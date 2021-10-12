Porter picks perfect time to grab Cushinstown’s late winner

A GARY Porter goal four minutes into additional time handed Rathgarogue-Cushinstown a rather fortunate victory over a shell-shocked St. Mary’s (Rosslare) after this excellent Amber Springs/Ashdown Park Hotels Intermediate football championship Group A game in Taghmon on Sunday.

The corner-forward, who had been unusually quiet through most of the game, took full advantage of an excellent ball across the goal to gather possession all alone and power a rising shot to the roof of the net from close-in.

He gave ’keeper Gavin Morris no chance, in the process helping his side to a second successive victory and safe passage through to the quarter-finals.

Given their display over the course of the game, St. Mary’s certainly deserved to take at least a point from the contest. Having conceded the opening point after two minutes, that late goal marked the first time they were subsequently headed.

The shock on their faces was evident as the final whistle sounded, but on the evidence of this display they still have much to play for.

After Daire Bolger free had pointed the eventual winners in front after two minutes, the St. Mary’s response was positive and swift, as in their first real attack they fashioned the opening goal.

Cian Boggan who floated a superb ball from the left to the far post where Cian Byrne was on hand to finish to the net, giving the game the ideal start.

St. Mary’s looked determined to meet the favourites head on, as they played some excellent attacking football, with Cian Boggan kicking over two superb long-range points (one free) to extend his side’s lead to 1-2 to 0-1 inside seven minutes. The New Ross District team were finding it difficult to play their usual running game as they came up against a determined Mary’s outfit. Boggan added a further pointed free, before the opposition replied with a fine Daire Bolger point from play, leaving the scoreline at 1-3 to 0-2 after 14 minutes.

Further points from Paddy Barron and Bolger reduced the deficit even further by the first water break.

Once play resumed, Liam O’Connor and Daire Bolger exchanged points. Rathgarogue-Cushinstown began to edge their way more into the game, drawing level (0-7 to 1-4) through fine individual points from Tadhg Cody and Eoin Porter.

As half-time approached, St. Mary’s got a huge breakthrough. The defence once again failed to deal with a Cian Boggan ball across the face of the goal, leaving Liam O’Connor to gather possession, and round ’keeper James Rossiter before somehow managing to squeeze the ball over the line despite the attention of two covering defenders. As a result, his side led by 2-4 to 0-7 at the interval.

The opening exchanges in the second-half were close and tense as Matthew Cody and Cian Boggan (free) exchanged early points, while on 40 minutes Liam O’Connor kicked a superb point off the wing to give Rosslare a 2-6 to 0-8 lead.

Rathgarogue-Cushinstown got the desired response approaching the second water break with fine points from Jason Dunne and Eric Cummins.

Once play resumed both sides looked determined to land blows, but wayward finishing denied the respective attacks. With time beginning to run out, it took two superb Eric Cummins points on 56 and 58 minutes to bring the teams level (0-12 to 2-6).

Some tired play saw St. Mary’s lose possession as they failed to clear their lines on numerous occasions, with wayward passes increasing the pressure.

It was a stray clearance across the goal and over the sideline that led to Rathgarogue-Cushinstown’s winning goal. From a short kick they worked the ball into space, and an Eric Cummins delivery across goal found Gary Porter.

The corner-forward took full advantage to power home a super shot for what proved the winning goal.

Rathgarogue-Cushinstown: James Rossiter; Colm Murphy, Peadar Cody, Patrick Murphy; Brian O’Neill, Eoin Porter (0-1), Jason Dunne (0-1); Bernard Furlong, Matthew Cody (0-1); Paddy Barron (0-1), Daire Bolger (0-4, 1 free, 1 mark), Tadhg Cody (0-1); Gary Porter (1-0), Eric Cummins (0-3), Eoin Burke. Subs. - Ollie Bolger for Burke, Robert Murphy for Barron.

St. Mary’s (Rosslare): Gavin Morris; Barry Quirke, Emmet Byrne, Niall Walsh; Shane Connick, David Murphy, Jordan Broaders; Naomhan Rossiter, Shea Boggan; Rees Broaders, Robert Butler, Liam O’Connor (1-2); Cian Byrne (1-0), Cian Boggan (0-4, 2 frees), Conor Cafferkey. Subs. - Alex Looney for Butler, inj., Lee Devereux for Cafferkey.

Referee: Billy Dodd (Sarsfields).