Pictures of the New Ross District Annual Awards Night

Seamus Wall, the European champion for 2022 in handcycling, receiving a special award from Denis Nolan.

Roger Ennis of Horeswood is presented with his award by Denis Nolan.

Ann O'Gorman of Adamstown accepting her award from Denis Nolan (Chairman).

John Power of St. Mogue's (Fethard) was presented with his award by Denis Nolan (Chairman).

Dominic Mowatt of St. James' with club colleagues and Denis Nolan (Chairman).

William Sweetman of Bannow-Ballymitty is presented with his award by Denis Nolan.

Former hurling All Star Eamon Cleary, the Rathgarogue-Cushinstown recipient, with Denis Nolan and club colleagues.

Noel Stafford of Clongeen accepting his award from Denis Nolan (Chairman).

Billy Nolan of Taghmon-Camross is presented with his award by club colleague Denis Nolan.

James Ryan of Geraldine O'Hanrahans receives his award from Denis Nolan (District Chairman).

Brian Hennessy of Gusserane O'Rahillys is presented with his award by Denis Nolan, District Chairman, at the New Ross District Annual Awards Night in the Horse & Hound, Ballinaboola. Photos: Mary Browne

The New Ross District Annual Awards Night and Club of the Year Presentation took place in the Horse and Hound, Ballinaboola recently.

On the night, Seamus Wall, the European champion for 2022 in handcycling, received a special award from Denis Nolan.

Amongst the awards presented, former hurling All Star Eamon Cleary was the Rathgarogue-Cushinstown recipient, while Ann O'Gorman of Adamstown also accepted her award.

