atkinson didn’t hang about from the free. He knocked it across to Nolan before the defenders could settle, and the ex-Wexford hurler’s shot went in off goalkeeper John Ryan to offer HWH-Bunclody a lifeline (0-6 to 1-1).

John Dunne followed up with a point after a one-two with Colm Farrell, but that was as close as HWH-Bunclody came to their superior rivals.

O’Grady, Brian Molloy and Tommy Walsh (mark) picked off points between the 21st and 26th minutes before an Aidan Nolan ’45 in additional time reduced the margin to three (0-9 to 1-3) by half-time.

The dominance of Ramsgrange was to continue on the restart, with Tommy Barron and O’Grady posting points before they goaled for the first time in the 34th minute.

A loose kick-out after that score from O’Grady was gratefully gobbled up by Matthew O’Hanlon, with Alan and Tommy Walsh combining before a defender stopped the latter’s shot on the line.

However, Alan Walsh was following up and tucked away the rebound from close range, widening the gap to a commanding 1-11 to 1-3.

HWH-Bunclody did cancel out that goal in the 37th minute, with Eoin Kelly releasing Cathal Doyle after claiming a mark from a Derry Mahon kick-out.

Doyle made ground before popping a handpass inside to Peter Atkinson who fisted it to the net to beat the advancing John Ryan.

Matthew O’Hanlon and Colm Farrell went on to swap points before a further exchange between Seán Kenny and Tommy Barron.

It was 1-14 to 2-7 by the end of the third quarter, after half-time substitute Graeme Molloy blazed over from a goal chance in between HWH-Bunclody points from Ben Martin and Aidan Nolan (free).

And when Molloy stepped on to the field while taking a line ball on the left in the 47th minute, little did he know that it would pay such rich dividends.

The throw-in that arose was won by O’Hanlon, and he started a move that also featured Molloy and Aidan Shannon before Alan Walsh drove home his second goal.

Points from Tommy Walsh and O’Hanlon emphasised the superiority of St. James’, but maybe it also contributed to a degree of complacency on their part as they needlessly conceded a third goal in the 55th minute.

Substitute Kevin Dunne had an easy finish when his brother, John, delivered a handpass across the Clonard end square, and a point soon followed from Cathal Doyle.

Brian Molloy and Colum Fitzgerald hit back, before team captain Jamie John Murphy closed HWH-Bunclody’s scoring with a point that was deflected over via the hand of St. James’ full-back Jason Barron.

However, they conceded another major in additional time, with Kevin O’Grady producing a composed finish after a Tommy Barron handpass left him with a relatively easy task for a player of his calibre.

St. James’: John Ryan; Josh White-Keating, Jason Barron (capt.), Paul Barron; Robbie Barron, Brian Molloy (0-3), Darragh Lyons; Matthew O’Hanlon (0-4), Colum Fitzgerald (0-1); Alan Walsh (2-0), Tommy Barron (0-2), Darragh McPhillips; Kevin O’Grady (1-4, 0-1 free), Tommy Walsh (0-3, 1 mark), Aidan Shannon. Subs. – Graeme Molloy (0-1) for McPhillips (HT), Philip Molloy for Shannon, inj. (49), Brendan Doyle for Fitzgerald, temp. (55-58), Doyle for A. Walsh (58).

HWH-Bunclody: Derry Mahon; Conor Crean, Adam Hogan, Jamie John Murphy (capt., 0-1); Seán Kenny (0-1), Páraic Sinnott, Colm Farrell (0-1); Ben Martin (0-1), Eoin Kelly; Ciarán Regan, Bryan O’Hara (0-1), Cathal Doyle (0-1); Peter Atkinson (1-0), Aidan Nolan (1-3, 0-2 frees, 0-1 ’45), John Dunne (0-1). Subs. – Keith O’Hara for B. O’Hara (43), Tadhg Ó Ceallaigh for Farrell (49), Kevin Dunne (1-0) for Regan (53), Ciarán Kavanagh for Kenny (54).

Referee: Matty Kinnaird (Starlights).