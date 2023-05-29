Pure relief for Kevin Foley as Wexford hurlers get the job done

RELIEF was the buzzword flying around Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday, after the Slaneysiders saved their Leinster championship skin with a 4-23 to 5-18 triumph over Kilkenny, and experienced campaigner Kevin Foley certainly subscribed to that view as he reflected on what had been a rollercoaster ride of an afternoon.

The all-energy midfielder helped himself to a crucial 1-1 in the seismic two-point victory, and he admitted in the tunnel afterwards that it was all a bit of a blur, given the raw emotion of the occasion as they avoided the dreaded drop to the Joe McDonagh Cup.

“I didn’t know which way it was going to go near the end. We were one or two up at one stage and then they flipped it around.

“Even from the sideline, the lads were buzzing. Every score we got, every tackle we won. It was pure relief at the end. That’s what we needed, that’s what Wexford hurling needs. You can just see the emotion after the game.”

Read more Wexford hurlers avoid drop after dramatic win over Kilkenny

“People are just so happy that we’re still there. We’ll regroup and worry about next year when it comes, but this means a lot for Wexford people, and it means a lot to us as a group as well to give Wexford people that,” he said.

Having emptied the tank for the Wexford cause, Foley watched the nail-biting finale from the sideline, after being replaced late on by Conor Hearne, and he was in the perfect position to feel the energy from the home crowd that encouraged every last ounce of effort from the purple and gold clad warriors. He was quick to thank Wexford fans for keeping the faith.

“It was unreal. Every time we got a score, a block, a hook, a free, a sideline, you name it, they just got behind us. They were there when it mattered most in the last ten minutes, when the bodies were sore and tired. I genuinely think it’s what got us over the line in the end. I’m biased obviously, but we do have the best supporters in Ireland,” he said.

Confidence couldn’t have been sky-high in the Wexford camp, given the disappointing run they’ve been on, so many might have expected them to fold after conceding two early quickfire goals, but the Rapparees man said they were ready for that eventuality and knew exactly how to react.

“Down through the years Kilkenny have been so good at that. They started well and got a couple of goals, but we knew it was going to be 70-80 minutes of hurling and we knew if we were up six or down six at any stage we just have to keep playing our game. Every minute counts and every play counted. We weren’t going to go away, it means an awful lot to us, and in the end every score mattered,” he said.

With Kilkenny showing a real hunger for goals as they put the home side to the pin of their collar, Wexford continually had to dig deep, and they did just that as they went toe-to-toe with their much-lauded opponents and came out on top.

“That’s what they’re renowned for. We worked on that, but unfortunately they took their chances when they came. There’s no better team in Ireland to do that, they hit you with sucker-punches every time.

“In fairness I thought we were the same, we took our chances well. It was tit-for-tat and was probably a great game to watch. The pure emotion in that was unreal, it meant a lot to get over the line,” he said.

Sunday was ultimately a day of celebration as Wexford salvaged their status as a top tier hurling county but, having beaten last year’s All-Ireland finalists, there was a slight sense of what might have been if the same appetite had been shown throughout the campaign, and it’s certainly something Foley wouldn’t shy away from.

“We have to look at ourselves as a group and individually. We have to go away and do our homework and find the answers. It’s not good enough on our behalf. Representing those people out there, we just want to make them proud of us and keep Wexford hurling alive,” he said.