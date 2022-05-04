Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Hop Ball

Poor results from county sides need to be tackled now

wexfordpeople

Brendan Furlong

WEXFORD GAA cannot afford to ignore the happenings of recent weeks, not alone on the football circuit, but also the Minor hurling defeat.

To dismiss what has occurred, with their provincial championship campaign concluding before the end of April, would be merely casting a crisis to one side. And it would leave the county facing similar problems relating to preparations for 2023 and the selection of various team managements.

Privacy