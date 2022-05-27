Polished St. Patrick’s power to Division 3 Féile title

A POLISHED first-half display powered St. Patrick’s to the Division 3 county Féile Peil na nÓg title at the expense of a hugely spirited St. Mary’s (Rosslare) in the recent decider at the Halo Tiles Centre of Excellence in Ferns.

The Camolin/Ballyoughter/Ballycanew contingent carved out a 1-6 to 0-3 half-time advantage en route to celebrating the title, with Alex Devereux netting a quality goal from full-forward while Adam Furlong and Noah Byrne led the point-scoring returns for this promising selection.

Indeed, it was an all-round team performance from the purple and golds as the strong full-back line led by Jack Murphy and flanked by John Maher and Seán Dunne never let Tom Waugh’s goal be threatened.

The half-backs were excellent too right through, with Leo James being steady, Codey Folliard eager to get forward, and Adam Furlong inspiring with his four superb points from play.

Noah James was a powerhouse around midfield, while Alex Carton carried a lot of ball and covered plenty of ground.

The half-forward line led by Noah Power was strong and direct, with Steve Kavanagh fielding a lot of Rosslare kick-outs and Noah Byrne picking off a couple of points with real skill.

The inside-line of Eoin Kenny and Oisín McDonagh were out in front winning possession and setting up scores, and Alex Devereux slotted home coolly midway through the first-half to give St. Patrick’s a lead that wouldn’t be lost.

St. Mary’s (Rosslare), under the guidance of Conal Grant and Ciarán Lynch, battled gamely during the first-half despite facing the strong wind, but were contained to an Alan Wright point despite their Trojan efforts.

And the seasiders redoubled their work in the second-half as Peter Redmond and Luke Homan (free) pegged back points.

But they couldn’t make sufficient headway against the resolute St. Pat’s rearguard as the Division 3 trophy was presented afterwards to captain Alex Carton by Coiste na nÓg Loch Garman Chairman, John Kenny.

St. Patrick’s: Tom Waugh; Seán Dunne, Jack Murphy, John Maher; Leo James, Adam Furlong (0-4), Codey Folliard; Alex Carton (capt.), Noah James; Noah Byrne (0-2), Noah Power (0-1), Steve Kavanagh; Oisín McDonagh (0-1), Alex Devereux (1-0), Eoin Kenny. Subs. - Josh Scully for Maher, Sam O’Connor for Kenny, Koby Byrne for McDonagh, Aaron Bailey for L. James, also Christopher Kehoe, Dylan Cooper, George Murphy, Mikie Murphy, Eoghan Hogan, Ricky Mondo, Gerry McCormack, Kyle Jones, Liam Doyle, Aaron Goff.

St. Mary’s (Rosslare): Jim Burke; Billy Kelly, Blake Dunne, Eolann Molitor; Eoghan Lynch, Jakub Sumek, Peter Redmond (0-1); James Stewart, Alexander Miller; Féidhlim Maher, Luke Homan (capt. 0-1 free), Kevin Whelan; Leigh Duggan, Alan Wright (0-1), Jack Wickham. Subs. - Ryan Scallan for Maher, Louis Phillips for Duggan, Tadhg Murtagh for Wickham, also T.J. Wickham, Corey Maher, Adam Grant.

Referee: Ian Dwyer (Starlights).