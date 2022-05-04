Poor results from county sides need to be tackled now

WEXFORD GAA cannot afford to ignore the happenings of recent weeks, not alone on the football circuit, but also the Minor hurling defeat.

To dismiss what has occurred, with their provincial championship campaign concluding before the end of April, would be merely casting a crisis to one side. And it would leave the county facing similar problems relating to preparations for 2023 and the selection of various team managements.

When selection and management decisions are announced each year, there has always been a telling silence from the floor at County Board level, with everyone seemingly happy the positions have just been filled. Move on quickly to the next item on the agenda – the stage has been set for the new season.

The lack of debate is now coming back to haunt the county.

Predictably, everything that one expected has occurred on the playing fields. The county has been dismissed from the provincial Minor football championship, losing to lowly Carlow, and we have seen what happened the Barrowsiders since in their preliminary quarter-final hammering to Offaly. Wexford also lost to Wicklow, who must be given credit for their away win in Westmeath.

The county Under-20 football side was eliminated in the opening round by Longford, who exited to Meath at the next time of asking.

Added to that was the Allianz Football League debacle, finishing third from bottom, with only Carlow and Waterford propping us up. We were presented with a little light when defeating Offaly in the championship opener, but what followed was a real eye-opener for the county.

Onlookers witnessed a complete demolition job by Dublin who handed the county a 23-point mauling on Saturday which could have been even greater.

Sad to say, the media are still banned from County Board gatherings, so it will be difficult to bring any discussions to try to rectify the rot that has hit football in particular into the public domain.

Now is the time, even in the absence of the media, for intense pressure to be brought on the management committee to sort out the sorry mess that is Wexford football.

The Seniors were outworked and outplayed in a dismal display. Even the final margin did not reflect Dublin’s dominance on a game that turned into a one-sided challenge match.

The reigning provincial champions practically camped inside Wexford territory for the majority of the 70 minutes, so much so that their new ’keeper was a mere spectator.

The defeat was an embarrassing failure for Wexford football. That’s not to take from Dublin – not nearly as strong as past sides, as they introduced new faces – but they still remain a force.

Wexford go to the second-tier Tailteann Cup but its impact is awaited with interest.

Dramatic and significant change is now needed since this was a comprehensive and humiliating loss. Wexford were pushed around and brushed aside.

Dublin were on top throughout, showing a level of fitness, skill, composure and finishing that teams like Wexford can only dream of.

Wexford didn’t play remotely well enough in any sector to deserve anything from the game. The football season is in tatters, irrespective of what transpires in the Tailteann Cup.

Had Dublin, who engineered so many goal chances, taken those opportunities instead of handpassing over the bar for a point, it would have been even more embarrassing.

The chastening events in the lead-up to this thrashing had led Wexford GAA to announce they were appointing a high-profile person to carry out a review of football in the county.

I believe the time has arrived to stop resorting to various reviews and plans.

Over recent days I have covered Rackard League along with Féile football finals. The talent is present in under-age but requires the right personnel to propel it forward to the inter-county sides.

The county has splendid facilities at the Ferns Centre of Excellence, but what a pity some of the millions in Croke Park are not spent to rectify the potholes on the entrance to the venue, which are shameful to say the least.

Now I know what Jim ‘The Nod’ Codd is talking about when he talks about the potholes on the roads of south Wexford.